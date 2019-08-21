U.S. and Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America’s Longest War in Afghanistan by Kathy Gannon and Cara Anna - Associated Press

A United States envoy and the Taliban resumed negotiations Thursday on ending America’s longest war.

A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed in Qatar said U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also met one-on-one Wednesday with the Taliban’s lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk with reporters…