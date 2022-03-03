Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN As of March 3, 8.00 p.m. (EST)

As a reminder for those reading this the first time, this is from the Ukraine Information Service.

WAR BULLETIN

As of March 3, 8.00 p.m. (EST)

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant hit by shelling, is on fire.

The Panamanian-flagged civilian ship “HELT was sunk by gunfire from a Russian warship.

The enemy fears ordinary Ukrainian villagers so much that Russians have started extermination of entire villages.

The moral and psychological condition of the Belarusian paratroopers is extremely low. Officers and soldiers do not want to play the role of Russian mercenaries.

Russia is liable as a state on international and individual levels. If Russia is not held accountable the credibility of international law will be permanently undermined.

Officially, Ukraine and Russia reached understanding on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

Ukrainian Government is creating four funds that will be used to rebuild the country.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine sent a number of appeals to influential companies and institutions with a request to apply severe measures against Russia.

WAR ROOM

As a result of Russian shelling, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has been hit and is on fire. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl. Russians are not allowing the firefighters to put out the fire.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain certain boundaries near Volyn direction.

On the territory of the Republic of Belarus there are 38 separate assault brigades of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

According to available information, the command of the military unit received an order to cross the border with Ukraine. Command how to act according to the combat order will be made after crossing the border.

The moral and psychological condition of the Belarusian paratroopers is extremely low. Officers and soldiers do not want to play the role of Russian mercenaries. A significant number called for the termination of contracts, most of which expire in May.

According to available data, the enemy brought into the territory of Ukraine most of the group created to attack the country. Out of 117 man-powered and equipped BTGs, no more than six remain, which are not on the territory of Ukraine, the moral and psychological condition of these units is at a low level.

The enemy is delaying the landing in the Odesa-Zatoka area.

To carry out missile strikes on objects on our territory, the Russian invaders used almost all the ammunition of the Caliber missile complex, which was intended for the offensive operation in Ukraine. Currently, the enemy is replenishing supplies.

In the Siverskyi region, mechanized and tank units are defending the occupied frontiers around Chernihiv.

In Slobozhanshchyna, mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively conducting defensive battles with the overwhelming forces of the enemy, and are successful in some areas. The enemy suffers heavy losses.

During heavy defensive battles, the Joint Forces thwarted the plans of the Russian invaders and prevented the enemy from entering the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains an example of heroic resistance to the Russian invasion.

According to the plans of the Russian curators, the marching companies of Donetsk and Luhansk reservists will be urgently transferred to Kharkiv.

In the Primorsky direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a defense operation in the operational zone and covering part of the sea coast. Part of the forces are preventing the enemy from breaking through the area of the settlements of Kherson and Mykolayiv.

Kyiv City Defense Group continues to repel the enemy's offensive, inflict fire on him and maintain defensive lines around the city and major airfields. Unsuccessfully, the enemy fired on civilian buildings from the southwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

At the same time, the aggressors are acting defiantly in the information space, spreading disinformation and materials of Kremlin propaganda.

Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces

Due to the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians, the occupier incurs significant losses in aircraft, armored vehicles, and manpower.

The air defense units destroyed three more Russian aircrafts. Su-30SM, Su-34, and Su-25 of the Russian occupiers were annihilated. Enemy helicopter losses are being clarified.

Kharkiv region

The enemy fears ordinary Ukrainian villagers so much that they have started clinically exterminating entire villages.

As announced earlier, at 22:57 on March 2, 2022 village Yakivlivka of Merefiansk hromada Kharkiv district was under an air raid.

At least 30 private houses, as well as personal vehicles and barns, were destroyed by bombs.

7 people were injured, 10 rescued from under the rubble. Unfortunately, 3 of our fellow citizens died.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 3:30 p.m., the bodies of 22 people were removed from the rubble as a result of air strikes in Chernihiv.

(https://fb.watch/bwC43Agqj5/)

State Border Service of Ukraine

The Panamanian-flagged civilian ship “HELT”, taken hostage by invaders the day before yesterday, was sunk by gunfire from a Russian warship.

We have now received voice messages exchanged by the boatswain with a representative of the shipowner.

"Know this, it's all Russia's fault, they started the war and they bombed HELT too," was the message sent by the boatswain of the downed ship, not knowing if he and the crew would be able to escape.

According to reports, the boatswain and the cook had survived and were trying to locate the rest of the crew. Meanwhile, the dry cargo ship was completely sunk. A Russian Navy ship prevented the rescue operation by threatening to open fire.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor fleet has already shelled five civilian ships, one of which was completely sunk, and another with a cargo of 600 tons of diesel fuel has been on fire for several days, which the hijackers do not allow to extinguish.

In addition, three civilian ships remain hostage to the invaders and cannot move because of a threat from the Russians.

(https://bit.ly/3CdnYPT)

POLICY

Office of the President of Ukraine re talks with Russia

Officially, Ukraine and Russia reached understanding on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. Same corridors will be used for the provision of medicine and food into the cities with the most concentrated fighting with the possibility of temporary cease fire (only in the areas of humanitarian help). With this goal, special channels of network and collaboration will be created. Logistic procedures are to be established shortly. “We hope to continue to discuss other aspects of the truce soon.” stressed Podoliyak.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Blietzkrieg failed. None of the regional centers in Ukraine are surrendering to the enemy. Ukraine is transitioning to a state of total resistance. In cities and villages, people are blocking the military vehicles, attacking the convoys, and capturing Russian soldiers.

The whole world stands with Ukraine. Thousands of international volunteers are coming to Ukraine to fight on the side of freedom. Ukraine has received tons of weapons from its allies.

The world helps us financially. Today was signed a memorandum on macro-financial support from the EU amounting to 1.2 billion Euros. Within the next hours, an agreement will be signed on creating a multi-donor monetary fund including a World Bank loan amounting to $1.8 billion.

Ukraine is also calling on international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency to demand from NATO to immediately close Ukrainian sky over Nuclear power plants.

Ukraine is also calling on the UN and Red Cross. After attacking civilians, Russian troops are seen by the whole world as terrorists. They don’t allow to provide help for the wounded. In several cities, children, the elderly, and pregnant women are trapped by the enemy. Many of them have been surviving without electricity, heat, water supply, food, and medical help for a few days now. The invader doesn’t create green corridors for evacuation. Ukraine demands to ensure green corridors to evacuate and help everyone who needs it.

Despite enemy attacks, all systems ensuring the proper functioning of the state are intact. There is undeniable stability in the work of Ukrainian Government. Despite the war, Ministry of Social Policy and Pension Fund have paid all pensions to almost 13 million retired citizens in Ukraine. The Government prepared an assistance program for all Ukrainians who have lost their jobs. Every employee and sole proprietor who lost their job due to war will receive 6500 UAH unconditionally during March.

Ukrainian Railways started procuring food, fuel, medicines, electricity, and other important goods and services for the population. The enterprise will be in close contact with military administrations to address the most pressing needs of people and the state.

Ukrainian Government is creating four funds that will be used to rebuild the country.

1. Fund for the Restoration of destroyed property and infrastructure. With the aim to rebuild every house, apartment, school, kindergarten, hospital, bridge, and road that the invaders destroyed.

2. Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation. Ukraine will address it`s partners to provide ‘Ukrainian Marshall Plan.’

3. Debt Service and Repayment Fund. Focus of the fund will be arround fulfillment of all Ukrainian obligations. On March 1, the Ministry of Finance made a coupon payment of $292 million on Eurobonds. In the face of Russian invation financial aid to support Ukrainian obligations will be welcomed and needed.

4. Affected Business Support Fund. Tasked with helping business return to it1s full scale activities.

(https://www.facebook.com/president.gov.ua/videos/1392499094556139/)

Prosecutor general of Ukraine

Russia is attacking Ukrainian cities in violation of international humanitarian law.

Russian forces are using cluster munitions and other weapons prohibited by international humanitarian law to bomb civilian population.

1000 civilians are dead, more than 20 children have been killed, 1 million of Ukrainians left the country.

Russia is liable as a state on international and individual levels. If Russia is not held accountable the credibility of international law will be permanently undermined.

International community was unanimous on imposing sanctions on Russia. “We welcome the decision of the prosecutor of international criminal court to proceed with investigation of Russian and Belarus crimes against Ukraine.” underlined Venediktova.

Ukrainians are also investigating Russian crimes to ensure criminal accountability of these crimes.

Ukraine appeal the international community to commence investigations in the committed war crimes. Lithuania and Poland are already investigating the war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

The international community should consider strengthening sanctions against Russia, as well as persons involved in planning and executing the military operation on Ukraine.

No Russian should benefit from the assets that are being held abroad in safety until now. We are establishing a task force to freeze and seize these assets. These possessions should be directed to Ukraine post-war reconstruction.

(https://www.facebook.com/100000088343654/videos/484067486681769/)

ECONOMY

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine sent a number of appeals to influential companies and institutions with a request to apply severe measures against Russia, calling for the implementation of the following restrictive measures:

• To companies: Moody’s Corporation, AM Best Rating Services, S&P Global, Fitch Group – lower Russia’s credit rating to the minimum, which will cause mass requirements to repay debt obligations and will make Russian economy more vulnerable.

• To the International Bureau of Expositions – close Russian pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai and exclude Moscow from the list of candidates to hold Expo 2030.

• To the members of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade – apply the widest embargo on Russian products or apply a non-automatic licensing, which will decrease the export of Russian goods to a minimum. In particular, steel and raw goods.

• To the International Labour Organization – revoke ILO membership of Russia and Belarus, who cynically trampled internationally recognized fundamental rights, freedoms, and guarantees that form the foundation of the organization.