U.S. Army Africa Commander: ‘We’re Not Walking Away’ From Africa by Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

Despite reports U.S. troops could be reduced in Africa, U.S. Army Africa commander Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr. said African partners can remain confident the U.S. will not abandon Africa.

“The message I’m relaying to my [African] partners is we’re not walking away,” Cloutier told reporters Feb. 12. “We are still engaged.”

To back this up, Cloutier cited the upcoming African Land Forces Summit that kicks off on Feb. 18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. There, the U.S. will meet with land force chiefs from various African countries and other allies to “talk about issues and let them know that the United States and the U.S. military is still committed to being great partners,” Cloutier said…