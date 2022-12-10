Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN October 11, 6.00 pm EST - The two hundred-thirtieth (230) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

October 11, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.10 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 63110 (+240),

tanks ‒ 2504 (+9),

APV ‒ 5162 (+13),

artillery systems – 1496 (+10),

MLRS – 353 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 181 (+0),

aircraft – 268 (+1),

helicopters – 235 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level – 1114 (+17),

cruise missiles ‒ 295 (+46),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3916 (+8),

special equipment ‒ 136 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) at the Bahamut, Аvdiyivka and Kramatorsk directions.

Data are being updated.

The two hundred-thirtieth (230) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

Without success, the enemy launches missile strikes and actively uses attack UAVs to damage critical infrastructure and densely populated cities of our country. The enemy is not able to stop the successful counteroffensive of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine.

Mobilization and transfer of reserves by the enemy also do not provide an opportunity to overcome the resistance of the defenders of our country.

During the previous day, the occupiers launched more than 61 rockets and 32 air strikes, carrying out about 92 MLRS attacks.

73 air targets were destroyed by air defence units in various directions, including 46 cruise missiles and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of a massive missile attack, the infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged in the past day. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. Civilian citizens of Ukraine were killed and wounded.

The threat of the enemy launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure and peaceful neighbourhoods remain.

Also, the occupiers do not stop trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, shell the positions of our troops, focus their efforts on trying to disrupt the counter-offensive actions of the units of the Defence Forces, and try to conduct offensive actions in separate directions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. According to available information, the leadership of the republic of belarus continues to support the russian federation in the war against Ukraine, giving the russian federation the opportunity to use the airspace and airfield network to carry out airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine. In the indicated areas, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups on the territory of the republic of belarus and the movement of troops, as of 06:00 on October 11 of current year.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siverskyi direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Yanzhulivka, Tymonovychi, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv oblast and Bilopillia and Myropillia of Sumy oblast;

in the Slobozhansky direction - from artillery and tanks, in the areas of the settlements of Ivashky, Strilecha, Hurivka, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Stelmakhivka, Borshcheva, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Guryiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Vilkhuvatka and Chuhunivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels and rocket artillery, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Grekivka, Novoyegorivka, Raihorodok, Pershotravneve, Novolyubivka, Makiivka, Nove, Zarichne, Terny, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of settlements of Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Kurdyumivka, New York, Krasna Gora, Chasiv Yar, Yakovlivka, Zelenopillia and Odradivka.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Shcherbaki, Novopil, Novomykolaivka, Hulyaipilske, Doronka, Temyrivka and Chervonewere shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

In the Southern Buh direction, the enemy intensified shelling from tanks and artillery of various types. Areas of the settlements of Vyshchetarasivka, Novokyivka, Pravdyne, Myrne, Ternovi Pody, Lyubomirivka, Shyroke, Kiselivka, Chervona Dolyna, Blahodativka, Davydiv Brid and Nova Kamianka were affected by the fire.

Over the past day, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar and Pervomaiske.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on October 9 of this year, in the area of ​​Bilozerka, Kherson oblast, our soldiers destroyed about 15 units of enemy military equipment. On October 10, in the area of ​​Beryslav settlement, a hangar with military equipment of the enemy was hit, the losses are being clarified.

The aggressors recommend to teachers of universities in Kherson who cooperate with the occupation authorities to move to the territory of Crimea. It is also known that in the event of a "complication" of the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, the occupying authorities have plans to evacuate the families of representatives of the leadership of the security forces serving in the said territory.

In the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk oblast, the occupiers are searching for Ukrainian patriots, detaining family members and friends of military personnel, as well as law enforcement officers.

In addition, according to available information, in the Luhansk oblast, under the guise of searching for Ukrainian saboteurs, the invaders are looking for their deserters.

Aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 6 strikes during the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that 4 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, have been destroyed. In addition, air defence units destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

Over the previous day, missile forces and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy and one warehouse with ammunition.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

President V. Zelelenskyy address to Ukrainians

The enemy launched a second wave of terrorist attacks against our country.

As of this morning, there were 28 missiles, of which 20 were shot down. More than 15 drones, almost all of them are Iranian combat drones. Most were shot down.

I am thankful to all our warriors of the Air Forces, Ground Forces and Intelligence involved in defense against these Russian strikes!

And, by the way, at the request of the military command, I want to celebrate soldier Dmytro Shumskyi (anti-aircraft missile platoon of the 57th separate radio engineering battalion, Chernihiv direction) for yesterday.

On October 10, Dmytro Shumskyi showed excellent skills and reaction and shot down two terrorists' cruise missiles with the help of Stinger MANPADS.

One person saved dozens of lives. Thank you for that!

Restoration works are taking place quite quickly and efficiently throughout the country.

If it wasn't for today's strikes, we would have already restored the energy supply, water supply and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. And today, Russia will achieve only one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a little.

Where there was destruction, the infrastructure will be renewed everywhere. Where there were losses, there is already or will be construction. Where there were any hopes of the enemy, there will be ruins of Russian statehood.

And I thank everyone who, at their level, provides recovery after terrorist attacks.

I am grateful to the rescuers - more than a thousand employees of the State Emergency Service, who immediately arrived on calls and began neutralizing the consequences of terrorist attacks.

At the suggestion of the Minister of Internal Affairs, I would like to especially note the selfless and determined actions of senior ensign Borys Shapovalov, commander of the department in the Zaporizhzhia region; sergeant Oleksandr Smiyan, firefighter-rescuer, Zaporizhzhia region; ensign Yuriy Lozynskyi and junior sergeant Oleksiy Biletskyi, respirator workers of the mining and rescue department, Kyiv city.

I am grateful to all the doctors who helped the wounded and injured!

I am grateful to all energy workers and utility workers for their high-quality response and quick work.

I am grateful to the local government workers, heads of local government and government officials who worked together, truly in unity and excellently.

Now most of the cities and villages that the terrorists wanted to leave without electricity and communication are already with electricity and communication.

In some cities and districts, work is still ongoing. In some cities and districts, energy workers apply temporary restrictions on energy supply according to the schedule - this is necessary solely in order to maintain the stability of the energy system.

The government controls all this - we are trying to restore normal conditions as quickly as possible.

I would also like to thank all Ukrainians who listened yesterday and limited their own electricity consumption during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

Thanks to our conscientiousness, we managed to save a tenth of the energy on average in the country, which allowed the system to work more stably. And our goal should be to save a quarter of electricity precisely during these peak hours.

It should be done today and in the near future.

Please postpone the energy consumption of appliances that require a lot of electricity to other hours of the day. It is not difficult for an individual, and it gives a great result within the scale of our entire country.

I took part today in the extraordinary summit of the Group of Seven, which was convened by the German presidency on our initiative.

We discussed the response of the most powerful democracies to this new Russian escalation.

For such a new wave of terror there must be a new wave of responsibility for Russia. New sanctions, new forms of political pressure and new forms of support for Ukraine.

Tomorrow, the defense support for Ukraine will be discussed in the "Ramstein" format. I expect progress from our partners on the issue of air and anti-missile defense, agreements on new supplies of other weapons and ammunition we need.

The terrorist state must be deprived of even the thought that any wave of terror can bring it anything.

A separate task for intelligence is to establish all those involved in these missile attacks against Ukraine, in schemes with Iranian drones.

The individual responsibility of terrorists should be the same as the responsibility of the terrorist state. We work for this.

Today I had separate conversations with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Prime Minister of Australia. I heard absolutely clear support, absolutely clear condemnation of all manifestations of Russian aggression against Ukraine and international law.

We also have a detailed statement from the Group of Seven, in particular, that all those responsible for terror against Ukraine will be brought to justice. Starting with the current political leadership of Russia and ending with everyone who serves these terrorist interests.

Mankind and humanity are stronger than any terrorists. I am thankful to everyone who fights and works for our victory!

And one more thing. Today, 32 of our warriors were freed from Russian captivity. We do everything for Ukraine - possible and impossible. Gratitude to everyone who worked for this result!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/po-vsij-ukrayini-dovoli-shvidko-j-efektivno-vidbuvayutsya-vi-78429

It is necessary to intensify common efforts to create an air shield for Ukraine - speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the video conference of the leaders of the Group of Seven and Ukraine

Thank you Chancellor Scholz for convening this extraordinary G7 summit and thank you to all the countries that supported this initiative and to all the leaders who are here today.

For the second day now, Ukraine has been suffering from massive Russian missile strikes. And for the 230th day – from the Russian terrorist war.

Starting from yesterday, the enemy used more than a hundred cruise missiles and dozens of different drones, including Iranian "Shaheds". And every ten minutes I receive a message about the enemy's use of Iranian "Shaheds". As an example, here’s one hour of this morning:

5:01 – "Shahed” was shot down over the Black Sea.

5:11 – one more down.

5:13 – one more.

5:28 – "Shahed” again.

5:30 – one more "Shahed”.

5:36, 5:49 – two more "Shaheds”.

And it’s like that almost every hour! Plus 28 launches of Russian missiles this morning. And 84 missiles yesterday.

We should all be aware that this is the enemy not only of Ukraine. It is the enemy of each of you.

It is not limited to missiles. We see sabotage against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and against critical cables in Europe. We see an energy crisis. Food crisis and artificial threat of famine for African and Asian countries. And who does all that? Who provokes and incites that? A terrorist state. And this is Russia. Today it is so.

Russia wants to provoke chaos in Ukraine and in the entire democratic world, and therefore uses everything - from missile strikes to the seizure of a nuclear plant, threats of a radiation disaster, from sabotage against infrastructure in Europe to a deliberate attempt to destroy Ukraine's energy facilities. Destroy all of them. We must stop all this.

We can overcome this threat. We have a formula for peace. And now, reacting to Russian terror, sham referenda and the attempt to annex our territory, we can apply the peace formula so that the terrorist state stands no chance.

The first point is defense support. Air shield for Ukraine. This is part of the security guarantees that are an element of our peace formula.

When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror - missile strikes - will cease to work.

I thank Germany and Chancellor Scholz personally for speeding up the delivery of IRIS. I thank the USA and personally President Biden for the decision to provide modern missile defense and air defense systems. And we believe, Mr. President, that these will be medium and long-range systems that will allow us to create an echeloned defense system.

I thank everyone who has already helped us secure our air defense system, which allows us to neutralize some of the Russian missiles and drones. But! According to our intelligence, Russia ordered 2,400 "Shaheds" alone from Iran.

That’s why, dear Mr. Chancellor, dear President of the United States, it is important that we have sufficient missiles for the air defense and anti-missile systems provided and that these systems are integrated with our defense system. Tomorrow in the format of Ramstein I would ask that our defense ministers discuss this.

Mr. President of France! Mr. Prime Minister of Italy! We are very much looking forward to the delivery of the SAMP-T systems. And if possible, they are needed in the coming months.

Mrs. Prime Minister Truss! Prime Minister Trudeau! Prime Minister Kishida! Dear President Charles Michel! Dear Ursula von der Leyen! I am asking you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine. Millions of people will be grateful to the Group of Seven for such assistance.

The second point is the territorial integrity of Ukraine. It is also an element of our peace formula. And it is logically combined with the third point - with punishment, which is an integral element of any peace formula.

The one who started the armed aggression is an international criminal. He must be convicted.

The protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine is the protection of the entire international legal order, starting from the UN Charter. Various potential aggressors in the world are now watching the reaction of democracies to the farce arranged by Russia with sham referenda and attempted annexation.

Russia must be completely isolated and punished. Punished both politically and in terms of sanctions.

I thank our European friends for the eighth sanctions package. But look - the eighth package is not a punishment for Russia. Russia has started a new stage of escalation, and therefore a new sanctions package is needed - a strong package. I ask you to develop it!

We have to respond symmetrically at the level of the entire Group of Seven, our entire democratic world: when Russia attacks the energy sector and energy stability of our countries, we must block its energy sector with sanctions, break the stability of Russian revenues from oil and gas trade. A tough price cap is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia - zero profit for the terrorist state.

Such steps can bring peace closer - they will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war.

We must also recognize the obvious fact: there can be no dialogue with this leader of Russia, who has no future. He himself rejected the dialogue. Despite all our efforts to negotiate peace over the years! He speaks with ultimata, terror is his attitude to the world, to other people.

All of us in the world should realize: talks can be either with another head of Russia - who will comply with the UN Charter, the basic principles of humanity and territorial integrity of Ukraine - or in a different configuration, so that the key terrorist does not have the opportunity to influence key decisions through terror. Now one person is blocking peace - and this person is in Moscow.

Now, while we have no opportunity for diplomacy because this Russian leader only believes in terror, we need defense support. It is on the battlefield that peace is gained. But also in the sphere of diplomacy - in our work on security guarantees for Ukraine and supplementing the existing security architecture in Europe. The Kyiv Security Compact project is a real contribution to security, it is a visionary element of the peace formula for all of us. I am asking you to support this Compact!

And one more thing.

Peace is possible not only when there is peace with one neighbor, but when there is peace with all neighbors. I want to draw attention to one country. The territory of Belarus is already used for strikes against Ukraine. And now we see a bigger threat.

Russia is trying to directly draw Belarus into this war, playing a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country. Indirectly it has already involved them. And now it wants to involve them directly.

Ukraine did not plan and does not plan military actions against Belarus. We are only interested in restoring our territorial integrity. But in order to completely remove this provocation, to remove these narratives by Lukashenko, to remove even the assumption of any alleged threat from us, we offer our solution.

A mission of international observers may be stationed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus to monitor the security situation. The format can be worked out by our diplomats. And I ask you at the level of the Group of Seven to support this initiative of ours.

Now is the crucial time.

This leader of Russia, feeling the approach of his end, is trying to force the democratic world to surrender with a terrorist rush. To retreat. To lose. This can only be the desire of an insane person - more than a hundred missile strikes in less than two days against civilians, against civilian infrastructure, sham referenda, a criminal attempt at annexation... Think about it - radiation blackmail!

The terrorist must lose. He must constantly feel that there is responsibility for terror. Let's make it happen!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/neobhidno-zbilshiti-spilni-zusillya-shob-stvoriti-povitryani-78417

A meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held

Information was heard about the current situation on the frontline and the recent actions of the enemy. The professional work of the units of the Armed Forces, which provide air defense of our country, was noted. Those present also emphasized the urgent need to provide the army with modern air defense and missile defense systems.

The parties discussed steps for the further de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi reported on the course of liquidation of the consequences of the destruction caused by the massive missile strikes of the Russian army, as well as on the measures taken to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

The participants also considered the preparation of the army for the winter period.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vidbulosya-zasidannya-stavki-verhovnogo-golovnokomanduvacha-78413

Comment of the Spokesperson of the MFA of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko regarding the Russian missile strikes on the premises of foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv

During the massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, Russian terrorists aimed, in particular, at the objects of diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Kyiv.

One of the missiles damaged the visa department of the German Embassy in Ukraine, which is located in one of the office-centers of Kyiv, and the second one damaged the building in which the staff of the EU Advisory Mission works. As a result of the missile attack of the aggressor state, material damage was caused to foreign diplomatic missions, and the lives and health of foreign diplomats and employees were endangered.

Russia has crossed a new red line in its criminal actions. Attacks on foreign diplomatic institutions are a war crime, a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, according to which the premises of diplomatic missions are inviolable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn Russia's missile attack and increase sanctions pressure against the Kremlin, as well as urgently provide Ukraine with modern means of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense.

For its part, the Ukrainian side is ready to provide the relevant diplomatic missions with the necessary assistance to restore the damaged infrastructure, as well as to conduct an investigation into Russia's next war crimes.