Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 13, 4.30 pm EST

March 13, 4.30 pm EST

35 people dead and 134 wounded as a result of a rocket strike on the Yavoriv international peacekeeping and security centre (Lviv region/30 km to Ukraine-Poland border).

New York Times journalist killed in Irpen, another journalist wounded.

Russians are calling the deputies of the local regional council and offering to cooperate to create an "independent republic" in the Kherson region.

During the 12 days of the siege of the city and the relentless shelling of residential areas, 1,582 peaceful Mariupol residents were killed by Russian occupation forces.

Missile and bombing aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces shelled Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Region. The greatest damage was inflicted on the room where refugees were sheltered.

WAR ROOM

Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi

As of 12:00, 35 people have been confirmed dead as a result of a rocket strike on the Yavoriv international peacekeeping and security centre (Lviv region/30km to Ukraine-Poland border), 134 have been hospitalised with different severities of wounds, - reported Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Almost all fires at the International centre have been extinguished, explosives technicians and other specialists are inspecting the grounds, and most of the debris has been cleared." The airstrike was carried out from the Black and Azov Seas. The planes took off from the Saratov airport. In total, the Russian planes launched more than 30 rockets. The Ukrainian air defence system worked, intercepting and shooting down some of the rockets in the air.

National Police of Kyiv Region

The occupiers are cynically killing even journalists in the international media who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of world-famous media New York Times was killed in Irpin. Another journalist was injured. Now they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone.

Of course, the profession of a journalist involves risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for trying to expose the aggressor's insidiousness, cruelty, and brutality.

Another journalist was wounded. He was taken to the largest children's hospital - Okhmatdyt.

The injured 46-year-old American journalist Juan Diego Herrera Arredondo was conscious. The man received a shrapnel wound to the thigh. Right now, he is being operated on by Okhmatdit's doctors. He does not yet know the fate of his colleague. The last thing he remembers is that his partner was shot in the neck at a Russian roadblock.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 13.03:

Personnel - more than 12 000 persons,

Tanks - 374,

APV - 1226,

Artillery systems - 140,

MLRS - 62,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 34,

Aircraft – 74,

Helicopters – 86,

Vehicles - 600,

Boats / cutters - 3,

Fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 7.

The eighteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion continues.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulses concentrated missile and airstrikes and means of air attack of the enemy, air cover of objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine, and groups of troops.

From the beginning of the day, the enemy focused its main efforts on advancing in the direction of the city of Kryvyi Rih and capturing the city of Mykolayiv.

He does not stop trying to capture the city of Mariupol.

The occupiers continue to accumulate reserves for the attack on Uhledar and inflict artillery strikes on residential areas of the city.

In order to strike on the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea, there is a naval group of the enemy in combat readiness "full".

In violation of the requirements of International Humanitarian Law, the occupiers continue to take civilians, hostage, launch missile bombings and artillery strikes on densely populated neighborhoods, schools, and kindergartens, plunder the local population, and loot.

According to available information, the enemy is intensifying activities to carry out sabotage on the routes of transport convoys with humanitarian aid and military aid.

The enemy continues its offensive operation against Ukraine in the Polissya, Siversky, Slobozhansky, Donetsk, Tavriya, and Pivdennobuzhsky directions. The occupiers are taking measures to restore combat readiness and regroup troops, as well as prepare for the continuation of offensive operations.

Russian war criminals carry out rocket bombings and artillery damage to civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Avdiivka, Volnovakha and suburbs of large settlements throughout Ukraine, as well as groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues taking measures to gather troops on its border with Ukraine. The possibility of direct participation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the military operation against Ukraine on the side of the occupiers in the Volyn direction still remains high.

The enemy is conducting air reconnaissance of military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The defense of the city of Mariupol continues. The city is of strategic importance to the Russian enemy in order to provide a corridor by land to the occupied Crimea from the occupied territory of the south of the Donetsk oblast, which is controlled by the Russian Federation. During the 12 days of the siege of the city and the relentless shelling of residential areas, 1,582 peaceful Mariupol residents were killed by Russian occupation forces. This is revenge for the steadfastness of residents who have been expressing their pro-Ukrainian position since 2014.

The shelling continues in Kharkiv region. Enemy troops continue to attack the settlements from the ground and the sky. Kharkiv continues its strong defense and is not going to give up.

Security Service of Ukraine

Late last night, missile and bombing aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces shelled Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Region. The greatest damage was inflicted on the room where refugees were sheltered.

The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted conversations of the occupants: in Kharkiv, they were ordered to shoot civilians.

Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression, as of the morning of March 13, 85 children had already been killed and nearly 100 wounded in Ukraine. The largest number of casualties are in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

At about 06:45 hours in Ivano-Frankivsk, the military forces of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the military airfield and facilities of the military unit. As a result of the shelling, the infrastructure of the military unit was damaged. There were no casualties.

Iryna Venediktova, Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The Prosecutor's General Office records every war crime committed by the Russian Federation on our soil - 1,717 criminal proceedings are already being investigated. We also collect evidence of Russian aggression together with everyone who is interested on a single nationwide platform http://warcrimes.gov.ua/.

Liudmyla Denisova, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights

Russian terrorist forces destroy peaceful Ukrainians and Ukrainian cities.

As a result of heavy enemy shelling of settlements in Luhansk region: Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, about 22 high-rise and 33 private houses, 1 government building, 2 educational institutions, 1 state organization, 1 trade establishment, 1 enterprise were damaged.

One person was killed and another was injured.

In Kreminna, the occupiers fired from a tank at a house for the elderly.

All night Russian planes and artillery struck in the north of Donetsk region. On the night of March 12-13 near the station Brusyn in the Donetsk region was hit by wreckage during the shelling of the Kramatorsk-Lviv passenger train. It was going on an evacuation to the city of Lyman to pick up residents of Luhansk and Donetsk regions who were in the zone of fierce fighting.

One of the conductors of this train was killed and another was injured and taken to Slovyansk Hospital, where she is currently being treated.

In Chernihiv as a result of a night air strike and shelling - previously 4 people died. One person died as a result of an air strike on a high-rise building. The fire after that killed 3 people.

Near Bucha in the Kyiv region, the occupiers shot a car under a white flag: the couple was on their way to evacuation. On the highway between Lypivka and Kalynivka, the enemy fired at a car of Makarov residents who were trying to get out of the blockade. A 63-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife died on the spot.

In Bucha, Kyiv region, 67 civilians killed by the racist occupiers were buried on the territory of the city church, some of them are unidentified.

Dymerska, Ivankivska, Poliska communities in Kyiv region have been under blockade since the second day of the war. No light, heating, food and water. People haven't seen humanitarian aid, it just doesn't reach them.

Over the past day, racist troops fired about 50 times using artillery and missile shells to Kharkiv region.

On the Kholodnohirsky street in the city of Kharkiv, an enemy missile hit a 5-storey residential building. The body of a 73-year-old woman was found under the rubble.

At night, as a result of another shelling, enemy missiles hit the installation of integrated gas treatment "Shebelinkagazvydobuvannya", located near the village Glazunivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, 1 employee of the enterprise was injured.

The missiles completely destroyed the civilian airport in Ivano-Frankivsk.

By killing civilians and shelling Ukrainian cities, the aggressor's army is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, in violation of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and its additional protocols.

I call on the international community to take decisive action to deter the aggression of the Russian Federation and to force the aggressor country to immediately cease hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night 12-13 March, near the station Brusyn in the Donetsk region passenger train was under fire of the Russian military. It was heading to Liman for an evacuation to pick up residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, who were in the zone of fierce hostilities. One of the conductors of this train died from the injuries, the other was injured and taken to the hospital in Slovyansk, where she is now being treated.

Ukrzaliznytsia is now making every effort to evacuate the train crew of the damaged train and all passengers, including about 100 children, who were waiting for rescue at the station in Liman.

POLICY

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk

Regular humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of residents of settlements affected by the shelling were open in Ukraine on March 13 at 9:00..

"Yesterday, as you remember, a convoy of humanitarian cargo left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol via Berdyansk. They are now in Berdyansk and moving in the direction of Mariupol. I sincerely hope that I will report on the positive result in the evening," she said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the following corridors are opening in the Kyiv direction today:

25 evacuation buses will depart from Borodyanka to Zhytomyr (they will arrive in Borodyanka from Piskivka).

From the village of Svitylnia in the direction of Brovary, where buses will arrive. The evacuation will take place on the route Svitylnia - Ploske - Hoholiv - Krasylivka - Kvitneve - Brovary.

From the village of Peremoha in the direction of the city of Kyiv (Peremoha - Lukyanivka - Lukashi - Korniivka - Nedra - Sadove - Berezan - Boryspil - Kyiv). Buses for evacuation of people will be sent on a route from the city of Kyiv.

From the village of Velyka Dymerka in the direction of Brovary, from where buses will be sent.

Humanitarian corridors will be open in the Luhansk region as well:

From Kreminna to Lyman. Buses to evacuate people will be sent from Bakhmut.

From the city of Rubizhne to the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region (Rubizhne - Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Slovyansk (via Bakhmut).

From the city of Popasna, Luhansk region, to the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region (Popasna - Bakhmut - Slovyansk).

From the village of Hirske, Luhansk region, to the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region (Hirske - Lysychansk - Bakhmut - Slovyansk).

From the city of Shchastya, Luhansk region to the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region (Shchastya - Novoaydar - Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Slovyansk).

According to Iryna Vereshchuk, shelling is taking place in Severodonetsk.

"We hope that the shelling will be ceased, the ceasefire will be observed and the timely evacuation of people will begin," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also addressed the people who decide to move outside the humanitarian corridors: “Please listen to the information we provide, and if there is an open corridor, look for information about collection points through alerts, through people, because otherwise it will be very dangerous for your life and the lives of your children and loved ones."

Iryna Vereshchuk also called on the Russian side to release SES officer Oleksiy Danchenko, who accompanied the convoy on an agreed humanitarian route in Bilohorodka and is currently in Hostomel.

"We demand the release of Oleksiy Danchenko. We agreed on a humanitarian route, and he performed his duty in accordance with the agreements,"

Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak

Any initiatives in the occupied cities in the south of Ukraine, in Kherson, Kakhovka, Henichesk, aimed at holding "referendums", fictitious sessions of local councils, distributing passports, are absolutely useless. Russian troops will leave Ukraine, collaborators will be prosecuted.

Liudmyla Denisova, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights

The occupiers of the Russian Federation plan to hold a referendum in occupied Kherson for the creation of the "Kherson People's Republic" against the will of the people.

Currently, the invaders are calling the deputies of the local regional council and offering to cooperate to create an "independent republic" in the Kherson region.

I emphasize that, in accordance with the 1907 Hague Convention, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, and Additional Protocol 1 to the 1977 Geneva Convention, the occupying power does not acquire sovereignty over the occupied territory and must comply with the laws in force in that territory.

In the case of any election or referendum, it is the Constitution of Ukraine, Article 73 of which stipulates that issues of the territory of Ukraine are resolved exclusively by an all-Ukrainian referendum.

The occupier's initiation of a referendum on the secession of Kherson, obviously without the consent of the local population, is a gross violation of the right to choose and participate in governing their country, established by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966, Protocol № 1 on the European Convention of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of 1950.

I appeal to the world community to increase the sanctions pressure on the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and to take all measures to withdraw the occupying racist troops from Ukraine.

In the occupied Kherson and Berdyansk, thousands of people protested against the occupiers, stating that “Kherson is Ukraine” and “Berdyansk is Ukraine”. In Kherson, the invaders opened fire at the rally.

ECONOMY

Cabinet of Minstries of Ukraine

In these difficult times, the Government's task is to address pressing economic issues and rebuild the economy to modern realities. Despite the war, the country's economy must work. The government is making every effort to establish financial processes and calls on all those who can and have to work - to work, in territories where there are no active military actions - to resume business. In turn, the Government will help and support in every possible way. We offer a selection of important decisions in the economic sphere, adopted this week:

Recovery funds started work in connection with Russia's armed aggression.➡️ https://bit.ly/3IeHHjW

A plan to support the sowing campaign is being implemented.➡️ https://bit.ly/3tRDc9I

Bureaucratic barriers to the export of permitted product groups have been removed. According to the resolution, the terms of providing administrative services by the subjects of providing administrative services and the issuance of qualifying documents by the permitting authorities during martial law shall cease to apply.➡️ https://bit.ly/3JaG9IW

The list of second-tier expenditures for payments by the Treasury under martial law has been expanded. ➡️ https://bit.ly/3tU8Djv

Changes in Amendments to the Procedure for crediting part of the excise tax on fuel produced in Ukraine and imported into the customs territory of Ukraine to the general fund of the relevant local government budgets have been approved. The resolution establishes shares for the automatic distribution between local budgets of the part (13.44%) of the excise tax on fuel in the first half of 2022.➡️ https://bit.ly/3ML9Hii

The Ministry of Economy has prepared answers to common questions about labor relations during martial law.➡️ https://bit.ly/3KEzwyH

Clarification of the basis for the EU's accrual for private individuals in the case of transition to a standard system of taxation from the simplified.➡️ https://bit.ly/37kJ97j

A ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine was introduced. A zero quota for the export of mineral fertilizers is being presented. This applies to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and complex fertilizers.➡️ https://bit.ly/3MPZaTk

Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "Some issues of a notary in martial law" were amended. ➡️ https://bit.ly/3i5cG7m

Clarification of the State Tax Service on submitting citizens' tax returns on property and income. ➡️ https://bit.ly/3i1Pab44

ENERGY

GTS Operator of Ukraine

State of operation of the Ukrainian GTS on March 13, 10 a.m.

Employees of GTSOU work on localizing the damage caused by shelling and resume gas transportation to Ukrainian consumers:

In the Donetsk region, repair crews of GTSOU joined in repairing damage to the city’s gas distribution networks in Vuhledar town, which is currently under fire from the occupiers. Together with the staff of Donetskoblgaz, our colleagues try to minimize emergencies and maintain gas supplies to the town.

In the Luhansk region, our team managed to launch the Popasna GDS, and 20,000 residents of the city are again with gas. However, as a result of a fire due to hostilities at the Rubizhne CPP (cardboard and packaging plant), the section of the Rubizhne GDS leading to the plant was shut down.

In the Mykolaiv region, enemy shells damaged objects of the GTS and a network of the regional gas distribution company. The Bashtanka and Prybuzke gas distribution stations were shut down. At the Bashtanka GDS, a projectile was hit, and due to active hostilities, the GDS operator could not approach the station. At GDS Prybuzke, the shell damaged automatic equipment; at the request of Mykolaivoblgaz, the station was stopped because of destruction in the city gas distribution networks. Also, at the request of the direct consumer gas, GTSOU stopped gas supply through GDS-1 Nikolaev, which feeds “Zorya”-”Mashproekt” research and production complex. From 3789 of the gas distribution stations – the last links of the gas transmission infrastructure leading to Ukrainian consumers – 37 remain disconnected at 10:00 on March 13.