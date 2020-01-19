Small Wars Journal

US and Britain to 'Reduce Troops' in Iraq Under Plan to Defuse Regional Tensions

US and Britain to 'Reduce Troops' in Iraq Under Plan to Defuse Regional Tensions by Colin Freeman – The Telegraph

The Western troop presence in Iraq is to be scaled down under a plan to defuse regional tensions over America's killing of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani.

Rather than bowing to Iranian demands for a pull-out of all coalition forces, diplomats are working towards a compromise deal whereby the foreign troop presence will simply be reduced.

They hope that will satisfy demands from pro-Iranian factions in Iraq's parliament, which voted two weeks ago for foreign troops to leave after Mr Soleimani's death in a US drone strike on January 3.

The plan follows concerns among Western military chiefs that an immediate pull-out would hamper the ongoing mop-up operations against Islamic State remnants in Iraq…

