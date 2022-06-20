Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 20, 6.00 pm EST- The one hundred seventeenth (117) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 20, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 33800 (+200),

tanks ‒ 1477 (+9),

APV ‒ 3588 (+11),

artillery systems – 749 (+4),

MLRS - 238 (+3),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 98 (+0),

aircraft – 216 (+0),

helicopters – 181 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 601 (+3),

cruise missiles - 130 (+0),

warships / boats - 14 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2527 (+4),

special equipment - 55 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut and Zaporizhzhia direction.

The one hundred seventeenth (117) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District and airborne units to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the Bryansk region, the enemy deployed up to S-300V4 of the anti-aircraft missiles of the anti-aircraft missile division.

In addition, the aggressor carried out artillery shelling in the area of the village of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy launched an air strike and carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka and Morozova Dolyna.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the Defense Forces from advancing to the State Border of Ukraine. The enemy fired intensively at the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Rubizhne, and the outskirts of Kharkiv.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Chepil, Pryshyb, Protopopivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dibrivne, Virnopillya, Mayak, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on the Siverodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. It intensively uses of aviation.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery at the settlements of Lysychansk, Syrotyne, Voronove, Borivske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Myrna Dolyna, Toshkivka, and struck airstrikes with pairs of Su-25 aircraft near Bila Hora and Myrna Dolyna. Fighting continues to establish full control over the city of Siverodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, during the day, the enemy fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Orikhove, Zolote-3, Mykolayivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klynove, Zaitseve and New York. The enemy launched an air strike near Yakovlivka and missile strikes near Travneve, Dolomitne, Zaitseve and New York.

In the Lyman, Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, it is trying to prevent the regrouping of units of our troops. It fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Kalinove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Zhelanne, Tonenke, Sieverne, Orlivka, Semenivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Vodiane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhaylivka, Pavlivka, Shebchnko, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Olhivske, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Kamyanske.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an air strike with two Su-25 aircraft near the village of Pryshyb and a missile strike near the village of Mayaki.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy struck Su-25 aircraft in the areas of Shevchenko and Vuhledar.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and preventing the advance of our troops. It did not take active actions. It carried out artillery and jet artillery fire in the areas of Chervonyi Yar, Murakhivka, Kalynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kvitneve, Polyana, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Blahodatne, Zorya and Lupareve.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the main focus of the enemy's naval group is on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

5 sea-based cruise missile carriers are kept ready to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to identify weaknesses in the defense of our troops, tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Rtyshchivka. In addition, shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Ukrainka, Korobochkine, Mykhailivka and Petrivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the main focus of the enemy is on holding positions. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya and Dolyna. In the area of ​​the settlement of Bohorodychne our defenders successfully repulsed the enemy assault.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at units of our troops. Air strikes were inflicted on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Ustynivka and Lysychansk settlements.

Artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded near Lysychansk, Hirsky and Ustynivka. Fighting continues for control of the city of Siverodonetsk. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted attempts to storm the enemy in the areas of Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora.

On the Bakhmut direction, under cover of artillery attacks, around the settlement of Mykolayivka the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy tried to operate. As a result of the fire received from our soldiers, it retreated. Later, the enemy attempted an assault, but was unsuccessful. In addition, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske. They launched air strikes near Maloryazantsevo and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. It fired on civilian infrastructure near Kamyanka, Huliaipole, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Malynivka and Zaliznychny. It struck air strikes on the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Marinka, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka.

In the direction of the South Buh direction, in order to restrain the actions of our units, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the areas of Chervony Yar, Kalynivka, Topolyne and Zeleny Hay.

Due to the significant losses, the personnel of some units of the occupying forces have a very low level of moral and psychological condition and are looking for an opportunity to avoid further participation in hostilities.

Thus, according to available information, this is especially common among the personnel of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces. In the divisions which are deduced on restoration of combat capability from the areas of Kherson, Mykolayiv and Popasna.

We urge you to use official sources of information and not to spread rumors.

Prosecutor General ’s Office of Ukraine

During the period of June 16-19, 2022, Russian armed forces once again shelled 9 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, three people were killed, including a minor child, and others were injured. Using heavy artillery, the occupiers destroyed and damaged multi-story and private houses, stores, premises of local enterprises, vehicles and more than 10 pieces of agricultural machinery. The enemy also hit the district administration building, an educational institution, a children's and youth art center, a post office and a branch of the regional electric power station.

https://www.facebook.com/pgo.gov.ua/posts/pfbid02MkTgLzd412R21FniGgsiTfhqRYyTtqAR8jRWnhcGMDTwAuPDKbGNPXegPkiRirwAl

On the night of June 20, 2022, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Mala Danylivka. As a result, the buildings of an educational institution, a dormitory and two cars were damaged.

On June 19, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., soldiers of the aggressor country launched a rocket attack on the town in the Kharkiv region. As a result of two explosions, an educational institution where a humanitarian aid center was located was damaged. The shock wave and debris damaged a number of private houses.

https://www.facebook.com/pgo.gov.ua/posts/pfbid0afXvUKFP7zDNuXXXbhcobJuxhTievyBDHRR6sR1mnkdu62s44QZF4F2Kp1sTum9al

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Step by step, we are going through a crucial week and we are doing everything every day so that no one has any doubts that Ukraine deserves the candidacy. We prove every day that we are already part of a united European, I would even say, value space.

Now the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada have already left, and I am here. And you know, I'd like to thank them today. We often criticize them, but today they did a very good job.

I am grateful to all our people’s deputies who supported our European integration. I would like to note the vote in favor of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. This Convention is often called the Istanbul Convention - according to the place of signature. It has been "undermined" in Ukraine for decades. But its main content is simple - it is the obligation to protect against violence and various forms of discrimination.

I would also like to thank the deputies who supported the Law on Waste Management. This is an important environmental document. We have been struggling for it for three years. The law has been rejected several times due to oligarchic influence, and now it has been passed. Finally. Thank you.

The Anticorruption strategy was approved today. This is also very important. I hope that the Rada will continue to work with the same significant results.

I delivered four addresses today. The first was to the participants of the Three Seas Initiative Summit. It is a powerful regional association in Europe. 12 states between the Baltic, the Adriatic and the Black Sea. Before addressing, I spoke with President Duda. We coordinated our positions with Andrzej.

And at the summit it was decided that Ukraine acquires a status that will allow it to become a full member of the Three Seas Initiative. For us, these are significant economic opportunities, modernization of transport, communications and networks. This is another line of close cooperation between Ukraine and the EU states.

By the way, we have good news from our border with Poland. In the framework of the Open Border project, the capacity of the Krakovets’-Korczowa checkpoint has been increased by 50 percent. This will significantly increase the export-import flow across the border. Modernization awaits other checkpoints on the borders with the European Union. And it is tangible, and not only for us. Allows doing global things. Fighting the food crisis provoked by Russia's blockade of ports.

I spoke about it in an address to the leaders of the African Union. I stressed that this crisis is artificial - it would not exist if it was not for the Russian war against us. I also stressed that we can ensure the supply of agricultural products in the amount that will definitely guarantee the security of Africa, the security of Asia.

In general, we are expanding the capabilities of our state. Like all powerful European countries, we need our own policies towards Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia and other parts of the world that were previously left out of proper attention of Ukraine's foreign policy. We are working on the agency of Ukraine.

I also addressed the participants of the Global Policy Forum in Italy. Very influential meeting. I talked about how to bring all Ukrainian migrants home.

Today I met with Ben Stiller, a well-known actor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador who is engaged in providing assistance to displaced persons and refugees. I am grateful to Ben for his constant attention to the needs of Ukrainians.

I met with President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry Carlo Bonomi. We talked about the ties between Ukrainian and Italian business. I am grateful for the opening of the Confederation's office in Kyiv.

And the shortest, but very important address was made to the participants of the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes - the largest such event in the world. The Cannes Lions is a special audience. These are people who know how to control attention and who are very much needed in Ukraine right now. The longer the war lasts, the harder it is to compete for the attention of hundreds of millions of people in different countries. But I will do everything possible so that attention to Ukraine does not fade. I called on the most creative people in the world to be our allies in this. And I know that the response in Cannes was very positive.

The next days of the week will also be busy. We are moving towards the main decision of the European Council, which will be adopted on Friday.

As I predicted, Russia is very nervous about our activity. Again shelling of Kharkiv, Odesa, again attempts of brutal offensive actions in Donbas. This is an evil that can only be appeased on the battlefield. We are defending Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. This whole region is the most difficult, there are the hardest battles. But our strong boys and girls are there. The occupiers receive responses to their actions against us. I am grateful to the army and intelligence that provide it.

In the evening I signed another decree on awarding our defenders. 220 combatants were awarded state awards. 27 of them posthumously.

Office of First Lady, Ministry of Health and partners launch National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created many new challenges for all Ukrainians. And these new challenges not only stand in the way of a full life, but also create obstacles to the realization of needs that until recently seemed basic. The war takes away life and health, forces people to flee their homes, separates loved ones. Virtually the entire population of Ukraine lives in constant stress, worries about their lives and the lives of their loved ones, does not feel safe, which in general has a negative impact on mental health. In addition to the constant threat of physical trauma during the war, many Ukrainians experience psychological trauma.

Along with the terrible consequences of the war, which are obvious, there are also those that do not manifest themselves immediately. But this does not mean that work with them should be postponed. War, with all its manifestations, is a powerful stress that can affect the psyche of the people a few years after the end of hostilities as well. So that it is not too late it is critical now to worry about the mental health of the population.

During and after the war, attention to the mental health of citizens must be at a particularly high level, as it is the level of psychological well-being that will affect the overall health, economic recovery and prosperity of the country.

In order for Ukrainians affected by the aggressor to have full and effective access to psychological assistance, First Lady Olena Zelenska initiated the creation of the National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program. This is an organic continuation of the "No Barriers" initiative, as it also aims to eliminate any barriers caused by the consequences of the war for the mental health of Ukrainians.

The program, in particular, provides for the following:

• conducting an expert audit with the involvement of WHO experts, on the basis of which a model of the assistance system will be developed;

• development of a step-by-step plan for the implementation of the model after its discussion with a wide range of representatives of the professional community, experts, public opinion leaders;

• building a system of training, certification, monitoring the quality of training of psychologists, psychotherapists, psychologists working in the system of the majority of ministries;

• training of family doctors, psychologists, social workers, educators of quick methods of psychological support;

• creation of a register of specialists and methods, systematization of data, development of a model of staff retraining, systems of their involvement.

To develop and implement the program at the state level, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established an Interdepartmental Coordination Council to maintain cooperation between ministries dealing with social affairs, veterans' affairs, law enforcement agencies, each having relevant set of resources for psychological assistance. Cross-sectoral cooperation will help strengthen each other.

In order to effectively create and implement the program, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, chaired by Minister Viktor Liashko, has launched a project office to create a national program of mental health and psychosocial support. The project office includes specialists from the Ministry of Health, the State Institution "Institute of Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatric Examination and Drug Monitoring of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", the public organization Barrier-Free Environment. Expertise and support in the implementation of the project is provided by the World Health Organization and the Global Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support of the Interagency Standing Committee.

The main tasks of the Project Office are to develop the necessary solutions, to cooperate with ministries and the private sector, international and non-governmental organizations working in the field of mental health.

The importance of joining forces to overcome the challenges posed by the war in the field of mental health of Ukrainians is an important condition for achieving the project's goal, namely - to create a system that is ready to respond to all challenges and capable of providing assistance to everyone in need.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/ofis-pershoyi-ledi-moz-ta-partneri-zapuskayut-nacionalnu-programu-psihichnogo-zdorovya-ta-psihosocialnoyi-pidtrimki

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the World Refugee Day

June 20 marks World Refugee Day, proclaimed by a UN General Assembly resolution to draw attention to the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons.

In 2022, the world was shocked by the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. Almost a third of our citizens were forced to leave their homes. Escaping the war, 7.5 million people crossed the border of Ukraine. Another 7.1 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced persons. Every third child was deprived of the opportunity to go to a bed at home.

We are sincerely grateful to the Office of the United Nations Coordinator in Ukraine, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the United Nations Development Program, UNICEF, the United Nations Population Fund and other international organizations and agencies for their continued humanitarian support.

Of particular importance is the work of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Ukraine and abroad to alleviate the plight of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes due to Russia’s bombs, and to involve goodwill ambassadors to raise awareness of the international community about our humanitarian needs.

We thank all the donors who are already making a much-needed contribution to the UN’s humanitarian programs for Ukraine, particularly the Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan. We hope for the continued funding of these programs, as the aggressor state does not abandon its intentions to wipe out the Ukrainian state and its people.

We deeply appreciate the hospitality and warmth with which millions of our citizens have been welcomed in Poland, Moldova, the Baltic States, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and many other countries.

We call on international humanitarian and human rights organizations to pay special attention to the fate of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian children who have been forcibly displaced to the territory of the aggressor state in violation of international humanitarian law.

Our citizens must not become hostages of the aggressor and their legal rights and interests must be duly protected.

The Ukrainian state will continue to protect the interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, including those illegally deported by the Russian Federation to its territory.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/comment-ministry-foreign-affairs-world-refugee-day

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

On June 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the Council of Europe Convention on the Preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention). It is a document that introduces an international standard for the protection of women from all forms of violence, including domestic violence, and allows for new opportunities for international cooperation to protect citizens.

"Ratification of the Convention confirms Ukraine's commitment to the introduction of European standards and approaches to the protection of human rights and freedoms. The Government and Parliament of Ukraine have done great work to create a mechanism to combat and prevent violence, the necessary legislation has been implemented as well. Ratification of the Convention consolidates this work," commented Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

She noted that the protection of human rights and freedoms was of special importance during the process of assessment by the European Commission of Ukraine's readiness for EU candidate status, and further progress in this direction is crucial for Ukraine's European integration.

Ratification of the Convention will allow Ukraine to become part of independent international monitoring and receive support to strengthen national efforts to combat violence, as well as strengthen legal mechanisms for prosecuting foreign nationals who have committed crimes related to violence, not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

"Currently, more than 5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have left for the EU, fleeing hostilities. Citizens of Ukraine, wherever they may be, should feel that the state cares about them and stands ready to protect them," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

In the course of the preparation of the draft decision, all stakeholders were consulted and discussed to take into account possible cautions. Representatives of the Council of Europe were consulted separately and a letter of explanation was received from the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Background

Istanbul Convention - The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, which was opened for signature on 11 May 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Countries that have acceded to the convention must criminalize psychological violence, harassment, physical and sexual violence, forced marriage, forced abortion and sterilization.

In 2011, Ukraine was among the first countries to sign the Istanbul Convention.