Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 11, 6.30 pm EST

WAR BULLETIN

March 11, 6.30 pm EST

As a result of air strikes, the city of Chernihiv is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - left without electricity, water, gas and heat.

In the village of Bogdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, and in the town of Trostyanets, Sumy region, Russian terrorists placed tanks and 122 mm multiple rocket launchers "Grad" in the middle of residential areas.

1000 people were evacuated from the cities of Vorzel. Civilians were also transported from Bucha, Gostomel and Kozarovichi.

Ukraine proposed a series of practical steps to bring Russia to justice for its crimes against the Ukrainian people and called for closing ports for Russian ships.

President of Ukraine: “Ukraine demands the immediate release of the mayor of Melitopol and guarantees of full security to all heads of communities across the country”.

President of Ukraine: “Today we are fighting to prevent war in Poland and the Baltic States”.

The anti-Putin coalition is imposing new sanctions that will further deepen Russia's economic isolation.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information on 18.00, 11.03.2022

The enemy continues to conduct an offensive operation against Ukraine.

There is a high probability that the Russian federation will intensify terrorist methods of hostilities: launch missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, intimidate local population, conduct informational and psychological actions to undermine public confidence in local government, disseminate fake news, take the local population hostage.

Units of the Russian forces keep on trying to continue their advance in all directions. To do this, it takes measures to form and reconcile reserves within the Russian federation. In the meantime, a significant part of Russian units are restoring combat capability.

The enemy is trying to establish logistical support for its units to enable conducting of hostilities.

The Russian occupiers continue to conduct air reconnaissance of the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk, Tavriya, Pivdennobuzhsky, and Bessarabian operational areas.

In order to involve the Republic of Belarus in the war against Ukraine, the enemy resorted to provocative actions.

Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine

During the first half of the day the water supply was established, the repair works of the heating network are underway, but it takes 3-4 days to complete them. Repair work on the pipeline should be completed within a day.

More than 250,000 people are forced to fear the cold night and the next air strikes.

It is not possible to bury the dead due to the Russian constant shelling of the city.

The military action of a terrorist state against civilians is a crime against humanity and a violation of the Geneva Convention (IV) on Civilians, 1949.

The commissioner called on the international community to listen to Ukraine and stop the airstrikes of peaceful cities and towns by the Russian Federation. Close the skies over Ukraine.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is accompanied by gross violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations by the Russian military.

Among such gross violations was the abduction of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on March 11. Russian troops, who have been launching missile and bomb attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Ukraine, including children's hospitals and schools, over the course of two weeks, are cynically accusing the Mayor of "terrorism."

The abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol that prohibit the taking of civilian hostages during the war.

We call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people.

The fact of the abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol, along with hundreds of other facts of war crimes by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian soil, are being carefully documented by law enforcement agencies. The perpetrators of this and other crimes will be brought to the strictest responsibility.

Mariupol City Council

1582 peaceful Mariupol residents were killed by Russian troops in 12 days of blockade of the city and ruthless shelling of residential neighborhoods.

As reported, a convoy of humanitarian aid and buses to evacuate people left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol on March 11. It has not been possible to evacuate Marupol residents for several days.

AFU StratCom

Another photo evidence of war crimes of Russian fascists! The insidiousness and hypocrisy of the occupiers has no limits!

In the village of Bogdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, and in the town of Trostyanets, Sumy region, Russian terrorists placed tanks and 122 mm multiple rocket launchers "Grad" in the middle of residential areas and fired not only at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also at civilian targets.

POLICY

President of Ukraine address to the Polish authorities

Dear Mr. President, my friend Andrzej! Dear Mrs. Marshal of the Sejm! Dear Mr. Marshal of the Senate! Ladies and gentlemen deputies and senators! Polish brothers and sisters!

When I became President in 2019, it felt like we had a long way to go with Poland. Our relationship was pretty cold, our attitude towards each other wasn’t too warm.

But I wanted to change it fast, our path to warmth.

Because we are such nations. I remember my first meetings with Andrzej Duda. From meeting to meeting everything changed. We understood each other. As a Ukrainian and a Pole. As Europeans. As friends. As parents who love their families and realize that our children must live in a world of equal good values. We share the same values. We must live in a world where nations are independent, where freedom reigns, where the family matters, and where no one ever has the right to launch war, full-scaled invasion.

It is believed that the number seven brings happiness. That is how many neighbors God has given to Ukraine. Does it bring us happiness? The whole world knows the answer today. And 78 Ukrainian children who died from rockets and shelling of the Russian Federation know it better than others. A neighbor who brought trouble and war to our land. A neighbor who obviously acts without God.

When there is someone who fights like a savage, it is very important to have someone who will lend a hand. And when boots of the enemy enter your house, a friend will lend you a helping hand. On the morning of February 24, I had no doubt who it would be. Who will say to me: "Brother, your people will not be left alone with the enemy." And so it happened. And I'm grateful for that. Polish brothers and sisters are with us. And this is natural. Just in one day, on the first day of the war, it became clear to me and to all Ukrainians, and, I am sure, to all Poles that there are no more borders between us, between our nations. No physical ones. No historical ones. No personal ones.

During the 16 days of this war, Ukrainian pride and Polish honor, Ukrainian courage in battles and Polish sincerity in helping us allow me to say very important words. There is real peace between our nations. Peace between relatives. Peace between brothers. And now I really want these words to be heard by our common Belarusian neighbors. Peace between relatives, peace between neighbors, peace between brothers. We have to come to this with them as well! We will definitely come!

Dear Sirs! Polish brothers and sisters! For a long time, various "stakeholders" tried to create an impression that Ukrainians and Poles live differently and separately. I will recall the words of President of the Republic of Poland Lech Kaczyński that he said in Tbilisi in 2008: "We know very well: today - Georgia, tomorrow - Ukraine, the day after tomorrow - the Baltic countries and then, perhaps, the time will come for my country - Poland”. On February 24, this terrible "tomorrow" for Ukraine came, which President Kaczyński spoke about. And today we are fighting for such a bad time for Poland and the Baltic States to never come. We fight together. We have strength.

Remember, there are 90 million of us together! We can do everything together. And this is the historical mission, the historical mission of Poland, the historical mission of Ukraine to be leaders who together will pull Europe out of this abyss, save it from this threat, stop the transformation of Europe into a victim.

We saw yesterday what the countries of the European Union talked about and in what manner. We saw who was the real leader and fought for a strong Europe. For common European security. And who tried to stop us, tried to stop you.

We understand why it is so important for Poles to fight with us. Together with all those who are for freedom. For us and for you, for Europe. We remember the terrible tragedy of 2010 near Smolensk. We remember all the facts of the investigation into the circumstances of this catastrophe. We feel what this means for you. And what does the silence of those who also know all this mean to you, but... But they still feast their eyes on Russia.

Polish brothers and sisters! I feel that we have already formed an extremely strong alliance. Even though it is informal. But this is an alliance that grew out of reality, not words on paper. Of the warmth in our hearts, not of the speeches of politicians at summits. Of the way you treated our people. Ukrainians who fled to your country to escape from the evil that came to our land. More than one and a half million citizens of Ukraine! The vast majority are women and children. They do not feel like they are in a strange land. You met our people in your families with Polish delicacy and fraternal kindness.

Although we did not ask for it. And you did not ask anything for it. It's just the way it is between relatives. That's why I address you informally: friend Andrzej, dear Agata! That's why I claim that we have already united. We united to constantly gain and create freedom, as a great Pole, a close friend of Ukraine John Paul II said. Today, I cannot be sure of all the leaders of all European nations, but I am sure that we will definitely be with you in defending freedom.

I am grateful for all the help we have already received from your state, from your people. I am grateful for your efforts so that we can secure the Ukrainian sky. I believe that we will be able to achieve the result in this, the result that we all desperately need. If God allows and we win this war, we will share the victory with our brothers and sisters. This is our greatness. And your greatness. This is a struggle for our freedom, this is a struggle for your freedom.

President of Ukraine: Today, everyone is gaining glory for Ukraine in his or her place

Strong people of the steel country!

This is how the militaries answer the Kremlin command's question about what prevented them from capturing Ukraine in four days. This information is unverified, but this fact is indisputable.

And if the lost invaders justify their failures with something else, it means that during the 16 days of the war they did not understand anything.

Well, we don’t take it so hard. We are ready to explain. Enlighten the invaders until they fully understand who they are and where exactly they should go. Go out of Ukraine.

Today in Melitopol the invaders captured mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov. A mayor who courageously defends Ukraine and the people of his community.

Obviously, this is a sign of the weakness of the invaders. They did not find any support on our land but counted on it. Therefore, they have switched to a new stage of terror, when they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of the legitimate local Ukrainian authorities.

It is clear to any democratic state in the world that a legitimately elected mayor is a true representative of the people. Usually it's not about ideology, it's not about politics, it's about the lives of people in a particular community. Probably Russia has become accustomed to this during the years of autocratic rule. Perhaps they believe that the mayor is just a boss which is easy to remove, and it means nothing.

But it is Ukraine here. It is Europe here. It is a democratic world here.

Therefore, the capture of the mayor of Melitopol is a crime not only against a particular person. Not only against a particular community. And not only against Ukraine. This is a crime against democracy as such. I assure you that one hundred percent of people in all democracies will know this. The actions of the Russian invaders will be equated with the actions of ISIS terrorists.

The whole country saw that Melitopol did not surrender to the invaders. Just as Kherson, Berdyansk and other cities where Russian troops managed to enter didn’t. Temporarily managed to enter. It will not be changed by putting pressure on mayors or kidnapping mayors. This can only get worse. For the invaders.

Ukraine demands the immediate release of the mayor of Melitopol and guarantees of full security to all heads of communities across the country. If you are becoming an analogue of ISIS terrorists, then what is the point of talking to you about something at all? We will raise this issue, including in talks with international mediators who communicate with Moscow.

Today, Russian troops also disrupted the work of most humanitarian corridors. But, despite everything, 7,144 people were saved. From Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel and Kozarovychi. And these are 7,144 reasons to try to organize evacuation for Ukrainians from the besieged cities tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

We will do that. We will do everything to bring humanitarian aid to Ukrainian cities. I have to say this with pain - Mariupol remains blocked by the enemy. Russian troops did not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people, our Mariupol residents. Tomorrow we'll try again. Once again send food, water and medicine for our city. I am confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will respond to every minute of our people's suffering.

The number of killed Russian servicemen on the territory of Ukraine already exceeds 12 thousand people. 12 thousand! The number of wounded invaders is many times bigger. We did not invite any of them here.

And we repeat to each of the invaders: you can still save yourself. At any moment. Just lay down your weapons and go home, leave our land.

The number of captured invaders has already reached such a level that this issue cannot be left to the structures that we had before the war.

Therefore, today the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.Thousands of enemy soldiers who have been captured or surrendered receive from our state the treatment required by international conventions. But there are so many of them that a special structure is needed to deal with all related issues.

I want to say it again for Russian mothers. Especially for mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign land. Do not believe the promises that they will be sent just somewhere for exercises or just somewhere in non-combat conditions. Check where your son is.And if you have even the slightest suspicion that your son may be sent to the war against Ukraine, act immediately. Do not give your son to death or captivity.Ukraine never wanted this dreadful war. And Ukraine doesn’t want it. But it will defend as much as necessary.

Fortunately, we are not alone in this battle. Ukrainians have sincere friends. Good partners. Speaking in the Polish Parliament today, I paid a lot of attention to the importance of not being alone in today's world. How important it is to protect common values. And as a result - to feel that the borders between nations are blurred.

I talked to the US President Biden. We discussed how else we can put pressure on Russia to end this war and establish peace. Russia will be deprived of the opportunity to trade normally with the G7 countries. The less dollars Russian business earns and the less taxes the Russian state receives, the less opportunity the Russian military will have to kill our people.

Leading international companies are already leaving the Russian market. The Russian government has put its country outside the global world by starting a war against us. By starting this invasion. This is self-closure. Self-humiliation. Self-destruction.

I Moscow currency exchange offices, the dollar has already reached 200 rubles. And this is just the beginning. The beginning of international sanctions.

The next step is the United States’ ban on bringing dollars into Russia. Consequently, there will be a shortage of currency. So, the course will raise even more. Consequently, prices will rise. Consequently, every citizen of Russia will feel that the absence of peace is a threat to him personally. Not a single country in the world wished harm to ordinary citizens of Russia. Nobody tried to cause any damage until your government started a war with neighbors, peaceful people. A war of annihilation. No one wanted to return ordinary Russian life back to the "wicked 1990s". Is that what you call that era? A time of upheaval and poverty. A time of very limited opportunities for ordinary people and very large inequalities.

Perhaps now, due to the efforts of propagandists, most Russians do not yet understand what awaits them. That is why they are trying to close all free sources of information. Actually all sources of information. Even Instagram and Facebook. But the modern world has learned to deal with such censorship. My advice to Russians is to look for ways to get truthful information. And try to hide your smartphones and computers from the security forces on the streets. They're getting ready to check what's in people's phones. What do people have in laptops. I specifically warn you: learn to resist the repression that your government plans to increase. Because clever people should be in every country.

And in Russia, too. And they are in Russia.

And one more thing. Now the good news and the victories of Ukraine for all of us are worth their weight in gold. Or silver and bronze. And all this - for Ukraine - is successfully won by our Paralympians in Beijing.Today, everyone is gaining glory for Ukraine. In his or her place. Shows the world who Ukrainians are and what strength we have.With a weapon in hands on the battlefield or with a sporting rifle on a biathlon track.

Our boys and girls have already won 25 medals at the Winter Paralympics!

And take second place in the overall standings, second only to the hosts of the competition - China. The Paralympics will end in two days.I would very much like to say the same about the war. That it will end in two days.

Unfortunately, this is still unrealistic. But it will definitely happen.Both victory for Ukraine and peace for Ukraine are achievable.

And they will be more valuable for us than gold, silver and bronze of the whole world.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories

Deputy Prime Minister informed on the situation with humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

Unfortunate on the route Izum – Lozova (Kharkiv Region) humanitarian convoy had to turn around and return to city of Lozova. Russian forces despite the reached agreements started shelling the road on the way of the convoy. As a result, evacuation of civilians and humanitarian aid on that rout are not possible at this time.

On the rout of villages Andriivka (Kyiv Region) – Zhytomyr twelve busses of humanitarian convoy were stopped at one of the Russian checkpoints and were forced to return to the starting point.

Routs Makariv (Kyiv Region) – Zhytomyr, Borodyanka (Kyiv Region) – Zhytomyr and Mariupol - Zaporizhzhia were shelled by Russian forces. Evacuation was not successful.

Ukrainian authorities will continue evacuation efforts for the city of Mariupol. Tomorrow the convoy will be accompanied by the journalists and priests; all the world will be watching. First, there will be attempt to deliver humanitarian cargo to the city. In case of successes, on the way back, convoy is planned to pick up locals who wish to flee Mariupol.

Deputy Prime Minister called on all the journalists to air the attempt due to the high probability of it`s failure.

Volnovaha – Pokrovsk rout evacuation also never took place.

Tomorrow all the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and help people escape war will continue. New routs will be formed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization

Extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization Council was healed on March 10-11. The session was convened by Ukraine and 16 member states, during which Ukraine proposed a series of practical steps to bring Russia to justice for its crimes against the Ukrainian people and called for closing ports for Russian ships.

Following the meeting, the Council strongly condemned Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Russian military's attacks on commercial vessels.

For the crews of those vessels that have not left dangerous waters for reasons of safety of navigation, terrestrial humanitarian corridors for evacuation should be established. The Council also called on the member states of the International Maritime Organization and relevant organizations to ensure the security of maritime supply chains, in particular for the delivery of food and medicine to the civilian population of Ukraine, and to provide maximum assistance to seafarers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with other state authorities on the diplomatic front, continues to take maximum measures to restore the violated rights of Ukraine and bring Russia to justice.

Operational situation on the diplomatic front as for 11March 7 pm CET

The anti-Putin coalition is imposing new sanctions that will further deep Russia's economic isolation. Today, the United States has deprived Russia of its "greatest promotion" status in its market, eliminating the important benefits that Russia has as a member of the World Trade Organization. In addition, President Joe Biden issued a decree banning the export of US dollars to Russia. The ban will also apply to imports of Russian vodka, seafood and diamonds into the US.

Sanctions:

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on 386 members of Russia's State Duma for voting for the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR". The new sanctions will ban people on the list from traveling, accessing assets and doing business in the UK;

Canada has imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to 32 defense companies and five current and former Russian high-ranking officials and supporters of the Russian regime. In particular, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich came under sanctions;

The European Union has prepared a fourth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the EU intends to deprive Russia of the status of the most favorable in its markets. The European Union will also work to end Russia's rights to membership in leading financial institutions, including the IMF and the World Bank;

Financial Aid:

The European Commission has provided 300 million euros in emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This is the first tranche of the 1.2 billion euro package. The funds are intended to increase Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and create conditions that will help minimize the risks associated with external factors, such as Russian aggression;

Isolation of the Russian Federation:

Tobacco company British American Tobacco has announced its withdrawal from the Russian market;

Avast, a popular antivirus program for computers, tablets and smartphones, will be unavailable to users in Russia and Belarus;

The Marriott International hotel chain is closing its Moscow office and suspending the opening of new hotels in Russia;

YouTube has started immediately blocking Russian state media channels around the world;

Humanitarian aid:

The Swiss Federal Council has increased the aid package to 80 million francs for the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression;

A group of Latvian motorists, coordinated by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, delivered 54 cars to Ukraine for the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as long-term storage products and motor fuel;

The Government of Pakistan has decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine;

Ukrainians in Nice organized the sending of 5 fire engines filled with humanitarian aid, including medicines and defibrillators;

The all-Austrian marathon "Nachbar in Not" ("Neighbor in Trouble") has started in Austria. Thanks to the initiative, donations worth almost 25 million euros have already been collected, and will later come to the aid of Ukrainian citizens.

