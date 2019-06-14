U.S. Airstrikes Interrupt ISIS and al-Shabaab Battleground by Kyle Rempfer – Military Times

The U.S. appears to be stepping up airstrikes in northern Somalia’s Golis Mountains, where the country’s Islamic State affiliate and al-Shabaab have been battling for territorial control.

On Sunday, the U.S. conducted an airstrike that killed three al-Shabaab militants in the Golis Mountains. This was the sixth airstrike in the last month against IS-Somalia and al-Shabaab in the region.

“Airstrikes create additional time and space for continued incremental progress in Somalia,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, deputy director of operations at U.S. Africa Command, said in a press release. “The last few days presented opportunities to successfully reduce terrorist influence and activity.”

AFRICOM maintains that the airstrikes help to keep militant leadership and recruiting efforts in a state of flux, though al-Shabaab remains a lethal insurgent group in many rural areas across the country…