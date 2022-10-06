Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 8, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 8, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.06 were approximate:

personnel - about 31500 (+140),

tanks ‒ 1393 (+3),

APV ‒ 3429 (+13),

artillery systems – 703 (+9),

MLRS - 213 (+6),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 96 (+0),

aircraft – 212 (+0),

helicopters – 178 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 559 (+6),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2406 (+1),

special equipment - 53 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Slov'yansʹk direction.

Data are being updated

One hundred-fifth (105) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, according to the inspection plan, by June 11, 2022, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are working on the creation of strike groups in one of the directions and check the readiness of transport infrastructure to transport units.

In the Siversky direction, enemy units continue to demonstrate in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent the advance, our troops continue to mine the area.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is attacking to improve the tactical situation. In order to prevent a counteroffensive by our troops, it is conducting engineering equipment for firing positions in the area of ​​the Izyum settlement.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, our soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in the city of Severodonetsk, and hostilities continue. In the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka, the enemy's offensive was unsuccessful. The enemy also tried to advance in the direction of Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the intensity of the use of operational-tactical and army aircraft. It shelled the positions of our units with mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestove, Zolote-4, Vrubivka, Travneve, Yakovlivka, and Dolomitne. It struck Ka-52 helicopters in the areas of Pokrovske, Vidrodzhennya, and Yakovlivka.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Nahirne, as a result of fire damage inflicted by Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy withdrew to previously occupied positions.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivska, and Zaporizhzha directions, in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces to other directions, the enemy exerted intense fire on the positions of our units in the settlements of Pisky, New York, Lubomyrivka, Avdiivka, Novobahmutivka, Orikhiv, Komyshuvakha, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Opytne. An air strike was launched in New York and a missile strike on the village of Kurakhove.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is conducting a positional defense. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolayiv, Dolyna, Tavriyske, Kulbakino, Bila Krynytsia, Trudolyubivka, Blagodatne, Luch, and Topolyne.

In the Bessarabian direction without significant changes.

Over the past 24 hours, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed eleven enemy attacks and destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, thirteen units of vehicles, and three enemy ammunition depots. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type were shot down by air defense units.

The enemy personnel are demoralized. According to the available information, in the units of the 106th and 76th airborne divisions, servicemen who refused to take part in hostilities are returned from the Luhansk region to the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It fired mortars at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Khodyne, Ryzhivka, and Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy oblast. In addition, the enemy carried out provocative flights of army aircraft along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Pytomnyk, Rtyshchivka, Ivanivka, Husarivka, and others.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Privilka, Siverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronove, Toshkivka, Hirske, and others.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Ukrainian military successfully resisted the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the city of Slovyansk. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts on preparations for further offensive operations. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Vilne, Adamivka, Dolyna, and Tetyanivka. Inflicted an air strike on Slovyansk.

Ukrainian soldiers are conducting defensive hostilities in the area of ​​Dovhenke.

Defenders of Ukraine inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment during the enemy assault near Berestove. The fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the occupation forces fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, and others. The enemy also used assault aircraft near Marinka and Kamyanka.

The situation in the South Buh area remained without significant changes. The enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent the regrouping and strengthening of units of the Defense Forces. He used artillery in the areas of Velyka Kostromka, Lyubomyrivka, and Novomykolayivka, and assault and army aircraft in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Knyazivka, and Novodanylivka.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers continue to carry out measures of the administrative and police regime, conduct searches of civilians, loot, and destroy local infrastructure.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue and are steadfast in their defense.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians.

Exactly 10 years ago, this day marked the start of EURO 2012, the European Football Championship, which brought together all Ukrainians, Ukrainians and Poles, Ukrainians and the vast majority of Europeans.

The opening ceremony was in Warsaw, the final ceremony was in our capital, Kyiv. The matches were hosted in different cities of our two countries and in particular in Donetsk, at the Donbas Arena. Only 10 years have passed - and it seems that it was in another world.

Just today, the occupiers announced the absolutely crazy news that they are preparing to unite some football clubs from all occupied territories into one pseudo-championship - from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Melitopol, Crimea, and even part of Georgia. It's just a mockery of the occupiers over people who remember everything well.

10 years ago our Donetsk was a strong, proud and developed city. And then Russia came. Brought ideas of just such an inadequate level. And now it is a ghost town that has lost most people, thousands of lives and absolutely all prospects.

Only the return of Ukraine, which will definitely happen, only our flag and only Ukrainian law will mean a normal life for these territories, for these cities - again. The life that was there. Peaceful, safe, open to the world. And of course - new matches of world-class teams at the Donbas Arena.

I am grateful to President of Poland Andrzej Duda, a friend of all Ukrainians, for the fact that he has now started a special trip to European countries to support the European perspective of our country. This June we are to get a decision on the candidacy. And all our friends, all our diplomats are now working for this, working in full.

President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová was to go with Andrzej - such a joint initiative of the two leaders was planned. A positive COVID-19 test hindered it. Well, these are the conditions of our life now. I wish Zuzana a speedy recovery.

I spoke today with German Chancellor Scholz. About the decision in favor of Ukraine on the candidacy as well, which, in fact, will be a decision in favor of Europe. We talked about defense support. And about food security, guaranteeing which is really a global interest already. Because no one can be interested, except the Russian state, in the global food crisis.

I addressed today the participants of the investment conference organized to discuss the economic prospects of our state. Representatives of the world's largest funds were among the participants. Although the event was not public, it was still very important and powerful. I invited them to invest in Ukraine. Invest.

I also talked to members of the community of leaders of major American companies. This is the 133rd such summit, and this year it brought together the leading forces of global business. We discussed how business can help Ukraine withstand. I urged them to leave the Russian market and not to support this war with their taxes.

It is very important for me to see that such an audience - and these, I emphasize again, are representatives of the most influential part of American business - believes that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened. Therefore, it would be right for politicians to hear this position. Leading business and the majority in American and European societies believe that there is still not enough pressure on the Russian Federation to end this war.

According to the results of this day, the 105th day of the full-scale war, Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas. We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy.

This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone who defends this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.

I also signed decrees on awarding our heroes. 285 combatants were awarded state awards, 68 of them posthumously.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/bitva-za-syevyerodoneck-mabut-odna-z-najvazhchih-za-cyu-vijn-75705

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the participants of Ukraine Virtual Investor Conference

Glad to be able to address you today. I know that business people will listen to me, not politicians, so I will be as specific as possible. So that both your time and my time are used to maximum advantage.

Ukraine has been subjected to an unprovoked and extremely brutal full-scale attack on our land by the Russian Federation. This war has been going on for 105 days already. And we are waging this war in such a way that, I am sure, no one has any doubts about our victory anymore.

It will definitely be achieved. And the more qualitative our cooperation is, the faster it will happen.

I offer you to consider today two horizons of cooperation with Ukraine - short-term and long-term.

Of course, you can join our success story. Join our victory. Just now. These are very simple, very transparent tools.

The first tool is our United24 platform, a special fundraising platform with which we accumulate funds to restore life after hostilities. This is demining, this is the purchase of equipment for hospitals, humanitarian support. This is very important.

Each contribution gives us the opportunity to see that Ukraine has one or another specific but true friend. Hence, we see who we will be grateful to.

The second tool is Ukraine's military bonds. Even now, during a full-scale war, we are demonstrating absolutely conscientious service of our debt. So, military bonds are a tool for you to support us in the fight for freedom and to make money. Make money for you.

Ukraine is access to the entire market of the European Union. Duty free access. We are working to ensure the same access to the G7 markets. And this is our own market, one of the largest in our region.

Ukraine is qualified hard-working specialists, one of the best in Europe.

Ukraine is a space of digitization that gives simplicity, gives, most importantly, transparency to any relationship between person and state, between company and state. This is something you will not find today in most countries of the world.

Ukraine is an IT sector that enjoys one of the most favorable legislations in the world - a special legislative regime "Diia City". And I propose to move the headquarters of IT companies to Ukraine, to create joint service centers and R&D centers.

Ukraine is resilient institutions even during a full-scale invasion. Our banking system, finances, government agencies remain absolutely stable, working in spite of everything.

Ukraine is an agricultural sector whose global significance has already been seen by all when Russia blocked our ports. It is our agricultural sector that is key to the markets of dozens of countries. It is really profitable to develop processing in Ukraine.

Ukraine is industrial parks that provide special opportunities for any manufacturing enterprise. Huge potential in various industries, from aerospace to woodworking.

Ukraine is rich in natural resources, from natural gas to lithium ores.

And Ukraine is green energy, green fertilizers and green hydrogen. All this together is a guarantee of Europe's future energy security when we replace Russia with its dirty fossil fuels.

Ukraine is an ambitious program of post-war reconstruction, which will be the largest economic project in Europe of our time.

All of these are priorities for me, so they can become priorities for you as well. Nowhere in the world will you find all these economic factors at once. They are only here, in Ukraine, and you can already join the work with them.

And, of course, I understand that next to everything I say now, there is one word. And this is the word "war".

The war continues. But we withstood a powerful blow. We defend our territory. And we are moving towards one of the greatest military successes in Europe. We will win this war. And working with you, it will happen faster.

Political history always goes alongside economic one, and when success is possible, it can be common only - both at the state level and at the business level.

We offer you just such a success. Because we feel that our defense in this war and our work for the victory have shown everyone in the world that we really deserve success.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/politichna-istoriya-zavzhdi-jde-poryad-z-ekonomichnoyu-i-usp-75697

Ministr y of Economy of Ukraine

During the meeting with the U.S. diplomatic delegation, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink discussed the current functioning of the economy in wartime. The participants of the meeting outlined possible directions of support for Ukraine by the United States.

Hence, an important issue is the resumption of activities of American companies that suspended work in Ukraine due to the war in our country.

A significant aspect of the dialogue was the issue of unblocking the export of Ukrainian food through the Black Sea ports.

"We expect the United States to continue diplomatic pressure measures in this direction. This is necessary not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world in order to prevent a global food catastrophe," Yulia Svyrydenko said.

The diplomats also touched upon the general context of reforms in Ukraine. In addition, they outlined the basics of rebuilding the state after the war. The U.S. support will be crucial here.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/pidtrimka-ssha-matime-virishalne-znachennya-u-pislyavoyennomu-vidnovlenni-ukrayini-yuliya-sviridenko

ENERGY

Ministry of energy of Ukraine

Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko took part in the 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, organised by the International Energy Agency jointly with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark.

“War is forcing the world to rethink the way energy is produced and consumed. We need more reliable energy sources and smarter approaches to energy consumption. When I say "more reliable", I mean not only "free of russian fossil fuels, but also resilient, carbon-free and environmentally friendly," - German Galushchenko said.

He underlined that 70% of Ukraine's energy consists of clean energy produced by nuclear generation and renewable energy sources.

"Since 2011 till 2021, the share of renewable energy sources in Ukraine increased from 4% to almost 14%," – Minister noted.

Ukraine has also significant potential for hydrogen production, including green and biomethane. At the same time, Ukraine has achieved great success in implementing energy-saving technologies, in particular, the transition to modern European practices in the field of energy audit, energy management and eco-design has started, development of governmental programs to reduce energy consumption are underway.

“Russia’s aggression has shown that energy efficiency is not just about protecting the climate or saving households. It is also a matter of energy independence, a key component of the state's energy security and sustainable innovation development," - Minister stressed.

“The war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, has damaged and destroyed our energy infrastructure. We have to rebuild it. This will require a lot of efforts and investments. At the same time, it will be an opportunity to reshape Ukraine's energy sector in line with the goals of the 21st century in the framework of the European Green Deal. Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine should be a model of energy efficiency, a successful example of a green transition," - German Galushchenko concluded.

https://cutt.ly/PJHeSyn

Ukrenergo

European Commission and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson welcomed ENTSO-E’s decision to open the exports of Ukrainian electricity to the EU countries

‟This is another tangible sign of our solidarity with Ukraine and a further important step in the longer term perspective towards achieving full synchronisation, market reforms, and market integration between the EU and Ukraine,” - said the EU Commissioner.

From the very beginning, the European Commission and Kadri Simson supported the synchronization of Ukraine’s power system with the Continental European network, which played a significant role in the success of our integration into the European energy space.

We thank our European partners for the understanding, strong support and great work for our common future.

Read more: European Commission https://bit.ly/3xdWhVk, Kadri Simson https://bit.ly/3O2zdPU https://cutt.ly/NJHiLmt

On 7 June, ENTSO-E decided to address positively the gradual expansion of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe

The decision is published on the ENTSO-E official website https://bit.ly/3MvHwm8

Today, Ukraine’s power system operates in a trial emergency synchronisation mode. It means there are no export-import transactions conducted with European counterparties. However, both Ukrainian and European sides are considering the possibility of a stepwise increase in the volumes of export, which would be mutually beneficial.

Opening of electricity exports to Europe will be an opportunity for Ukraine to generate additional income and revenues to the national budget. At the same time, electricity supplies from Ukraine will significantly strengthen energy security in the Central and Eastern European region. These countries could also cover some share of their electricity consumption and reduce dependence on the russian federation.

Read more: NPC Ukrenergo website https://bit.ly/3xtwQ3m

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supports the resumption and increase in exports of Ukrainian carbon-free electricity.

At the same time, the USAID Energy Security Project provides technical support to Ukrenergo in implementing technical measures needed to expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe and ensure the stability of the integrated network.

As USAID notes, the Energy Security Project, gradual renewal and further growth of electricity exports, is another important gesture of solidarity and enhanced cooperation between European and Ukrainian distribution system operators.

In addition, the export of electricity would help to finance the reconstruction of damaged and modernisation of the existing infrastructure.