Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN September 12, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

September 12, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 12.09 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 52950 (+300) killed,

tanks ‒ 2168 (+14),

APV ‒ 4640 (+23),

artillery systems – 1269 (+6),

MLRS – 311 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 162 (+0),

aircraft – 243 (+1),

helicopters – 213 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level – 903 (+1),

cruise missiles ‒ 216 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3463 (+18),

special equipment ‒ 117 (+0).

The two hundred first (201) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, holding the temporarily captured territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

The enemy continues to attack our positions by fire, conducts aerial reconnaissance and tries to take measures to restore the lost position.

A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy launched 18 missile and 39 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements were affected, in particular, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Velykomykhayilivka. The Russians committed another terrorist act - they launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv Thermal Power Plant, an object of the city's critical infrastructure. As a result, power was partially cut off in several oblasts.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, namely:

in the Siversky direction - near Kindrativka, Sumy oblast;

in the Kharkiv direction - the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Udy;

the enemy did not fire in the Slovyansk direction;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Tetyanivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Kryva Luka, Verkhnokamiyanske and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve;

Karlivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Avdiyivka direction;

in the Novopavlivskyi direction - fire activity in the Prechystivka, Velykiy Novosilky, Bohoyavlenka, Neskuchne and Mykilske districts;

in the Zaporizhzhya direction - near Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopole, Novoandriyivka, Poltavka, Hulyaipole and Zaliznychne

In the direction of Yuzhno-Buzka, the areas of Novovoznesensk, Bila Krynytsia, Osokorivka, Velike Artakove, Sukhy Stavok, Kostromka, Partizanske, Bezimenne, Blagodativka, Ivanivka, Zarichne, Bilogirka and Myrne settlements were hit by shelling.

Defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues in Mykolayivka Druha and Zaytseve areas.

After the successful actions carried out by the Defense Forces in the Kherson direction, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower. According to available information, the 810th separate brigade of marines (point of permanent deployment in the city of Sevastopol) lost almost 85% of its personnel. The rest of the servicemen have extremely low morale and psychological state, they massively refuse to return to the combat zone.

The liberation of settlements from the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions continues. As previously reported, during the retreat, Russian troops quickly abandon their positions and flee deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian federation. This trend persists. So, over the past day, the occupiers have taken away property and vehicles looted from local residents from Velikiy Burluk and Dvorichna settlements of Kharkiv oblast.

In the Luhansk region, the Russian military and their families left the town of Svatove, and only the soldiers of the so-called "people's militia" from among the local residents remained.

In general, during the past day, the Defense Forces managed to dislodge the enemy from more than twenty settlements. Taking them under full control and stabilization measures are being carried out.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made eight strikes - a platoon stronghold, six areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, as well as one anti-aircraft missile system were hit.

One UAV of the Orlan-10 type was destroyed, one X-59 guided missile, four Kalibr-type sea-based guided missiles and five X-101 air-based guided missiles were shot down. Enemy manpower losses are being refined.

Missile troops and artillery of land troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, disruption of the enemy's command and control system and logistical support, as well as the support of counteroffensive actions of our troops.

POLICY

President V.Zelenskyy address to Ukrainians

Why is the biggest source of terror in the world - Russia - still able to wage this war? And why can it wage the war so cruelly and cynically? There is only one reason - insufficient pressure on Russia. The response to the terror of this state is insufficient.

Just look at what Russia can afford. No other terrorist has ever done this in history - so many things at once.

Radiation terror at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Six power units! The presence of Russian troops at the plant, constant Russian provocations and shelling of the plant’s territory alone put Ukraine and all of Europe on the brink of a radiation disaster.

Energy terror. Residents of many countries around the world are suffering due to the painful increase in prices for energy resources - for electricity, for heat. Russia does it deliberately. It deliberately destabilizes the gas market in Europe. With its strikes it deliberately limits our Ukrainian ability to export electricity to Europe. The export of electricity from Ukraine could alleviate the severity of the energy crisis in Europe in the same way that the export of our food relieves the severity of the food crisis in the world.

Hunger terror is a very cynical and completely deliberate tactic of Russia. And it is directed not just against poor countries, but specifically against those regions of the world from which a new inflow of refugees may come to Europe. Severe migrant crisis in Europe - this is the calculation of the terrorist state.

Fortunately, together with our partners, together with the UN, Turkey, we managed to achieve an export grain initiative. Russia was forced to unblock our ports. But now it is threatening a blockade again.

And how does the world react? There is still no official recognition of Russia as a state - sponsor of terrorism. Citizens of the terrorist state can still travel to Europe for vacation or shopping, they can still get European visas, and no one knows whether there are torturers or murderers among them who have just returned from the occupied territory of Ukraine. Until now, Russian propagandists can still work precisely in those countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, which are threatened with the greatest chaos due to price and energy crises created by Russia. We are still forced to ask for help in protecting our skies from Russian missiles - after 200 days of full-scale war!

Yesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure... Russian missiles hit precisely those objects that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our country.

On the one hand, this is a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they react to the defeat of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. They can't do anything to our heroes on the battlefield, and that's why Russia is directing its vile strikes against civilian infrastructure.

On the other hand, Russia is trying to prevent us from directing Ukraine's capabilities in such a way as to stabilize the situation in Europe. Our electricity export is something that Russia is very afraid of right now. Because we can disrupt Russian plans to empty the pockets of Europeans this winter due to crazy energy prices.

We still need to strengthen our cooperation in order to overcome Russian terror. Russia must be designated a terrorist state. Strengthen sanctions - the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. Increase aid to Ukraine, and above all speed up the provision of air defense systems.

I am grateful to all the rescuers who fought the consequences of Russian missile strikes at energy facilities. Hundreds of settlements in several regions of Ukraine were cut off due to these strikes.

At the request of the Minister of Internal Affairs, today I would like to especially note the contribution to the stabilization of the situation of Major General of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Volobuyev, Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Mislavskyi, Senior Lieutenant of the Civil Protection Service Vitaliy Dzyabko, Ensign of the Civil Protection Service Denys Kostenko and fireman, Ensign Oleksandr Gulyi. Thank you. I am grateful to you and your colleagues!

The energy supply of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Poltava region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv was restored. But today there are new strikes at energy facilities. New blackouts in Kharkiv. And we must be aware that the meanness of Russian terrorists knows no bounds - they will try to make such a form of terror systematic.

On my behalf, the Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting today with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Territories and Communities Development of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and Naftogaz. A coordinating headquarters will be formed to quickly respond to all such manifestations of Russian terror. Funds will also be allocated for the restoration of damaged objects and for assistance to the de-occupied territories.

From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues.

I am thankful to the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade, which has recovered from heavy fighting in the east and is advancing very bravely, very confidently in the south direction.

I am thankful to the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade for steadily moving forward despite everything - despite the features of the open terrain, despite the artillery of the occupiers.

I am thankful to the fighters of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade for the liberation of several settlements and very effective actions to neutralize the enemy's activity. Guys, you are true heroes!

Separately, I want to thank our anti-aircraft fighters today. Yesterday, we all saw the consequences of the Russian strikes. But at the same time, most of the terrorists' missiles were shot down. Nine of the twelve missiles were shot down. Seven missiles were shot down by warriors of the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "East" air command, and two missiles were shot down by the sky defenders of the 96th Kyiv anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "Center" air command. Thank you, our defenders!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/mayemo-she-posiliti-nashu-spivpracyu-z-partnerami-shob-podol-77717

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Security will be a key factor in the development and recovery of Ukraine after the war. This was noted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Yalta European Strategy Annual Meeting in Kyiv on September 9-10.

"We have to provide security infrastructure - from bomb shelters to air defense equipment, to qualitatively modernize our army, which has currently reformed on the battlefield and switched to NATO standards in the shortest possible time. We still have a lot of work to do, and the security trend today is the main framework for our state," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Among other frames of Ukraine's development, according to the Prime Minister, will be digitization, reducing the role of the State in the economy, and investing in human capital.

"It is important that these frameworks give us an understanding of how to move. Digitization has permeated all reforms in Ukraine nowadays. It enables us to fight corruption thereby removing the human factor. Investing in human capital enables us to grow and nurture the next generation that will shape the modern economy. Reducing the State's role in the economy is privatization and corporatization, the Government is currently working on," the Head of the Government noted.

The Prime Minister has supported the words of the President that Ukraine is a worthwhile reserve for the European Union, stressing that in all areas - from energy, security to human capital - Ukraine is a real advantage for Europe and an equal partner.

"Our grand recovery plan will provide huge opportunities for our development. I am convinced that we will rack up on what we’ve lost rather fast," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/premier-ministr-bezpeka-tsyfrovizatsiia-ta-investytsii-v-liudskyi-kapital-stanut-osnovnymy-ramkamy-rozvytku-ukrainy-pislia-viiny

ENERGY

Ministry of energy

Operation of the energy system of Ukraine on September 12, 2022

Ukrainian energy workers are making maximum efforts to quickly restore energy supply to Ukrainian consumers.

However, in some areas, emergency recovery work is complicated or impossible due to the intensification of hostilities, demining works and new damages to power grids.

As of September 12, 817 settlements and 7,978 transformer substations, a total of about 667,600 consumers in Ukraine, remain without electricity due to the damages caused by hostilities. In particular, in Donetsk region - about 410.6 thousand, Luhansk region - over 128.2 thousand, Kharkiv region - about 44.6 thousand, Mykolayiv region - 30.6 thousand, Zaporizhzhia region - 18.7 thousand, Kherson region - 15.8 thousand, Dnipropetrovsk region - 3.1 thousand, Sumy region - 1.7 thousand consumers.

About 237.6 thousand households remain without gas supply.

https://cutt.ly/aCLobKT

Ukrenergo

Week of September 5-12 in the power system of Ukraine

This morning, Ukrenergo repairmen began emergency restoration work on trunk power grid facilities damaged the day before by enemy shelling in the north-eastern region of the country. Power supply to all regions supplied by this infrastructure has been fully restored.

At the end of last week, our emergency repair crews restored the high-voltage power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP. This helped to safely stop the power unit, and will continue to ensure the operation of all technological systems of the plant maintaining its reliable operation.

In addition, three more overhead lines damaged by hostilities were repaired in the south-eastern region. During the restoration work, breaks and damage to wires and lightning protection cables were eliminated and replaced with new insulating equipment.

Over 73% of electricity produced is CO2 free.

The power system of Ukraine continues to operate synchronously with the ENTSO-E network. The grid frequency is maintained at 50 Hz. The consumption level corresponds to the season schedule.

https://cutt.ly/vCLuuVA

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo on the situation at the damaged facilities of the trunk power grid:

“Two employees of NPC Ukrenergo were killed yesterday evening during a missile attack on our facility in the eastern region of Ukraine. These are 55-year-old dispatcher Svitlana Kurylovych and 25-year-old electrician Oleksandr Kholodnyi. For six months of the war, they continued to work to ensure the state's power supply having clear understanding that critical infrastructure is a daily target of the aggressor. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Their families will have our full support at this difficult time. We share your pain.

Immediately after the missile strikes on the energy infrastructure facilities, while the emergency services were extinguishing the fires, our dispatchers and engineers, together with oblenergo specialists, have reconnected most of the disconnected regions according to the backup schemes and pre-prepared action algorithms. It took only a few hours to restore power supply to all the blacked-out regions, including Kharkiv. As soon as the fires were extinguished, our repair crews began restoration work. Ukrenergo specialists have already made a preliminary assessment of the situation. All works will be completed as soon as possible.

Damaged facilities are important for powering the regions liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially those, the population of which is considered friendly by the enemy. Yesterday, Russia once again showed its true attitude.

However, we are prepared for any situation during the war and continue to hold up #EnergyFront. Yesterday, dispatchers of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators did an excellent job of restoring the power supply via the backup power lines, for this, we sincerely thank them. Currently, there are occasional disconnections, and we are working permanently to eliminate them.

A video of a fire at one of our facilities went viral around the world yesterday. Russia still hopes to intimidate and break us with its terror against peaceful people. But in fact, it just burns the microscopic remnants of illusions and doubts in the eastern regions. We will restore everything. Pain and grief will not be forgiven. It is in the interests of the aggressor to quickly understand that Ukraine cannot be broken”.