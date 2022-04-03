Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 4, 8.00 p.m. (EST)

WAR BULLETIN

March 4, 8.00 p.m. (EST)

Ukraine to be accepted as a Contributing Participant to NATO CCDCOE.

Civilians under attack in Kyiv region.

Russians use the most powerful bombs in Kharkiv.

Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU, the US, Canada, and the UK to impose new harsh sanctions against Russia and immediately provide Ukraine with warplanes.

Ukraine calls on the international community to ensure peacekeeping groups arrival at all five nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Europeans in Vilnius, Frankfurt, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Lion, Paris, Prague – calling everyone who stands today with Ukraine a true Ukrainian.

The Government of Ukraine has two tasks: to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and to provide the civilian population with basic necessities.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This week, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) held its 30th Steering Committee. With a unanimous vote, the 27 Sponsoring Nations in the Steering Committee of the CCDCOE agreed to Ukraine’s membership in the NATO CCDCOE as a Contributing Participant.

“Ukraine’s presence in the Centre will enhance the exchange of cyber expertise, between Ukraine and CCDCOE member nations. Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training,” emphasized Col Jaak Tarien, Director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

“Capability and knowledge comes from experience, and Ukraine definitely has valuable experience from previous cyber-attacks to provide significant value to the NATO CCDCOE. Estonia as a Host Nation of the CCDCOE has been a long-term partner for Ukraine in enhancing its cybersecurity capacity and cyber resilience and we welcome the decision of the members of CCDCOE agreeing to Ukraine’s membership,” commented Minister of Defence of Estonia Kalle Laanet.

Operative information

The main efforts of the occupiers were focused on the encirclement of Kyiv and the weakening of resistance in the settlements they blocked. The occupiers also continued to launch missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities and settlements. Artillery and multiple rocket launchers were used to destroy critical infrastructure and residential buildings.

In the Volyn direction, the position of Ukrainian troops has not changed significantly.

In the northern direction the city of Chernihiv carries out heroic defense. Units of the operational group hold positions on the occupied frontiers.

In the area of the settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske, Chernihiv region, a column of up to 200 units of equipment and manpower is standing in front of the water barrier. The bridge across the river was destroyed.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units continue to conduct defensive battles.

In the Primorsky direction, Ukrainian operational group of troops covers the sea coast and performs tasks to prevent the encirclement of the city of Mykolayiv.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulses enemy airstrikes. By this time, the Russian invaders had lost 37 aircraft and 37 helicopters.

Defenders of the city of Kyiv continue to repel the enemy's attack.

The enemy is demoralized. The local population shows in every way that Russia is not happy here.

The struggle continues across the country.

Office of the President of Ukraine

Commissioner of Ukraine for the Children's Rights and Rehabilitation Darya Herasymchuk stressed “28 children were killed and 64 wounded during the eight days of the war in Ukraine. The enemy is destroying maternity hospitals, kindergartens and schools. There are about 1.5 million children in the affected areas under siege now. These include orphans and children with disabilities who need immediate assistance.

(https://bit.ly/3vCyQ8X)

Kharkiv residents

FAB-500 - High explosive bomb, one of the most powerful in Russia. One such bomb can completely destroy a high-rise building. The bomb is designed to break through powerful shelters.

The Russians drop these bombs on the heads of Kharkiv residents.

(https://bit.ly/3vESCRe)

POLICY

President of Ukraine

“Out of 3 minutes I was given to speak, I would like to dedicate the first minute to silence to commemorate all soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and soldiers of special forces who have perished protecting the freedom of Ukrainian nation - regardless of our inability to see them alive, they will always remain in our hearts.

The second minute will also be silent and will be in honor of tens and hundreds of civilians - both adults and their children - who experienced sudden violent and undeserved death. May those rest in peace.

My last minute is devoted to all of you, the people of Europe. I urge you to show the much-needed support to the Ukrainian nation and its freedom. The defeat of Russian aggression will be the win of good over evil, light over darkness, and the triumph of freedom over the devastating genocide imposed on us all. Don’t be silent and come out on the streets because if Ukraine falls, so will Europe.”

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Europeans in Vilnius, Frankfurt, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Lion, Paris, Prague – calling everyone who stands today with Ukraine a true Ukrainian.

(https://fb.watch/by7f9f3aWh/)

Ukrainians have withstood nine days of the war, three times longer than the enemy expected. We have responded to the invasion with heroism, solidarity, mutual help. The whole of Europe will know our cities that have all withstood the attack since WW2.

The enemy attempted to disorient Ukrainians with propaganda and disinformation, but our people refuse to follow the rules of the occupiers. The Russians assumed that disrupted supply chains, power and water cuts would stop our people. But now, the whole world sees the courage and resolve of Ukrainians.

Today's NATO summit showed that not everyone considers Europe's safety the essential goal. Despite the many deaths and destruction, NATO declared that it would not close the sky over Ukraine. We believe that NATO members themselves create the narrative that closing the sky over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO. Ukraine is protecting the rest of Europe, and NATO remains passive.

We thank the friends of our country, the powerful partners who have been helping us since the first days of the invasion. We do not feel alone.

(https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=712151803299516&ref=sharing)

Prime Minister

The enemy suffers huge losses in human resources and equipment. Fighting is taking place in dozens of cities and hundreds of villages. Everywhere the enemy is facing resistance not only from the army, but from the entire population as well. In the agony of its own defeat, Russia is resorting to war crimes. The airstrikes are hitting residential buildings, hospitals, schools, and even maternity hospitals.

Tonight the aggressor was shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar. The President of Ukraine urgently addressed the leaders of the G7 countries. Prime Minister urgently called the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and declared that in the agony of fear, the enemy could cause the largest tragedy since the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Radiation has no boundaries. The possible impact area is the whole world. Ukraine calls on the international community, represented by the IAEA and the European Union, to ensure that peacekeeping groups consisting of representatives of the EU, the IAEA, and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine arrive at all five nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

The UN Human Rights Council: a commission will be set up to investigate the crimes of Russia against the civilian population of Ukraine. International Criminal Court begins to work on war crimes of Russian terrorist forces in Ukraine. This means that all responsible for the deaths, especially those of civilians, will be punished.

The government is now working 24/7. Today we have two main tasks. The first is to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other armed groups. The second is to provide the civilian population with basic necessities, even in those regions that are currently blocked due to hostilities or occupation, the organization of green corridors for the evacuation of civilians, and the delivery of humanitarian goods. Yesterday I had a conversation with the President of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer. He assured me that the Red Cross is doing everything possible to help evacuate Ukrainians, deliver food and medicine to the places where the fighting continues.

At the expense of state funds Ukrzaliznytsia buys food, fuel, medicine for the state and people affected by the war. According to the latest government decision, Government of Ukraine has allocated 18 billion hryvnias for these purposes.

(https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=937343806970373&ref=sharing)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

EU Foreign Ministers' Council emergency meeting

Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU, the US, Canada, and the UK to impose new harsh sanctions against Russia and immediately provide Ukraine with warplanes.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs took part in an online EU Foreign Ministers' Council emergency meeting, which was attended by the diplomatic leaders of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom including NATO Secretary-General.

Key points:

fourth level of harsh EU sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, war crimes, and brutal attacks that destroy Ukrainian cities and jeopardize critical infrastructure, including nuclear power plants.

embargo on oil trade, a ban for Russian ships from entering European ports and a prohibition of foreign ships to enter from Russian ports, disconnection of additional Russian banks from SWIFT, a further freeze of Russian assets, and elimination of all workarounds to save the Russian economy from the crushing effect of sanctions.

immediate fighter jets supply for Ukraine to strengthen the ability of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect Ukrainian cities and civilians from cruel Russian bombing and shooting. In addition to that, weapon supply to Ukraine for further effective fight against Russian invaders, including air, missile, anti-tank defenses.

(https://www.facebook.com/100064814226458/posts/330986302405175/)

Business refuses to deal with Russia

Ukrainian diplomacy confronts Russian business in every capital of the world. The goal is to inflict maximum damage on the Russian economy. This includes complete sectoral and financial isolation and the discrepancy of all business ties. The pressure of Ukrainian communities, which are currently in total mobilization, as well as the public pressure of foreign countries is crucially important to corner the aggressor.

Today, world business is literally sending Russia to float freely in the right direction.

There are about 100 giant companies that no longer do business with the Russians. Inevitable circumstances of such actions will be felt by all citizens of Russia in and outside of the country.

“Next step is to put additional pressure on the foreign business that remains in Russia. The money everyone earns in that country is blood money. Ukraine is protecting world from Russia on the battlefield. Help Ukraine help you and refuse to fuel the war machine of Putin.” stressed Kuleba.

New sanctions against Russia are approaching, and we are working on it.