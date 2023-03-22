Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 22, 5.30 pm EST - The three hundred and ninety-secondday of the russian large-scale invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

March 22, 5.30 pm EST

During the day, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which 2 Russian rockets hit a residential multi-storey building, there were deaths and injuries among civilians. The enemy also carried out 41 air strikes. In particular, the occupiers used 21 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, 16 of these drones were shot down. As a result of enemy UAV strikes, the Russians hit the territory of a dormitory of a vocational college in Rzhyshchev in Kyiv region, there were deaths and injuries among civilians, and a critical civilian infrastructure object in Zhytomyr region was damaged. In addition, the invaders launched more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on the socio-economic and current security situation in the region, visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut area. The Head of State heard reports on the operational situation and the course of hostilities on the frontline.

Ukrainian authorities and IMF reach Staff Level Agreement on Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement of $15.6 billion.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.2022 to 22.03.2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 167490 (+920) persons,

tanks ‒ 3557 (+5),

APV ‒ 6887 (+8),

artillery systems – 2589 (+3),

MLRS – 509 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 272 (+2),

aircraft – 305,

helicopters – 290,

UAV operational-tactical level – 2183 (+16),

cruise missiles ‒ 909 (+2),

warships / boats ‒ 18,

and fuel tanks – 5434 (+6),

special equipment ‒ 270 (+4).

Operational information as of 18.00

Glory to Ukraine! The three hundred and ninety-second day of the russian large-scale invasion continues.

The russian federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the administrative borders. The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions. The fiercest battles continue in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, and the enemy also carried out offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction in order to establish control over Avdiivka and Maryinka.

The russian aggressor continues to use his usual terror tactics against the civilian population, shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

The threat of enemy strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissiya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected. The russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the republic of belarus to train its troops. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Khrinivka, Myhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region; Atynske, Volfine and Popivka in the Sumy region and Basove, Strelecha, Hlyboke and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Makiivka and Bilogorivka settlements. He carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Dvorichna, Kupyansk and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Belogorivka - Luhansk, as well as Kolodyazi and Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, but its offensive potential is decreasing. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the city, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Our defenders repel numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the areas of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Predtechine settlements. Settlements near the contact line, including Vasyukivka, Mynkivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Gora, Druzhba, Mayorsk, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarskyi directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynov, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Severna, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, and Pobieda settlements - without success. In particular, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vugledar and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaipilske, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, as well as Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and the city of Kherson, were shelled.

In the settlement of Vesele in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, on the territory of the building of the kindergarten, the russian occupying forces set up a military hospital.

The russian criminal authorities continue measures for forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in the settlements of the Kherson region, the Russian occupying so-called "authorities" have been threatening local residents since April to stop paying pensions in the absence of a russian passport.

At the same time, in the Starobilskyi Vocational College of the Luhansk National Agrarian University, a meeting of teachers was held, who expressed dissatisfaction with the forced passporting of the teaching staff, due to the instruction of the occupying so-called "leadership" of the educational institution, that all employees of the college should receive a passport of a citizen of the russian federation by June 1. Teachers are not given the opportunity to resign at their own will. The occupiers took measures to forcibly disperse and stop the meetings.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Support the Armed Forces! Together we will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia. Right now, residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at. This must not become "just another day" in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world. The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives.

Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Every time someone tries to hear the word "peace" in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes. ½

The success of Ukrainian forces on the land, in the sky and at sea really brings peace closer. Full compliance with the sanctions regime against Russia really restores the force of the UN Charter. Global unity can restore global stability. 2/2

We will do everything to ensure that the blue and yellow colors continue their liberation movement - address by the President of Ukraine

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today I have been working in the regions all day. Donbas – the frontline, our warriors, the region. The Kharkiv region after that - the situation in Kharkiv, on the border, in all districts of the region, restoration, protection of critical infrastructure.

I started from the front, from the Bakhmut area. It is an honor for me to support our warriors who are defending the country in the toughest frontline conditions. I presented state awards, thanked our soldiers for their bravery, for their resilience, for Ukraine - which we are preserving thanks to such heroes, thanks to each and every one of them who is fighting against Russian evil.

I paid a visit to the wounded warriors. I wished them - and I'm sure on behalf of all of you, all of our people - a speedy recovery.

I thanked the doctors and nurses. And now I want to thank everyone who supports our soldiers recovering from injuries. Who helps with everything necessary, our doctors, everyone who works for rehabilitation after injuries. I am grateful to every volunteer, every partner of ours who helps!

It is distressing to look at the cities of Donbas, to which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruin. The almost constant, hourly air-alert siren in Kramatorsk, the constant threat of shelling, the constant threat to life... Right there, in Donbas, in the Kharkiv region - wherever Russian evil has come, it is obvious that the terrorist state cannot be stopped by anything other than one thing - our victory. And we will ensure it - the Ukrainian victory.

In all areas of the east of our country, where there is a Ukrainian flag, there is also hope. It is felt. We will do everything so that the blue and yellow colors continue their liberation movement - returning normal life to our entire land, from Donetsk to the border.

We will certainly respond to the occupier for every attack on our cities... Today's Russian strikes at Zaporizhzhia, the night attack on the Kyiv region... All Russian strikes will receive a military, political, and legal response.

Russia will lose this war. There is no subject in the world who does not feel this already. Everyone understands all this. And every Russian murderer should understand that an arrest warrant is the best thing that can happen to them.

My condolences to all our people who lost their relatives and loved ones due to Russian terror!

In the second half of the day, I, my team, the Head of the Office - we all worked in the Kharkiv region. Just as in the Donetsk region, I held a meeting on the situation in the region, on social and security needs.

It is very important that Kharkiv stands strong. Well done! Thank you, people of Kharkiv! You hold on with confidence. The city lives, the city fights, Kharkiv gives strength to our entire east. I thank everyone who stayed in Kharkiv, who works, who gives work to others, who maintains security, protects the border! Thank you to everyone - in positions, at posts, at critical infrastructure facilities, utility workers, local authorities, businesses, educators...

The representatives of the region informed me about some issues that must be resolved by the government for stable social security of all those who work for our people in the Kharkiv region. These issues were discussed. We also discussed issues of reconstruction, humanitarian demining, and restoration of energy networks. Everything that is within the competence of the government will be done for sure.

And, of course, I was very pleased to hand over a special award to Kharkiv... Award of the hero city, a ribbon on the city's flag denoting the special bravery of the people of Kharkiv.

And one more thing.

This evening begins the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. A significant part of our Ukrainian Muslim community, the Crimean Tatar people, is forced to meet Ramadan under occupation, under the threat of Russian repression and abuse in Crimea, under shelling in other parts of Ukraine, and in frontline battles.

I have no doubt that we will return freedom, respect, and security to our entire state and to all communities. And may the power of prayer in this holy month help us cleanse Ukraine of Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror. Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia. Ramadan Mubarak!

Glory to all who are now fighting for Ukraine and the people!

Gratitude to everyone who helps every day!

Glory to Ukraine!

President visited frontline positions in the Donetsk region and awarded the defenders of Bakhmut

During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut area.

The Head of State heard reports on the operational situation and the course of hostilities on the frontline.

The President spoke with the servicemen and thanked them for the defense of Ukraine.

FINANCE

The Ministry of Finance

Ukrainian authorities and IMF reach Staff Level Agreement on Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement of $15.6 billion

Ukrainian authorities and staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on a 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. The EFF Arrangement foresees funding for Ukraine in the amount of $15.6 billion (SDR 11.6 billion) and includes a set of macroeconomic and financial policies to support the economic recovery of Ukraine.

The program will help to mobilize financing from Ukraine’s international partners, as well as to maintain macrofinancial stability and ensure the path to post-war reconstruction after Ukrainian victory in the war against the aggressor.

The next step is the approval of the program by the IMF Executive Board which is expected in the coming weeks.

The EFF program includes two phases.

The first phase (12-18 months) based on PMB measures envisages:

· to strengthen fiscal, external, price and financial stability by bolstering revenue mobilization;

· evoiding monetary financing and aiming at net positive financing from domestic debt markets;

· contributing to long-term financial stability, including by preparing a deeper assessment of the banking sector health and continuing to promote central bank independence.

The second phase includes:

· expansive reforms with an aim to recovery and reconstruction;

· measures to support Ukraine’s EU accession goals;

· enhance financial resilience and higher long-term growth.

During the second phase it is anticipated that Ukraine will return to the policy frameworks that were in place prior to the russian war against Ukraine, which includes a flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting regime. Moreover, there will be a focus on implementing essential structural reforms in fiscal policies to stabilize medium-term revenues by introducing a national revenue strategy, and also launching public finance management and introducing public investment management reforms that will aid in the post-war reconstruction process. To help the post-war reform endeavors, it is necessary to improve competition in the crucial energy sector, while reducing quasi-fiscal liabilities.

Welcoming the agreement with the IMF Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko stated:

“The teams of the IMF, the Government of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine did a tremendous job to ensure that an agreement is reached. I am grateful to the IMF experts for their decisiveness during the mission.”

“After the Board consideration the EFF program will significantly support the Ukrainian economy, financial system and will ensure mobilization of additional donor’s financial resources which is necessary for our successful struggle against the aggressor. We are grateful to the IMF team for standing with Ukraine”.

