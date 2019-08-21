Small Wars Journal

U.S. and Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America’s Longest War in Afghanistan

  1. Blog

U.S. and Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America’s Longest War in Afghanistan by Kathy Gannon and Cara Anna - Associated Press

A United States envoy and the Taliban resumed negotiations Thursday on ending America’s longest war.

A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed in Qatar said U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also met one-on-one Wednesday with the Taliban’s lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk with reporters…

Read on.