UN Says Night Vision Devices Being Supplied to the Taliban in Increasing Numbers by Shawn Snow – Military Times

A recent UN report claims that commercial and military night vision devices are being supplied to the Taliban in increasing numbers.

Afghan officials cited in the report said the Taliban had at least one night vision device and sniper rifle “for each unit of 10 to 16 Taliban fighters,” the UN report reads.

“The type and origin of such equipment varies and suggests that a number of commercial and military stock items are being supplied in increasing numbers,” according to the report.

The devices may be finding their way into the hands of the Taliban through corruption, battlefield losses or the arms black market in the region…