UN: Pakistan PM Warns of 'Bloodbath' in Kashmir, India's Modi Silent – Al Jazeera

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided any mention of Kashmir in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan's Imran Khan launched an extraordinary attack on his Indian counterpart, warning of a "bloodbath" in the disputed region.

Khan on Friday said there would be a bloodbath when India lifts its curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir, currently facing an unprecedented security lockdown for nearly two months.

He said any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders…