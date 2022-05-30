Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 29, 6.00 pm EST - The ninety-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

May 29, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.05 were approximately:

personnel - about 30150 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1338 (+8)

APV ‒ 3270 (+12),

artillery systems – 631 (+3),

MLRS - 203 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 93 (+0),

aircraft – 207 (+0),

helicopters – 174 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 504 (+1),

cruise missiles - 116 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2240 (+14),

special equipment - 48 (+0).

The ninety-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, there has been an increase in the number of operational and combat training measures during the inspection of the response forces of the Armed Forces of the republic of Belarus. The threat of missile and air strikes on the territory from the republic of Belarus on Ukrainian infrastructure remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It fired mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Russian enemy exerts systematic fire to prevent further advance of our units in the direction of the State Border of Ukraine. Takes measures to replenish the loss of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and deterring units of the Defense Forces. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka and Ternov. It continued the activities of remote mining of the area in the probable areas of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian enemy did not conduct active hostilities, conducted intensive reconnaissance. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Replenishes losses and inventories.

It carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Bohorodychne, Sviatohirsk and others. it continued to launch air strikes in the Dovgenky area by the army aviation forces.

Russian enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Donetsk direction. Actively uses the forces and means of missile forces and artillery and electronic warfare. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Lyman direction the enemy strengthens the group. It used assault aircraft near Dibrova. It is trying to gain a foothold in the area of the Lyman settlement.

In the Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, it carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. In the area of the settlement of Bobrove the enemy suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Assault aircraft launched air strikes in the Ustynivka area.

Russian occupiers are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Bakhmut direction. With the support of mortar and artillery fire, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha and Myronivka. It was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and left. Army strikes near Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, Russian enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka and Vesele, but was unsuccessful.

It did not carry out active offensive operations in the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia areas, and fired on civilian infrastructure along the line of contact.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy suffered losses as a result of offensive actions of Ukrainian units and took up defense on unfavorable borders near the village of Kostromka. Takes measures to restore lost positions by transferring reserves to threatening areas.

Russian occupiers inflicted fire damage on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lymany, Stepova Dolyna, Luch, Partizany, Chervony Yar, Trudolyubivka and others.

In order to make up for the losses, the enemy reinforces the group with obsolete weapons and military equipment, in particular, T-62 and BMP-1 tanks.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly.

Restrictive measures are underway in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, inspections of infrastructure, transport and citizens have been intensified, and control over the use of cars equipped with special equipment has been strengthened.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, sanitary, which necessitates the creation of additional opportunities for medical care. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the occupation administration ordered to stop accepting civilians in order to vacate the beds for the wounded. Donor blood is being collected intensively.

For the past 24hrs, seven Russian enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk aonly, one tank and six enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units destroyed Orlan-10 UAVs. Russian enemy has losses in other areas.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Borders of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were shelled 10 times from territory of Russia.

The Russian invaders carried shelling, 2 to 7 shots for each volley, of the border areas of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians fired 9 times on the territory of the Novgorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region. Border guards counted 33 explosions of Russian shells.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Every day, rescuers from the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the terrible consequences of the Russian army's shelling of infrastructure, social facilities and houses of peaceful Ukrainians.

From 28 to 29 May, rescuers of the SES made 199 trips to eliminate the consequences of shelling by the occupiers of settlements and infrastructure, eliminated 42 fires, rescued 3 people, provided psychological assistance to 213 people.

In the Luhansk region over the past day, the Russian army has once again struck at residential neighborhoods. 13 houses were destroyed in Severodonetsk, 11 in Horsky, 7 in Toshkivka, six in Vrubivka, and two in Nyrkovo.

In Sumy region, rescuers put out a fire caused by an enemy attack. On May 28, the Rescue Service 101 received a report that as a result of enemy shelling in one of the settlements of Sumy district, a fire broke out on the territory of a kindergarten. Firefighters who promptly arrived on call extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the school building.

In the Donetsk region on May 28 in the town of Avdiivka, Pokrovsky district, at about 4 pm, private houses were damaged as a result of shelling. 2 people were rescued and sent to a medical institution. Rescuers unloaded humanitarian aid for the population of Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Dobropillya. The total amount of unloaded humanitarian aid is 14.3 tons. 81 people were evacuated, including 16 children from the settlements of Raigorodok, Mykolaivka and Donetsk, Kramatorsk district.

In the Kharkiv region, fires caused by enemy shelling occurred in Kharkiv (6), Chuhuiv (2) and Bohodukhiv (1) districts of the region. Private houses, outbuildings, garages, cars, gas pipelines, etc. were affected. At about 11:00 the enemy fired on the village. Zircons of the Kharkiv district of the region. Rescuers were called to extinguish 5 fires at different addresses. Private houses were on fire, the total area of fires was 560 sq.m. Fortunately, all of them did not gain significant scale and were promptly eliminated.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy missile strikes destroyed an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. Two aggressor missiles hit there. As a result of the hit, there was a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters. No one was killed.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

The invaders are resuming study process in Mariupol damaged school with prospect of granting students"documents about educational completion " upon conclusion of school year.

According to the city hall, Mariupol Secondary School of I-III degrees No. 65 has been launched.

For the provision of educational services, a small part of the school, which houses 9 classes of 35-45 children of different ages in each, was allocated. Teaching is carried out in Russian and according to Russian program. The school building itself is partially destroyed, windows broken. Due to the damage, there is no stable electricity supply. It is powered by only one generator. Children are not provided with food.

The work of the school was partially restored by the efforts of the parents of education. They were forced to tape the windows, remove the trash in order to create the illusion of order for children. Information is spreading across the network that a Russian missile detonated on the school territory, on which a 12-year-old boy exploded.

Thus, the school building is currently unsuitable to accept educators in their walls. The resumption of school can pose a threat to the life and health of children.

Russian propagandists create fakes, trying to discredit Ukrainian protection seekers in the European Union.

Russian media spread information about the "tiredness" of Europeans of Ukrainians, the inconvenience they cause to citizens of European countries and Russians living in Europe, and also tell that support of Ukrainian citizens in Europe every day with melting down with less active.

Dehumanization, the creation of a negative image of Ukrainians abroad is another manipulation of the Russian Federation in attempts to discredit support of Ukraine by the civilized world, to create an atmosphere of hate and hostility to them in the Russian-speaking environment of the Eurpe,

However, Russian propaganda works mainly on the "internal consumer", evidenced by the support of Ukraine and Ukrainians both at the state level of EU countries and at the level of average Europeans who demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Russian invaders fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih and Dnipropetrovsk regions - An investigation of potential war crimes has been launched.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's is supervising criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in the evening of May 28, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, launched a missile attack on the industrial infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also, the occupiers, using artillery weapons, fired on the village of Kryvyi Rih district. The shelling damaged the church.

The civilian population was not injured during the shelling of the aggressor. There are no military facilities in the area.

According to Division for Prosecuting Juvenile Cases 242 children have died as a result of armed assault by Russian Federation.

More than 682 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed assualt by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 29, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 242. The data on the wounded have not changed - 440.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 108, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 51, Kherson region - 49, Mykolaiv region - 45, Zaporizhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

As a result of constant bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,888 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 180 of them were completely destroyed.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Freedom of Speech

On May 28, 2022, Ternopil journalist Vitaliy Derekh was killed by air strike during fighting with the Russian invaders in the Popasna district of Donetsk region.

Vitaliy Derekh was 34 years old. As a 16-year-old boy, he became a participant in the Orange Revolution, then the Revolution of Dignity. In the spring of 2014, he was one of the first to volunteer for Aidar, commanding the first division of the first company of the battalion. He was awarded the State Order for Courage of the Third Degree, the Plast Bronze Cross for heroic deeds (saving lives).

On May 28, 2022, Ternopil journalist Vitaliy Derekh was killed in an air strike during fighting with the Russian occupiers in the Popasna district of Donetsk region.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

This address of mine is dedicated to four cities of Ukraine: Kharkiv, Kyiv, Severodonetsk and Kryvyi Rih. And through them - to our whole state, to all our cities and communities.

Today I visited Kharkiv. Both the city itself and the frontline positions of our military in the region. Kharkiv suffered terrible blows from the occupiers. Black, burnt-out, half-ruined apartment buildings face east and north with their windows - from where Russian artillery was firing. From where Russian combat aircraft arrived. They face Russia. And in them now, like in a mirror, the Russian state can see itself. See how much it lost during these 95 days of full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kyiv and the north of our country. It lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world. They all burned down. In particular, there, in Saltivka.

I held a meeting with the leadership of the region and the city. Thanked them for being and remaining together with the people of Kharkiv, together with Ukraine. And - what is very important now - together with each other. They have one hundred percent cooperation - the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration - everyone really works for victory and does it very effectively.

Unfortunately, this cannot be said about the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine. I arrived. Clarified the situation. Dismissed the head of the Security Service of the region. For not working to defend the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thinking only of himself personally. What were the motives? Law enforcement officers will find out.

One third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation. We will definitely liberate the entire territory. And everyone should work for this result in positions both at the local level and at the state level.

Before the trip, I signed a decree awarding our defenders. 222 combatants were awarded state awards. And during the trip today I had the honor to personally present some of the awards from this decree and others that were signed earlier.

The post-war reconstruction of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region was discussed very objectively with the local authorities. We must use only advanced ideas, only modern technologies in reconstruction. In particular, security technologies. And the best offers from our partners. Kharkiv and all other cities and communities in our country affected by the war must be reconstructed to have the most modern look in Europe.

Returning from the east to Kyiv at this time leaves a rather ambiguous impression. After Saltivka's silence, there is Khreshchatyk, full of people and smiles. After the roar of artillery on the frontline - the relaxation of Kyiv residents who today walked the city. On the City Day, the Day of Kyiv, which is celebrated by thousands of people every year.

But it is for such happiness to live, live your normal life and just quietly walk the streets of your own city that this war is going on now. That's what we are fighting for in it. For everyone in Ukraine. Freedom and peace is what could really be felt in Kyiv today. Even in spite of the air-raid siren that sounded today as well.

So, I wish you, the people of Kyiv, to keep this peace - the peace of life. Take care of your city. And be sure to remember what it cost to defend the capital. Remember how many lives were given for the capital.

I understand that in your eyes - it's summer already. I understand all this. But I want you to have an understanding - we still have to fight. The war is not over yet.

Sophia and Lavra, Andriivskyi, Podil, Volodymyrska, Reytarska, Lypky and Khreshchatyk... I am grateful to everyone who made sure that the occupiers would never have a place here in Kyiv again.

And I am very much looking forward to the day when I will be able to say similar words to another of our cities. A city that should celebrate its Day today in the same way as Kyiv. But... Russia came too close to it. It gathered too many forces in our Donbas. It was too prepared for the offensive there. I consider it very symbolic that the Russian military began the attempt to capture Severodonetsk by entering a hotel called “Myr” (Peace - ed.). Peace is indeed Russia's first target.

Having taken away our peace in 2014, the occupiers want to take away everything else. Literally everything. They want to leave us neither freedom, nor houses, nor life.

As a result of the Russian strikes at Severodonetsk, the entire critical infrastructure of the city has already been destroyed. 90% of houses are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no mobile connection. Constant shelling.

Capturing Severodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupying contingent. And they don't care how many lives they will have to pay for this attempt to raise the Russian flag on 32 Druzhby Narodiv boulevard (Friendship of Nations - ed.) - no matter how bitter the name sounds now - where the Severodonetsk administration is located.

We are doing everything to repel this offensive. There was not a day that we did not try to find more weapons, more modern weapons to defend our land, to defend our people.

And I am grateful to everyone who defends Severodonetsk and demonstrates to the occupiers that peace will still be ours. In all our state, in all Donbas and of course - in Severodonetsk.

And another city I want to address today. For me, of course, the city is special. My native Kryvyi (Kryvyi Rih - ed.) also celebrates its birthday today. Already 247th. It would celebrate. But the time is not appropriate. The conditions are not appropriate. And the enemy is still on our land. The time to celebrate will be after our victory. And it will come.

And today I want to wish just that - to my hometown and to all cities and communities of our great country. A shorter time to victory. We must all work for this - each and every one without exception.

In my inaugural speech three years ago, I said that each of us is a president. And right now it is felt the most. Because our future depends not only on my actions in this office, the office of the President of Ukraine, or on what is being done in other offices in Kyiv. But also on what is being done in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, Lviv and Uzhhorod, Lutsk and Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv, Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Frankivsk, Ternopil, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy. Of course, in Kherson, in the Zaporizhzhia region, and in all territories of our Donbas and Crimea.

The unity I saw with my own eyes today in Kharkiv. The heroism our soldiers in Donbas show every day. The determination of Kryvyi Rih. This is our path. The path to ensure that the peace of life is always felt throughout Ukraine and that smiles always reign, not the roar of artillery.

Ministry of the Economy of Ukraine

Ukraine participates in meeting of Economics and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Denys Kudin took part in a meeting of the Economics and Security Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Alliance.

During the meeting, they discussed the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine, wartime economic policy, macroeconomic forecast, reconstruction and development plan, as well as cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

Members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly expressed their admiration for Ukraine's resilience. They noted that at the beginning of the war, most experts expected our military and economic collapse, which, fortunately, did not happen.

"Ukraine is grateful to NATO for expanding the existing mechanisms of cooperation, first of all, within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package. It includes the provision of non-lethal international technical assistance and services as well as staff training. We appreciate greatly the Alliance's contribution to the organization of treatment of severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers abroad. However, the situation at the front and in the rear requires even more intensive cooperation between Ukraine and NATO," Denys Kudin stressed.

Ministry of Health of Ukraine

The Ukrainian armed forces recently received 15,000 individual first aid kits from the Ministry. These . tactical kits allow for first aid in case of injuries resulting from hostilities.

"Properly equipped first aid kit increases the chance of saving lives in case of injury. Today, we have given our defenders kits that can save the lives and health of our fighters. But I am very much counting on the fact that no one will need them at all during hostilities, "said Deputy Minister Maria Karchevych.

The contents of first-aid kits, in particular, include mechanical means for stopping bleeding (turnstiles), dressings, sutures, polyethylene-based thermal blankets, medical examination gloves, scissors for cutting clothes and shoes (atraumatic), waterproof markers, etc.

The Ministry of Health expresses its sincere gratitude to Crown Agents and the Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation for their humanitarian assistance.