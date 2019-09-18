U.N. Mission in Afghanistan Renewed After Brief Stalemate
Margaret Besheer – Voice of America
UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend and strengthen the mandate of its mission in Afghanistan, overcoming threats of a Chinese veto.
The council was due to vote Monday, a day before the political mission’s mandate expired. But China threatened to veto the draft resolution renewing it because it did not mention its "Belt and Road" development initiative, which links China with parts of Asia, Europe and Africa by sea and land.
Tuesday’s compromise text does not include a specific mention of the Chinese plan, but references support for regional cooperation and connectivity, and working toward a prosperous Afghanistan.
“As a direct neighbor, China most wants to see peace, stability in Afghanistan,” said Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun said after the vote. “To have lasting peace in Afghanistan we always think there must be impetus for economic development.”
While there are some new provisions in the mission’s mandate to reflect developments on the ground, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the resolution could have been stronger.
“I should note that the reason we cannot empower the mission with a stronger substantive mandate today is a member’s insistence on language that highlights national political priorities, rather than ways in which we can most effectively assist the people and government of Afghanistan,” she said.
Previous resolutions adopted in 2016, 2017 and 2018, welcomed international development for Afghanistan, including the "Belt and Road" initiative. Washington raised objections to inclusion of the language in March, however, when the resolution came up for renewal. The U.S. envoy accused China of making the resolution "about Chinese national political priorities rather than the people of Afghanistan” and said the Belt and Road initiative was notorious for "problems with corruption, debt distress, environmental damage and lack of transparency."
At the time, the council overcame the stalemate by simply extending the mission for six months.
The wants, needs and desires of "the people of Afghanistan" -- and, indeed, "lasting peace in Afghanistan" and in the Global South more generally -- these are the furthest things in the minds of the Americans, the Chinese, etc., and, indeed, the furthest things in the minds of the nations of the Global North.
Rather, what you see at work here -- obviously -- is selfish imperialism, and, most specifically,
a. The imperialism of the nations of Global North; this,
b. As it is directed toward altering the way of life, the way of governance, the values, etc., of the nations of the Global South; this so that:
1. As in "colonial" days,
2. The human and other resources of the nations of the Global South, these might be better applied to the political, economic, etc., wants, needs and desires of the nations of the Global North.
In this regard (the Global North's imperialist activities are directed -- not at providing for the people of or achieving "lasting peace" in the Global South -- but rather at "modernizing" the Global South; this, so that the Global South's human and other resources might be better utilized and exploited by the Global North) -- we and the Chinese are only being careful so as to ensure that:
a. Our "national priorities" --
b. These exact such exploitative activities --
c. These such "national priorities" are not being adversely effected by the "national priorities" of other states and societies. (In this regard, see my second quoted paragraph from our article above.)
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
U.S./Western -- and/or Chinese, etc. -- suggestions that our and/or their interventions in the Global South -- to do political, economic, social and/or value "development" there;
Any suggestion that these such "development" initiatives have anything to do with (a) providing for the wants, needs and desires of the Afghan people (or the people of the Global South more generally) -- or achieving lasting peace" there -- this, obviously, is pure B.S.
Why? Because as both the Soviets and the U.S./the West found out in places such as Afghanistan:
a. Attempting to "modernize"/to "develop" (in one way or another) the states and societies of the Global South,
b. This often leads, instead, to "endless war." And, indeed,
c. "Endless war" in places where no such "endless war" was taking place BEFORE these such interventions.
Rather, the purpose of these such "development" projects and interventions by the Global North -- as relates to their efforts to "modernize" the Global South -- the purpose of these such interventions must be understood more in terms of:
a. First, the COMMON imperialist ambitions of the nations of the Global North; this, as relates to their COMMON desire to organize, order and orient the Global South; this, so that it might be better exploited. And:
b. Second, the INDIVIDUAL AND CONFLICTING ambitions of the nations of the Global North; this, as relates to the INDIVIDUAL and CONFLICTING "national priorities" of the nations of the Global North; this, as relates to these such endeavors.
Herein, as relates to:
a. These such INDIVIDUAL AND CONFLICTING "national priorities" of the nations of the Global North,
b. These getting in the way of the COMMON imperialist ambitions of the nations of the Global North re: the nations of the Global South,
In this regard, Joseph Schumpeter might suggest to us today -- as he did to the nations of the Global North back in colonial days -- that:
"Where cultural backwardness of a region (a culture not designed to optimally provide for such things as capitalism and free trade) makes normal economic intercourse (capitalism and free trade) dependent on colonization (then, nation-building today), it does not matter, assuming free trade, which of the civilized nations (which of the nations of the Global North, then as now) undertakes the task of colonization (then, nation-building today)."
(Items in parenthesis above are mine.)
https://www.panarchy.org/schumpeter/imperialism.html
