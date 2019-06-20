U.S. and Iran Move Closer to Military Conflict After Downing of Drone by Michael R. Gordon, Sune Engel Rasmussen and Siobhan Hughes – Wall Street Journal

The U.S. and Iran edged closer to a military confrontation on Thursday as Iranian forces shot down an American reconnaissance drone and President Trump charged that Tehran had made “a very big mistake.”

As the hours went by, each side refrained from additional escalatory steps, and Mr. Trump later appeared to defuse the crisis by suggesting that the shootdown might have been done without the blessing of Tehran’s top leadership.

“I imagine someone made a mistake,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. It would have made a big, big difference.”…