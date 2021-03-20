U.S. Army Arctic Strategy – March 16, 2021

US Army Document - Regaining Arctic Dominance: https://api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2021/03/15/9944046e/regaining-arctic-dominance-us-army-in-the-arctic-19-january-2021-unclassified.pdf
The U.S. Army has announced its new arctic strategy. The strategy outlines how the Army will generate, train, organize, and equip its forces to secure U.S. national interests and maintain regional stability.
Objectives:
- Establish a two-star headquarters with specifically trained and equipped combat brigades
- Improve material readiness of Arctic-capable units
- Improve individual and collective training in mountainous and high-altitude environments
- Improve quality of life for Soldiers, civilians, and families living and working in the Arctic region
Categories: strategy