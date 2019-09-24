At U.N., Trump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects ‘Globalists’ by Vivian Salama – Wall Street Journal
President Trump called on other countries to respect American sovereignty and recognize the right of the U.S. to protect itself from threats ranging from challenges to its safety and security to unfair trade practices by China and others.
In an address Tuesday at the United Nations, Mr. Trump articulated the America First outlook that he has used to define his presidency, urging other countries to place priority on their own citizens to ensure global peace and prosperity.
“The future does not belong to globalists,” he said. “The future belongs to patriots.”…
A critical question here…
A critical question here would seem to be: Does Donald Trump (or, indeed, do we?) really understand what a "globalist" is, and what the concept of "globalism" means/what it is all about/where it came from, etc.?
In this regard, consider the following article entitled: "Globalism Doesn’t Mean What Donald Trump Thinks It Means" by Dr. Or Rosenboim, a Research Fellow at Queens’ College, Cambridge, and the author of ‘The Emergence of Globalism: Visions of World Order in Britain and The United States, 1939-1950’ (Princeton University Press, 2017).
BEGIN QUOTE
“We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism,” Donald Trump asserted during a speech in Washington, in April 2016. After his election as President of the United States, Trump repeated his attacks on globalism with a renewed energy to the extent that his followers now use “globalist” as a slur.
On the American right-wing website Breitbart, the pseudonymous writer Virgil characterized the “old globalist vision” as a “gospel,” a “new kind of religious faith” based on the idea that in a “smaller” and interconnected world, all borders, states and religions should be abolished. Yet, as Virgil argues, the globalist creation of elitists’ “murky transnational enterprises” which, combined with the “neo-Cobdenite” ideology of international free trade resulted in a “democracy deficit.”
The current calls for a return to nationalism depict the alternative ideology – globalism – as a liberal, capitalist and anti-democratic ethos. But that’s a false narrative, as I explain in my book, The Emergence of Globalism. ...
The multifaceted discourse of world order in the 1940s reveals that the term globalism cannot be reduced to the antithesis of nationalism. Globalism was more than the attempt to bring down national borders and cultural divides. While champions of globalism tended to highlight the importance of political interconnectedness, they did not necessarily want the dissolution of states. Rather, globalist thinkers challenged the idea that national, regional or international political decisions could be detached from global implications and causes.
By rejecting globalism, Donald Trump has provided an opportunity for a reflection on globalism as a political project. Yet such reflection should begin from a historical assessment of the concept’s diverse meanings and uses. A clear understanding of the past of the globalist ideology can help underline its limits and its potential contribution to political debates today.
END QUOTE
https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/165957