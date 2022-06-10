Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN October 5, 6.00 pm EST - The twohundred-twenty-fourth (224) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainianpeople to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

October 5, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.10 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 61000 (+200),

tanks ‒ 2435 (+11),

APV ‒ 5038 (+20),

artillery systems – 1414 (+7),

MLRS – 341 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 177 (+0),

aircraft – 266 (+0),

helicopters – 232 (+4),

UAV operational-tactical level – 1032 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 246 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3841 (+18),

special equipment ‒ 132 (+1).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) at the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.

The two hundred-twenty-fourth (224) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions, and does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. The enemy is regrouping units of his troops in separate directions.

The enemy fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line conduct remote mining of certain areas of the territory and conduct aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. For example, during the past day, the occupiers launched 9 missiles and 6 air strikes, carrying out more than 56 MLRS attacks.

Objects and a civilian population of more than 27 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. In particular, Kharkiv, Shypuvate, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Andriyivka, Bilohirka, Voznesensk, Prydniprovske.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from barrel artillery, in the areas of Pysarivka and Holyshivske settlements of the Sumy oblast;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hraniv, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Bilyi Kolodyaz;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Serebryanka, and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Opytne, Yakovlivka, and Yuryivka.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the infrastructure of more than 24 settlements was damaged by enemy shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, including Avdiyivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Novopil, Olhivske, Pervomaiske.

In the South Buh region, the areas of Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadiya, Illinka, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Velyke Artakove, Andriyivka, Stepova Dolyna, Bezymenne, Myrne, Luch, Shyroke, Bilohirka, and Lozove.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Zelene, Mayorsk, Spirne, Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar.

During the enemy's abandonment of settlements in the Kherson region, the enemy mined infrastructure facilities and private residences, prohibiting any movement of local residents.

According to available information, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea, in the medical facilities of the city of Yevpatoria, there is a lack of medical equipment for the treatment of wounded occupiers.

The enemy has problems with certain types of support during the so-called "partial mobilization". Thus, mobilized personnel from the Molkino educational center of the Krasnodar Territory were sent back to Primorsko-Akhtarsk due to the inability to house, clothe and provide food for the specified category of servicemen.

Russian occupation authorities are trying to compensate for the loss of personnel at the expense of conscription of the local population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, according to the available information, men from Luhansk, without conducting a medical commission and training, after mobilization are immediately sent to replenish the units that suffered the greatest losses.

On the evening of October 3, 202, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy's pontoon and ferry crossings across the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.

The destruction of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of ​​the city of Tokmak, as well as the destruction of enemy positions in the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipole and Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhya region, has been confirmed.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that 4 strongholds, 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter and 2 UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery struck 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as a bridge and pontoon crossing of the enemy.

The operational update was on 18.00, on October 5, 2022.

The two hundred-twenty-fourth (224) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and does not stop attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is regrouping units of his troops in separate directions.

The enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out remote mining of the territory in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the occupiers launched three rockets and two air strikes, carrying out more than fifteen attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Objects and a civilian population of more than 20 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them are Bila Tserkva, Ridkodub, Siversk, Soledar, Bilohirka, Karlivka, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Myrne.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - in the areas of Holyshivske and Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy oblast;

in the Slobozhansky direction - in the areas of the settlements of Ivashky, Huryiv Kozachok, Udy, Ridkodub, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka, Kamyanka, Novolyubivka, Terny, Torske, Ivanivka, Serebryanka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ivanhrad, Zaitseve, Odradivka, New York, and Yuryivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions. Fired in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, Vesele, Chervone, Dorozhnyanka, and Mala Tokmachka settlements.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to take measures to regroup and withdraw his units. Fired more than 25 settlements along the contact line. In particular, Velike Artakove, Biloghirka, Blagodativka, Andriivka, Novohredneve, Sukhy Stavok, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, Soldatske, Pravdyne and Myrne.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, and Novomykhailivka.

In the temporarily occupied city of Energodar, the occupiers continue to exert moral and psychological pressure on the workers of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. Thus, according to available information, employees are forced to obtain Russian passports and enter into employment contracts with the state atomic energy corporation rosatom through threats.

As a result of the successful actions of the Defense Forces in the Kherson direction, enemy units suffered losses and are trying to evacuate the wounded and equipment to the nearest crossings across the Dnipro River. In particular, the enemy moved up to 150 wounded servicemen and about 50 units of damaged military equipment to the settlement of Vesele, near the Kakhovskaya HPP.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, due to a large number of wounded and the overloading of local medical institutions, the enemy has equipped and is using a school as a military hospital. According to preliminary information, up to 200 wounded servicemen are there.

The command of units of the Russian occupation forces continues to recruit prisoners in order to replenish the losses of personnel. According to preliminary information, more than 650 prisoners from the strict-regime correctional colonies of the Stavropol region agreed to take part in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than ten strikes. The defeat of nine areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down seven enemy UAVs. Six of them are of Iranian production.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

President V. Zelelenskyy address to Ukrainians

I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. The main item on the agenda is our movement towards the liberation of all Ukrainian land and everything that is necessary for the implementation of our defense operation. The supply of weapons and ammunition, interaction with partners, material provision, countering new types of weapons that the occupiers have...

Of course, I cannot disclose specific issues that were discussed by the Staff. But most of the reports, accepted reports and approved plans will definitely please Ukrainians. And they will definitely upset the occupiers.

Because they will be responsible for all their evil. They will be responsible before our weapons, the Ukrainian court and international law. None of them will avoid it.

By the way, today I want to celebrate the personnel of the operative-strategic group "Oleksandriya" for creating conditions for a successful offensive, for planning and preparing active actions in the Kherson region. Those of our actions that already yield a tangible result. And there will be more.

Only during this day in the Kherson region, such settlements as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka were liberated from the sham referendum and stabilized. The movement continues.

I also want to celebrate the warriors of our Air Forces, who today managed to shoot down six Iranian-made drones that the occupiers tried to use against our cities. Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft troops of the 302nd anti-aircraft missile Kharkiv regiment, and three more were shot down by our fighter pilots from the 204th Sevastopol tactical aviation brigade. Thanks for the precision, guys!

And now I will address the occupiers.

Even if you find some other weapon somewhere in the world with the same “natural” name for your “Russian world”, like these Iranian “Shahed”, with which you are trying to bomb our cities, such as Bila Tserkva... It won't help you anyway. You have already lost.

You’ve lost because even now, on the 224th day of the full-scale war, you have to explain to your society why all this is needed: this war, the false mobilization and self-destruction of all the prospects of your people.

When people feel they are right and when they are on their own land, they themselves know everything. They do not need fanatic lectures on "alternative history" and political information sessions every day - either at a meeting with teachers, or at a meeting about the progress of seasonal harvesting work.

Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realizing that they must die simply because one person does not want to end the war.

It's obvious who will win.

Today in Lyman, Sviatohirsk and Yarova of the Donetsk region, another sign of the return to normal life was added - we resumed the payment of pensions there. We also provide food kits and humanitarian aid. The return of the Ukrainian flag means that a peaceful and socially secure life is once again possible for Donbas and all other territories that were temporarily occupied by Russia.

Today, we have several events that strongly confirm the world's faith in the future of Ukraine, the world's trust in our strength.

First, we are starting Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is one of the most prestigious global organizations, it unites 38 strongest states. These are democracies, these are market economies, this is the majority of the world's economic potential. From Austria to Japan, from the United States of America to South Korea, from Canada to Türkiye. Ukraine will be among them in this format as well.

We submitted our application for admission, it was endorsed by the Organization. Ukraine received the special status of the acceding country. And we will fulfill all the necessary conditions for full membership.

And already this year, the regional office of the Organization will start working in Kyiv. For us, this will mean another powerful line of economic, technological and value cooperation with the global community.

The second event: together with our friends - Spain and Portugal - we submit a bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

This is our joint bid. The chances of its success are quite high. And it's not just that our countries meet the criteria that must be complied with in order to gain the right to host the championship. The point is also that it will be very symbolic when three countries of the European Union: Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, will be able to hold the World Cup together.

I spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A very positive conversation. I thanked him for his support. We coordinated our next joint steps and interaction.

I had a very substantive meeting in the afternoon regarding our preparations for the winter season.

We are fully aware of all risks. And we know that the occupiers are also... preparing for winter.

At all levels of government, scenarios are being worked out to protect people. We speak honestly: winter will be difficult. But in order to endure it, we accumulate gas, coal and everything else that is necessary. We are working to be ready.

And it is important that our partners approach this period with the same preparedness.

The more we do together now to bring peace closer, the more we cooperate and put pressure on Russia, the safer this winter can be for all of us in Europe.

I will talk about this in particular tomorrow in my speech at the first summit of the European political community, which will be held in Prague.

In addition, tomorrow I will speak with representatives of one of the most esteemed think tanks in the English-speaking world - the Lowy Institute in Australia.

There will be other diplomatic activities.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/povernennya-prapora-ukrayini-na-deokupovani-teritoriyi-oznac-78313

President held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Those present heard information from the intelligence, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the operational directions about the situation at the front and the latest actions of the enemy. They also discussed the issue of stabilizing the situation in the newly deoccupied areas. Plans regarding further liberation of Ukrainian territories were also considered.

Separately, the members of the Staff focused on the issue of countering new types of weapons used by the Russian army.

The parties also analyzed the urgent needs of the defense forces in material and technical support and the course of preparation of the troops for the winter period.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-proviv-zasidannya-stavki-verhovnogo-golovnokomandu-78289

Olena Zelenska met with Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Poland and spoke at the Warsaw Security Forum

The wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska paid a visit to the Republic of Poland, during which she held a meeting with the first lady of this country Agata Kornhauser-Duda, spoke at the Warsaw Security Forum and received the Knight of Freedom Award awarded to the Ukrainian people.

The wife of the President of Ukraine thanked her colleague for the unchanging position of Poland - clear messages of support for our country were heard during the speech of President Andrzej Duda at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Olena Zelenska noted that supporting Ukraine is an investment in the future for the whole world. She spoke about a new opportunity for such support - Olena Zelenska Foundation, which she recently presented in New York.

"This is a new way to participate in the recovery of Ukraine through the restoration of education, medicine or humanitarian aid. I will be happy to present all these directions in Poland," she said.

The wife of the President of Ukraine thanked Agata Kornhauser-Duda for her personal assistance in the treatment of Ukrainian children in medical institutions in Poland and other countries.

The first ladies discussed a new format of cooperation between the two countries in the field of medicine - the exchange of experience between Ukrainian and Polish doctors in the field of providing care to patients with severe burn injuries.

"Such cooperation is extremely urgent, because as a result of the military aggression against Ukraine, we have a large number of victims with explosive and burn injuries," said Olena Zelenska.

Together with Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the First Lady of Ukraine visited the Children's Health Protection Institute in Warsaw, where evacuated Ukrainian children are being treated. It is not only a clinic, but also a research center. More than 7,000 surgeries are conducted here every year. The institute also hosts about a thousand students who are doing internships here. In addition, 400 children's doctors of various specialties have the opportunity to study and exchange experience at the institution. The hospital also has a simulation training center where special devices teach how to conduct surgeries. Currently, 11 children from Ukraine are being treated at the Institute, the youngest boy is only four years old, but he is fighting cancer like a real hero and patiently follows all the doctors' instructions.

Olena Zelenska thanked the employees of the institution and Professor Piotr Czauderna, whose efforts facilitated the creation of the Unicorn Hub in Poland for the evacuation of children from the West Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center in Lviv.

During her visit to Poland, Olena Zelenska also spoke at the annual Warsaw Security Forum (WSF).

Olena Zelenska thanked Poland for the principled and broad support for Ukraine.

"I would like to urge everyone present here not to be afraid to take the risk of standing on the right side - as Poland is doing. After all, as I already said, this is a war of values. We can’t let Russia set a precedent so that aggression becomes the way of solving problems in the world. We can’t make the rockets falling on residential buildings an acceptable argument for everyone. We can’t let nuclear blackmail become our usual life," she emphasized.

During the Warsaw Security Forum, the President's wife received the Knight of Freedom Award awarded to the people of Ukraine. This award is presented by the Casimir Pulaski Foundation to outstanding figures who contributed to the popularization of General Pulaski's values: freedom, justice and democracy. This year, the organizers awarded the Ukrainian people who are resisting Russian aggression.

The First Lady also met with Ukrainian temporary migrants in Poland and representatives of the Ukrainian community in that country.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/olena-zelenska-u-polshi-zustrilasya-z-agatoyu-korngauzer-dud-78293

The National Bank of Ukraine

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko has submitted to the President of Ukraine his letter of resignation.

"Due to the health-related issues that cannot be ignored any longer, I made a difficult decision.

I am resigning from my position as the NBU Governor.

I have submitted my resignation letter and asked the President of Ukraine to accept it. I thank the President of Ukraine for the vote of confidence and the work we were able to do together before and during the war.

Since my first days of office, I had to act primarily as a crisis manager and I fulfilled my mission by ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the financial system during the extremely difficult times of a full-scale war.

The war was yet another difficult test for our team and for me personally. I think we have passed it with dignity.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the NBU has:

• ensured the uninterrupted operation of the financial system

• prevented panic in the FX market

• put a stopper on large-scale capital outflows to protect international reserves

• kept inflation at the adequate level during the war

• supported the state budget, understanding the difficulty of raising money elsewhere during the war.

Our efforts at the international level also should not go unnoticed. We have spurred on international financial aid for Ukraine, but also initiated a number of decisions at the international level to weaken the economy of the aggressor state.

Today, the NBU is stronger than ever in its ability to meet challenges and overcome crises, and is passing the test of war in a dignified manner. The central bank continues to serve as the foundation for economic recovery in the post-war period, and retains the ability to steer the entire financial sector towards this goal.

Those who will come after me will find the banking system strong, well-capitalized, and resilient. I hope that it will stay that way in the future.

I am grateful to the NBU team, who went through the most difficult trials in the history of independent Ukraine. I am proud to have worked with you.

I am grateful to my colleagues working in the financial market. Together we were able to keep the banking system operational during the war, providing Ukrainians access to financial services and ensuring financial stability despite the most difficult circumstances.

Ukrainians and our international partners at all levels know and value this.

I want to thank our international partners for cooperation and unwavering support of our country and its financial sector during these times of need.

I am also grateful to the colleagues from the Parliament, government, and other state authorities for cooperation and joint efforts that were beneficial for the financial system and country as a whole", said Kyrylo Shevchenko.

The current NBU Board will continue to carry out its duties and manage the NBU’s operation until the Parliament of Ukraine approves the decisions on dismissal and appointment of the new governor.