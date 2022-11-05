Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 10, 6.00 pm EST

Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations

WAR BULLETIN

May 10, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.05 were approximate:

personnel - about 26000 (+350),

tanks ‒ 1170 (+25),

APV ‒ 2808 (+44),

artillery systems – 519 (+6),

MLRS - 185 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 87 (+0),

aircraft – 199 (+0),

helicopters – 158 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 380 (+3),

cruise missiles - 94 (+0),

warships / boats - 12 (+0) од,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 1980 (+10),

special equipment - 41 (+0).

The seventy-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

Russians focuse the main efforts of the aviation group on supporting the actions of units in the eastern operational zone: in the Slobozhansky, Donetsk directions and in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

Artillery continues to be used along almost the entire line of contact.

There is a high probability of missile strikes on civilian and military infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

The possibility of sabotage of the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It fired multiple rocket-propelled grenades from the area of ​​the border settlements of Velyka Pisarivka, Bilopillya, Krasnopillya and Yunakivka in the Sumy region.

It is expected that the enemy will continue to demonstrate along the section of the state border of Ukraine in order to restrain the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevent their regrouping in other areas.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy maintains certain forces and means of air defence in the Belgorod region in full readiness for use. It continues to focus its efforts on the defence of the occupied borders in order to prevent the advance of units of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine. Conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Izyum direction, Russians replenished ammunition, fuel and logistics.

The enemy continues to prepare for offensive operations in the areas of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

Fighting continues for the settlements of Voevodivka, Toshkivka and Nyzhne of the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk oblast, as well as Kamyanka of the Yasynuvata district of the Donetsk oblast.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the Azovstal plant with artillery and airstrikes. Fighting continues.

Russian ship groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas, conduct reconnaissance, launch missile strikes on important objects of civil and military infrastructure of our state, support units in the coastal direction and block civilian shipping.

During the previous day in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts defenders of Ukraine successfully repulsed fifteen enemy attacks, destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, and 25 units of armoured combat vehicles, 3 units of special engineering equipment and 3 enemy vehicles.

In order to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and to strengthen its troops, the enemy additionally moved to the territory of Kharkiv oblast up to five hundred mobilized persons from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy continued to create favorable conditions for the offensive, for which it replenished ammunition and logistics, conducted engineering equipment for advanced positions, and strengthened air reconnaissance.

Unsuccessful attempts to establish control over Rubizhne continue in the Severodonetsk direction.

The enemy carries out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Nyzhne, Toshkivka, Orikhove, Luhansk region, which has no success.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka, is carrying out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Shandryholove, Donetsk region, has no success.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers attempted assault operations in the direction of the town of Maryanka, the settlements of Kamyanka, Yasynuvata district, and Novomykhailivka, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk oblast. They were unsuccessful.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on blocking and destroying our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire, it conducts assault operations.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhya and South Buh directions has not changed significantly.

An intensified level of terrorist threat continues to operate in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova. Mobilization activities are not being carried out in the region, and local armed groups and a task force of Russian troops continue to be on high alert.

The enemy continues to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, units of the 138th separate mechanized brigade of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District due to significant losses in the Kharkiv region were withdrawn from Ukraine to the Belgorod region of the russian federation. A significant part of the remaining military personnel under the contract wrote reports on dismissal.

As a result of coordinated actions of the personnel of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the settlements of Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bayrak were liberated.

Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Between 7 and 10 March 2022, the Russian military systematically opened fire on the town of Izium. As a result of the shelling, public infrastructure and residential buildings were destroyed.

On 10 May 2022, the bodies of 44 local residents were found under the rubble of a destroyed five-storey building in temporarily occupied Izium. To date, the bodies of the dead have been removed from under the rubble and 14 people have already been identified.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 116 buildings of spiritual significance have been destroyed, including 91 Orthodox churches. Mosques, synagogues, Catholic and Protestant churches, religious educational institutions and important administrative buildings of religious organizations were also destroyed. The largest number of facilities destroyed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been found in Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

Russian invaders are trying to sell grain stolen in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Some of the grain stolen by the emeny in Ukraine is in the Mediterranean Sea on dry cargo under the Russian flag. The most likely country of destination is Syria. From there, grain can be smuggled to other countries in the Middle East.

The occupiers continue to export food stolen from Ukraine to Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, grain and sunflower seeds in storage are being prepared for transportation to Russia.

A convoy of Russian grain trucks left Energodar in the direction of Kamyanka Dniprovska under the protection of the military. The final destination of the column is the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the village of Volokhiv Yar in the Kharkiv region, collaborators are helping the occupiers remove grain from hangars. Grain trucks go to the Russian border.

One and a half thousand tons of grain were exported by grain trucks from Malaya Lepetykha, Kherson region, to the occupied Crimea.

There is information that in addition to grain, the occupiers export to the Crimea large quantities of stolen vegetables in Ukraine - beets, potatoes, cabbage.

The theft of food from the occupied territories violates the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and War Crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today has been a difficult day. There was news - both ordinary and tragic. I'll start with international contacts. I continued to address foreign parliaments. Those states and nations whose support is important to us. And especially now.

In my address to the Slovak Parliament, I thanked for the strong defense, sanctions and other support. I explained our view on why energy cooperation with Russia cannot be considered in isolation from the aggressive policy of this country. And on the Ukrainian example, recalling the history of so-called gas friendship with Russia, I showed what mistakes should be avoided.

Addressing the Maltese Parliament, I recalled the heroic battle for Malta in World War II, which is very similar in fact to our current struggle in the war for independence and freedom against Russia.

Then, 80 years ago, the fate of the entire confrontation in the Mediterranean depended on the battle for Malta. The Allies won. The Nazis lost.

We are doing everything to ensure that the confrontation on our land ends in this way now as well. And for this we need principled support and sanctions. In particular, from Malta.

I held talks in Kyiv with the foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands. We talked about the strengthening of Ukraine, about the faster end of this war. We also discussed the details of how our friends can join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

I am also grateful to them for resuming the work of embassies in our capital. This is an important gesture that confirms Europe's confidence in Ukraine's future.

In total, 36 foreign missions are already operating in the capital.

The Armed Forces of our state provided us all with good news from the Kharkiv region. The occupiers are gradually being pushed away from Kharkiv.

I am grateful to all our defenders who are holding the line and demonstrating truly superhuman strength to drive out the army of invaders. Once the second most powerful army in the world.

But I also want to urge all our people, and especially those in the rear, not to spread excessive emotions. We shouldn’t create an atmosphere of specific moral pressure, when certain victories are expected weekly and even daily.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to liberate our land and our people. To liberate all our cities - Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and all others.

Today, a special group of international experts chaired by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak proposed a roadmap for energy sanctions. This is a detailed document that describes what needs to be done to make it really difficult for Russia to finance this war, but at the same time - so that the global economy does not suffer losses due to restrictions on Russian energy resources.

This is a rationally drafted document, and work has already begun on its implementation.

And the tragic news on which I want to end this address today. The first President of Ukraine Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk died today.

He was not just a politician. And not just a historical figure. He was the man who knew how to find wise words and say them so that all Ukrainians could hear them.

This is especially important in difficult, crisis moments. When the future of an entire country may depend on the wisdom of one person.

Leonid Makarovych showed just such wisdom in the late 1980s, when the Ukrainian movement emerged. He passed 1991 brilliantly, and it is only now that it may seem as if it was easy for him then.

And no matter what happened later, Leonid Kravchuk always stayed with Ukraine.

Perhaps it was because of his wisdom that he was cheerful in a special way. He always valued life, every minute of it. But he always found much more than one minute to help sort things out and give advice. And I am personally grateful to him in particular for that.

As a child he survived World War II, survived the occupation. Leonid Makarovych knew what freedom costs. And with all his heart he wanted peace for Ukraine. I'm sure we will implement it. We will achieve our victory and our peace.

Speech by President V.Zelenskyy at the National Council of the Slovak Republic

I want to start with words of gratitude for all the help that Slovakia has given to Ukraine. We greatly appreciate your defense support and determination in this support, which proves that you realize that freedom without force is just a fantasy and nothing more.

Last year, we, with your President, Ms. Zuzana Čaputová, signed a Declaration of Recognition of the European Perspective of Ukraine. The significance of that step has now only grown stronger.

Russia's war against our state is not only an attempt to seize our land, subdue our people and erase Ukrainian identity. In fact, it is against the very project of a common alliance based on common values on our continent - respect for life, human rights, inviolability of borders and freedom.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Mr. Eduard Heger, was one of our first foreign friends to visit the suburbs of Kyiv and see with his own eyes what the Russian occupiers have done there.

Last week, Bucha and Borodyanka were also visited by your colleagues from the Slovak Parliament. They also saw with their own eyes what evil Russia is carrying.

Thousands of crimes by Russian occupiers against civilians have been recorded in the Kyiv region alone.

We are at the epicenter of two ideas confrontation: the European democratic idea that the freedom and life of everyone matters and the cruel tyrannical idea that only a person who can subdue other people matters.

If we don't stop it together, Russian troops will repeat the crimes they committed in Bucha and Borodyanka on the land of every state they can reach, in particular on the territory of your state.

The first and foremost tool to win this confrontation is weapons. Ukrainians will always remember how Slovakia gave our country at a crucial time what really helped us. There is potential to continue this cooperation, in particular, in the issue of aviation – aircraft, helicopters.

You know, our flag reflects our fertile land – fields of yellow wheat. And also our beautiful blue sky. We have people to defend our land. But in the skies we need more support, including yours.

The second tool is sanctions against Russia. They create a truly reliable protection for the European idea. Because if the source of aggression weakens, life becomes more secure for everyone in Europe.

The EU is now agreeing on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. This is the required package, including the energy restrictions that are provided for in it. I understand that this is a challenge for you and some other countries. For Slovakia, the issue of Russian oil and the possibility of its replacement is not a matter of immediate action. We understand everything.

Not so long ago, Ukraine was one of the biggest sales destinations for Gazprom and depended not only on Russian gas, but also on Russian political decisions. Any attempt to move at least to market conditions in supply ended in gas wars, and ultimately in a bonded gas agreement, which posed a direct threat to our sovereignty.

Ukrainian politicians have also been playing for a long time with the issue of the Russian Black Sea Fleet placement on the territory of Ukraine – in our Crimea. In particular, the so-called lease for the fleet was linked to the gas issue - feigned discount on Russian gas if the Russian fleet remains on Ukrainian territory.

This fleet was just a cover to capture a territory. An umbrella for issuing passports to our people in Crimea by Russia. For propaganda and creeping annexation, which could only be completed by the invasion, and it happened in 2014.

This is what I advise all our friends, who may become at least one percent more politically dependent on Russia, to avoid.

We were the first to see Russia breaking agreements when it simply stopped liking them. We saw Russia turn commercial ties into a chain to keep another state close to it.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet was used to capture Crimea. Now it is blocking the sea for us and firing missiles at our peaceful cities.

Russia is trying to use gas now to have the entire European continent obedient, but its energy is not just a commodity. It should be abandoned, especially oil, because it's really a question of freedom. Yes, protecting freedom has a price.

The third aspect is the future of the EU. Russia's attempts to blackmail, split and weaken Europeans clearly show that all of us on the continent must respond with even greater unity, integration, and joint protection of our values. This is an important element of the very force that makes freedom not just a fantasy.

Even more unity in Europe is possible only in one case. The issue of granting EU membership candidate status to Ukraine in June this year is a matter of protecting the entire European project.

As well as the issue of economic support for Ukraine. Russia is doing everything to destroy our economy. As an example, most of the Russian missiles that hit Ukrainian land hit the economic infrastructure. Therefore, the priority is to establish alternative routes for our exports, in particular, through the territory of Slovakia. And greater financial support for Ukraine from the EU.

We must strengthen our unity and put pressure on Russia until we see that victory has been achieved.

I know that a donors' conference will be held in Bratislava in June to activate assistance for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who participates in its organization, including the GLOBSEC think tank. I believe that we will be able to discuss specific projects to restore normal life in different regions of Ukraine at this Bratislava site.

Speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Parliament of Malta

These days you are recalling the 80th anniversary of the extraordinary events that have affected not only the lives of your people, but the whole of Europe.

The Battle of Malta during World War II was one of the crucial to defending freedom.

The outcome of the confrontation in the Mediterranean, northern Africa and southern Europe largely depended on the resistance of your people, your island.

Malta withstood the brutal siege, the brutal bombing. Together with its allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, it was able not only to defend itself, but also to become an outpost of freedom, that is, to play a significant role in the further liberation of Europe.

Today's events in our part of the continent remind me of your heroic history.

Just as the fate of Europe in 1940-1942 depended on the resilience and courage of Malta, today it is on the resilience and courage of Ukrainians, namely Ukrainians, our people, and certainly not the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, but ordinary resilient people that the victory of freedom on our continent depends. Because we are once again opposed to tyranny, and it has very far-reaching ambitions. By attacking Ukraine, Russia has only just begun its aggression against a united Europe.

Just think of this terrible figure: 2154 Russian missiles hit our cities and communities in a little over two months. 2770 appearances of enemy planes in our sky were recorded.

Thank God, Britain and the United States have accomplished this mission - with the Spitfires, which changed the course of the battle for Malta and helped destroy the ambition of the then aggressor to capture your island.

And now we need a similar mission from our partners. To destroy the ambition of the current aggressor to capture Ukraine and other European countries.

We need aircraft, helicopters, special artillery and other weapons, because now, as 80 years ago, Europe's future is decided on the battlefield.

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 226 children died. Thousands more adults were killed! And these are only those whose deaths have been officially recorded.

About 12 million Ukrainians have become IDPs. About 5 million of them left our country.

I'm sure you fully understand why this war needs to end as soon as possible. Why Russia must be forced to liberate the occupied Ukrainian territory as soon as possible.

There are only three tools to ensure this.

The first - I have already mentioned it - is weapons that allow us to withstand on the battlefield and save our people who are being killed by the Russian military. Killed every day and night.

The longer the delay with weapons, the more deaths.

The second is sanctions on Russia. They are needed not as an end in themselves, but to bring peace closer.

What is most painful for Russia? Losing revenues from energy exports, from trade in energy. And also a complete blockade of banking operations.

This is exactly what needs to be done. The aggressor must receive the greatest damage from aggression.

Having launched a full-scale war against our state, Russia has blocked our ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. And this is a complete blockade of our agricultural exports. And this, in turn, is the path to a large-scale crisis in the global food market. If we fail to export wheat, barley, corn and vegetable oil, there will be a physical shortage of food in North Africa and parts of Asia, and prices will rise significantly.

What's next? The threat of political chaos and a new migration crisis.

Unfortunately, you can also feel the extremely negative consequences of these crises in your neighboring regions.

So we need to act now, we need to act fast.

An embargo on Russian oil, oil blends and petroleum products is a necessary condition for ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I know that this is a very sensitive topic for you, as well as for some other European countries. Given that vessels under your flag are used to transport, in particular, Russian oil. But every dollar and every euro you can earn on this will be offset by very significant and painful losses if the food crisis - and therefore the migration crisis - cannot be stopped - and if the Russian invasion goes further into Europe.

And the third aspect.

After thousands of war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine... After thousands of murders, thousands of tortures, rapes, robberies... It is now dangerous to accept people with Russian passports, especially those formally or informally connected with the Russian state. Dangerous for all Europeans and also for Maltese.

It is time to end the current privileges for Russian citizens. From gold passports with privileges to dual citizenship.

Please do not allow yourself to be used, do not allow to use your island!

This has long been more than just business in Russia, but the structures associated with the aggressive Russian state.

I am grateful to you for the decisions that Malta has already supported. I am also grateful for the decisions you will support in the future to protect Europe.

And I believe that soon we will be able to develop our cooperation in a united Europe on a new level. When Ukraine will receive first the status of a candidate, and then full membership in the European Union.

Yermak-McFaul's expert group has developed a roadmap for energy sanctions

The international working group on sanctions on Russia headed by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Ambassador Michael McFaul, Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), presented the second document, The Energy Sanctions Roadmap: Recommendations on Sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Following the presentation of the Action Plan on tightening sanctions on Russia, an international expert group continued its work and prepared a document detailing energy sanctions, helping governments and companies around the world formulate proposals for sanctions on Russia. The application of energy sanctions should increase the cost of invading Ukraine for Russia and help the Ukrainian state protect its territorial integrity, freedom and democratic values.

The authors of the roadmap for energy sanctions point out that Russia's budget is based on revenues from the sale of energy, primarily to European countries. Since February 24, the European Union has paid about USD 800 million daily for Russian oil and gas.

The document contains recommendations for political action that will help deprive Russia of this income, minimizing disruptions in markets and the world economy.

The expert group supports the decision of the European Commission to impose a total ban on imports of all Russian oil, and substantiates the gradual embargo on gas imports from Russia. In addition, experts provide suggestions, including specific mechanisms, on how to ensure the managed phased implementation of such a ban, while minimizing profits from Russian oil exports during the transition period. Such mechanisms may be considered a priority by individual countries. The case is about a regulated import tax (or tariff) and keeping funds for energy on a special escrow account.

Particular attention has been paid to additional sanctions to prevent circumvention of restrictions imposed on the energy sector. In particular, these are targeted sanctions against maritime export service providers bypassing the controlled sales regime.

In addition, the roadmap proposes the strategy to prevent the consequences, which makes Europe independent of Russian energy and counters the use of energy resources as weapons.

The document also emphasizes the importance of disconnecting Russia from financial flows from gas exports, as Europe pays Russia much more for gas than for oil during the war.

The expert group emphasizes that the European embargo on Russian energy should be part of a coordinated strategy of the EU and the United States, which will include synchronous diplomatic steps and cooperation with stakeholders in the private sector.

Members of the Yermak-McFaul international expert group call on governments, as well as public and private companies, to take the roadmap as a basis for further public promotion of energy sanctions against Russia to deprive it of the opportunity to finance an unfair war of invasion against Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba

Before our meeting in Kyiv, @ABaerbock visited Bucha where Russians committed horrific war crimes, including murder of civilians, rape, and looting. Russia continues its attacks and war crimes now. We value Germany’s support aimed at helping Ukraine stop Russia and its barbarism.

Welcomed my Dutch counterpart @WBHoekstra in wartime Kyiv. Visit to Irpin left a deep impression on him. We agreed to work together on strengthening Ukraine and ensuring justice for the victims of Russian war crimes. The Netherlands remains unwavering in its support of Ukraine.

State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine

The National Centre for Operations and Technology Management of Telecommunications Networks (NTNOC) acting under the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine is efficiently ensuring the whole range of network management activities during wartime.

The work does not stop even at the weekend. The NTNOC-coordinated emergency repair team has completed repairs of fiber optic communication lines in Sloviansk and Bakhmut of Donetsk region, ensured availability of telecom services to residents of those towns.

Ukrtelecom specialists have spent the first week of May addressing the impact of accidents in 11 regions of Ukraine and restoring communication services in dozens of settlements. Most of the damage was caused by warfare and resistance to russian troops attacking Ukraine.

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine -managed Concern for Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communications and Television keeps providing frequencies for Ukrainian TV broadcasting. So, Ukrainians can receive real-time information on the situation in Ukraine. Satellite broadcasting is operating steadily.

Ministry of Culture and Infornmation Policy of Ukraine

Ukrainian journalists were awarded the collective Pulitzer Prize.

The world is captivated by the courage and endurance with which the Ukrainian media cover the war in Ukraine, unleashed by Russia.

Ukrainians are in good company. This year, the Washington Post was awarded a collective award for community service. The Miami Herald team received the award for breaking news. The New York Times team was honored for its national coverage.