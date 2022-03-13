Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 12, 11.00 am EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

March 12, 11.00 am EST

President of Ukraine: The losses of Russian troops are enormous. Since the beginning of the invasion, 31 battalion tactical groups of the enemy have lost their combat capability. The invaders lost more than 360 tanks; 1205 armored vehicles; almost 60 planes; more than 80 helicopters.

Russia is trying to attract the “peacekeepers” from the Caucasus and temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to create an additional battalion of 10-15.000 soldiers.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The seventeenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues its offensive against Ukraine.

Having suffered losses in the Polissya (Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions), Siversky (Chernihiv region), and Pivdennobuzhsky (Mykolaiv region) directions, it stopped at the previously reached frontiers, regrouped troops, restored the combat capability of his units, and replenished it reserves.

Failing to achieve its goals, it continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructure.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Volyn direction. The military leadership of the Republic of Belarus is taking measures to strengthen the protection of the border with Ukraine. The possibility of direct participation of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of Russia remains.

No active actions by the enemy have been recorded in the Polissya direction. After significant losses, the Russian invaders are taking measures to restore combat readiness and regroup troops.

In the northern direction, the enemy carries out engineering equipment of positions in the areas of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske, Levkovychi, Zhukotka, Hrodna (Chernihiv region).

In the Slobozhansky direction (Kharkiv region), the occupiers did not succeed in trying to resume offensive operations. The enemy has established itself in the northern part of the city of Izyum, does not abandon attempts to capture it.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the main efforts of the invaders were focused on capturing the cities of Mariupol and Severodonetsk. The enemy captured the eastern outskirts of Mariupol.

After an unsuccessful assault on the village of Rubizhne, the occupiers retreated to settlement Capytolivka.

In the Volnovakha direction (Donetsk region), the enemy is trying to develop an offensive in the direction of settlement Krasna Polyana. Made an attempt to move in the direction of settlement Olhynka.

According to available data, the occupying forces that attacked in the Donetsk operational area met with strong resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lost offensive capabilities.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy doesn't leave attempts of restoration of offensive actions for the purpose of encirclement of Mykolayiv.

In support of the offensive, the invaders tried to deploy units of missile forces and artillery and air defense. They were unsuccessful. The enemy retreated to the area of the village of Mylove, carried out engineering equipment of occupied positions and drew up reserves.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/270736931906059

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 12.03 CET:

Personnel - more than 12 000,

Tanks ‒ 362,

APV ‒ 1205,

Artillery systems – 135,

MLRS - 62,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 33,

Aircraft – 58,

Helicopters – 83,

Vehicles - 585,

Boats/cutters - 3,

Fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 7.

Data are being updated. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/270664565246629

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hrs, State Emergency Service units carried out 715 visits, including 327 visits to eliminate the consequences of shelling of settlements and civilian infrastructure by Russian troops, 41 people were rescued.

Pyrotechnics made 100 interventions, neutralized 29 explosives, inspected and cleaned the area of 133000 square meters.

As of 12:00, rescuers from Kharkiv oblast together with colleagues from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions are eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling, helping people, extinguishing fires, and disposing of artillery ammunition.

Blockages of buildings in Kharkiv are being cleared. The enemy projectile hit one of the buildings of the Oskil Psychoneurological Boarding School in the village of Oskil, Izium District. The explosion destroyed the building. Fortunately, there were no casualties. All 30 staff members and 330 patients (mostly elderly and disabled) were in shelter at the time of the shelling.

At the state border checkpoints in Zakarpattia, Odesa, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions, State Emergency Service, in cooperation with the Red Cross of Ukraine and local authorities, set up 81 tents for heating and reception of citizens. Since its inception, more than 205,000 people have been assisted.

More than 487000 people were evacuated, including: children over 102000 and 5368 people with disabilities.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with Ukrainian and international partners, has created a resource www.warcrimes.gov.ua for proper documentation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Documented evidence will be used to prosecute those involved in crimes under Ukrainian law and at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and a special tribunal after its establishment.

https://www.facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Brave people of the unconquered country!

From the very morning in the Ukrainian - forever Ukrainian - Melitopol people, our citizens, gathered for the regular protest action against the Russian troops.

Against the attempts to put the city to its knees. More than two thousand people in the square.

Do you hear it, Moscow?

If 2,000 people are protesting against the occupation in Melitopol, how many people should be in Moscow against the war? To make it fair. Yesterday the invaders captured the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. The city community is demanding his release. And this is very important.

I am grateful to every Melitopol resident for this resistance, for this position. The invaders must see that they are strangers on our land, on all our land of Ukraine, and they will never be accepted.

Throughout the night and today we constantly talk to our partners about this situation with our mayor. The demand is simple - to release him from captivity immediately.

We appeal to all world leaders who speak to Moscow. France, Germany, Israel and others.

I have personally called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

I will talk to everyone to free our people.

We expect them, the world leaders, to show how they can influence the situation. How they can do a simple thing - free one person. A person who represents the entire Melitopol community, Ukrainians who do not give up.

Our Armed Forces are doing everything to deprive the enemy of any desire to continue the war against Ukraine. The losses of Russian troops are enormous.

The dynamics of the invaders’ losses on the 17th day is such that it is safe to say that this is the biggest blow to the Russian army in decades. They’ve never lost more than that in such a time period.

Since the beginning of the invasion, 31 battalion tactical groups of the enemy have lost their combat capability. The Russian militaries are being taken prisoners not just alone, but in groups. Groups are trying to leave Ukraine and come back to Russia as well.

The losses of the invaders in technical capabilities are simply astounding. More than 360 tanks. 1205 armored vehicles. And that's without counting the losses in the battles this night and in the morning.

Already almost 60 planes. More than 80 helicopters. Hundreds and hundreds of units of other equipment, including the most modern models, of which Russia is proud.

Most of the world's armies do not have as much as Russian troops lost during the invasion.

Ukrainians!

I want you to understand me correctly.

We have had extraordinary success. The resistance of the entire Ukrainian people against these invaders has already gone down in history. But we have no right to reduce the intensity of defense. No matter how difficult it is. We have no right to reduce the energy of resistance. The enemy is bringing new and new columns to the territory of Ukraine. They are looking everywhere for fighters. Reservists. Conscripts. Mercenaries.

They are trying to take us with numbers. The number of fighters, the number of equipment. They use terror to break our faith in victory and in Ukraine.

I'm sure they won't succeed. It will not work for them. But in order for them not to succeed, we still have to fight. We still need to be focused. All of us, all Ukrainians, still need to continue to focus on defense. Work together.

Without internal split. Supporting each other. All over the country. From Uzhhorod to Melitopol. From Chernihiv to Mariupol. From Lviv to Kharkiv.

Just like we all have been doing for 17 days of the war.

Today we again sent humanitarian aid to Mariupol. We will try every day to save our people.

I am grateful to every driver who tries to accomplish this difficult mission.

I am grateful to the representatives of the church who joined the efforts to protect the humanitarian corridor in Mariupol from shelling.

Ukrainian troops, for their part, guarantee complete "silence" along the entire route so that Mariupol receives food, water and medicine. And so that the civilians of Mariupol can go to a safe area.

Humanitarian corridors from Makariv, Borodyanka, Trostyanets, Sumy, Poltava, Lebedyn, Konotop, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillya, Polohy, Tokmak, Hostomel, Kozarovychi, Mykulychi and Andriivka of the Kyiv region have also been prepared.

The Russian side must ensure "silence" on each of these routes.

Otherwise, what can Russia guarantee in any negotiations?

We continue to work with Europeans in two directions. The first is Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We are working with the European Commission to agree on all procedures for our movement towards the EU as soon as possible. The second direction is sanctions, it is the top priority.

We look forward to a new package of European sanctions against Russia to force it to peace. To make it clear: their economy simply will not survive this war.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made several very important decisions.

The complete abolition of value added tax and excise duty for fuel was approved.

For gasoline, for diesel. This is done not only in the context of the sowing campaign, which should start as usual, but also in the context of the needs of all citizens.

So that there is no shortage of fuel in the country. So that prices are stable.

The government has done its part. Now it's up to the deputies.

They must immediately adopt this decision by their vote. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is already organizing the relevant sitting.

The second component is to support those Ukrainian communities that receive our migrants from the areas of hostilities.

The government has decided to compensate local budgets for utilities payment when accommodating people.

According to preliminary estimates, communities in at least ten regions of Ukraine will receive concrete money from the central government to ensure that all IDPs are provided with everything necessary.

Ukrainians!

Now all of us have to be efficient in our routine as well.

We must do our job one hundred percent, help colleagues, take care of our loved ones. And at the same time we must provide everything necessary for our defense. For our defenders.

This is a patriotic war. This is a people's war.

This is a war for our independence.

Independence of not just our state.

But of everything Ukrainian that was, is and will be in the world.

Glory to Ukraine!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/chas-buti-efektivnimi-v-rutinnih-spravah-i-viddavati-vse-neo-73509

Counsellor to the Head of the Presidential Office Briefing

According to our data, the enemy has used over 90 battalions on the territory of Ukraine starting from 24 February. Over 30 of them (1/3 of the total) were either destroyed or disabled by the Ukrainian Army.

Now, Russia is trying to attract the “peacekeepers” from Caucasus, the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to create an additional battalion of 10-15.000 soldiers, and will try to use them to change the situation in their favor.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=526628745640142

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Operational situation on the diplomatic front as of 10:00, March 12

The 17th day of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the bold aggression of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian diplomacy is working day and night to implement further sanctions pressure on Russia. The new sanctions announced by the United States and other G7 countries and the EU are cracking down on Russia's economy, bringing it to a final collapse.

Sanctions:

United States Department of the Treasury has expanded the list of sanctioned people due to the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. The family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was restricted. Sanctions were also imposed against 12 members of the State Duma of Russia involved in the process of recognizing the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Luhansk People's Republic". Restrictions include freezing real estate and assets in the United States and banning all financial transactions;

The Italian Financial Guard has arrested a yacht of Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko worth 530 million euros;

Isolation of the Russian Federation:

German manufacturer of window profiles, water floors, and heating pipes Rehau has announced the cessation of activities in Russia;

The American company Colgate-Palmolive has decided to limit the supply of its products to Russia;

German Deutsche Bank announced the closure of business in Russia and condemned the aggression against Ukraine;

All works by the world-famous rock band Pink Floyd and solo recordings by its soloist David Gilmour will be removed from music platforms in Russia and Belarus;

Instagram leader Adam Mosseri said that on March 14 the social network will stop working in Russia;

LINX disconnects key Russian providers (Rostelecom, MegaFon) from international traffic exchange;

Humanitarian aid:

Canada will send a large humanitarian cargo to Ukraine. Assistance will include tarpaulin covers, portable kitchens, vanity kits, and blankets;

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, Poland has provided Ukraine with 9 trucks of humanitarian aid with medicines, medical supplies, medical equipment, provisions, baby food, thermal blankets, electric generators, hygiene products, and clothing;

Hungary has handed over more than 10,000 airtight blood containers that have already been delivered to Ukraine;

Fifteen large trucks have already been sent from Switzerland to Ukraine with assistance, which includes medicines, medical equipment, ventilators, food, clothing, hygiene products, tents, respirators, etc.

https://bit.ly/35KLkAY

EU launched Sanctions Whistleblower Tool to report of possible sanctions violations.

EU has already imposed a series of massive and targeted sanctions that will make it as difficult as possible for the Russian Federation to pursue its aggressive actions.

Please draw your attention to the whistleblower tool to facilitate the reporting of possible sanctions violations, which was launched by the European Commission recently.

This is a secure online platform, which whistleblowers from around the world can use to anonymously report past, current, or planned EU sanctions violations.

If you have any information about violations of sanctions please report here: https://eusanctions.integrityline.com/frontpage

Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

The Government has enacted a decision strengthening social protection of vulnerable groups:

1. Strengthening protection of people with disabilities. The total family income, when determining the eligibility and the amount of social benefits provided on the basis of income, does not include state social assistance.

2. The right of internally displaced persons to receive housing assistance during martial law, in particular those living in the areas where, due to active hostilities, social protection authorities do not operate.

3. Protection of the rights of beneficiaries. The period of payment of benefits for housing and communal services, which are provided on the basis of income (large families, children of war, etc.) and which was set earlier, is automatically extended for the entire period of martial law plus one month after its abolition.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/news/uryad-posiliv-socialnij-zahist-osib-z-invalidnistyu-z-ditinstva-ta-podovzhiv-viplatu-pilg-na-komunalni-poslugi-do-zakinchennya-voyennogo-stanu

Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Ukrainian IT-companies already donated 24,5 mln USD for supporting Ukraine.

According to the estimates of the IT Ukraine Association, during the first 10 days of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian IT companies collected:

· 12,1 mln USD of humanitarian aid

· 6,1 mln USD of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

· 6,3 mln USD of taxes, paid in advance.

IT companies also support volunteer initiatives by raising funds abroad, supplying territoria defense with medicines, security and computer equipment, and creating online platforms for housing, military assistance, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/100064779754205/posts/330199845816005/?d=n

ECONOMY

International companies that still work with Russia: https://www.boycottrussia.info/top-companies

ENERGY

Ministry of energy of Ukraine

Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov: the West should approve a package of tough sanctions on Russia in the oil and gas industry:

1) full ban on import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products;

2) embargo on liquefied natural gas supplies from Russia to the EU and the US;

3) restrictions on the supply of pipeline gas, due to sanctions similar to measures against Iran;

4) winding up of joint projects with Russian energy companies and preventing financial institutions from providing funding for such projects;

5) freeze of Russia's energy assets in the EU until Russia meets the conditions for de-escalation.

I stressed this during a special round table with the participation of leaders of European and American companies, the International Energy Agency (IEA), organized by the World Economic Forum.

For more than two weeks now, Ukraine has been fighting one of the world's largest armies. In this struggle, Ukrainians are heroically defending not only their country, but also the democratic values ​​and principles of the Western world.

Some Western politicians still think that Russia's aggression can be tackled by half-measures. However, Putin's goal is not Ukraine, his goal is the West. Ukraine is a battlefield where the future of Europe is being decided. Therefore, we must continue and increase sanctions pressure.

European and American companies and communities must express their position in support of Ukraine's energy independence.

For the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the highest priority is to maintain a stable energy supply throughout the country and ensure the proper functioning of the energy system.

Today Ukraine needs energy resources: gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, coal and gas. Increasing fuel reserves is key to maintaining our energy security.

I would like to thank the leaders of NEC Ukrenergo - NPC Ukrenergo, Naftogaz, DTEK for their active participation in the discussion and proving their position.