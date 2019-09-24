At U.N., Trump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects ‘Globalists’ by Vivian Salama – Wall Street Journal

President Trump called on other countries to respect American sovereignty and recognize the right of the U.S. to protect itself from threats ranging from challenges to its safety and security to unfair trade practices by China and others.

In an address Tuesday at the United Nations, Mr. Trump articulated the America First outlook that he has used to define his presidency, urging other countries to place priority on their own citizens to ensure global peace and prosperity.

“The future does not belong to globalists,” he said. “The future belongs to patriots.”…