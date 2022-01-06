Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 1, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 1, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 01.06:

personnel ‒ about 30700 (+200) killed

tanks ‒ 1361 (+3)

APV ‒ 3343 (+41)

artillery systems – 659 (+10)

MLRS ‒ 207 (+0)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 94 (+1)

aircraft – 208 (+0)

helicopters – 175 (+1)

UAV operational-tactical level ‒ 519 (+4)

cruise missiles ‒ 120 (+0)

warships / boats ‒ 13 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers ‒ 2290 (+15)

special equipment ‒ 49 (+1)

The ninety-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures are being taken to check the combat readiness of certain units and military units.

In the Siversky direction, Russian enemy units are conducting engineering equipment of positions in the areas of some settlements of the Bryansk region, at a distance of about 3 km from the State Border of Ukraine.

Russian aggressor fired a Su-35 missile at Bilopillya, Sumy oblast. Artillery fire damaged in the area of ​​the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Russian enemy continued to focus its efforts on maintaining its positions and conducting reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery at the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slatyne, and Tsyrkuny. It struck by helicopters of the army aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Vesele and Ternov.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian enemy regrouped its troops. As a result of the losses, in the Dovhenkyi district it took some units to the city of Izyum for reconstruction. In order to strengthen the protection and defence of logistics routes, it strengthened the group in the village of Kupyansk by moving the battalion tactical group. It conducted reconnaissance of the positions of our troops with the help of the Orlan-10 UAV in the areas of Izyum, Pervomaisky and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian aggressor's units, with the support of the air force, are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations.

In order to inflict losses and deplete the personnel of our troops, Russian enemy fires along the line of contact.

In the Siversky direction, Russian enemy did not take active action, and no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy continues to maintain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

From the territory of the Kursk region, Russian enemy fired artillery at units of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillya and Stukalivka, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of Russian enemy are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and restraining the advance of our troops. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, the enemy fires at the positions of the Defense Forces with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Zolochiv, and Derhachi.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian enemy fired artillery at our units in the areas of Svyatohirsk and Ridne. It led the offensive in the direction of Dovhenky and Dibrivny, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian enemy launched airstrikes with operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of Avdiivka, New York, Novoselivka, Shcherbakiv, and army aircraft - near the settlements of Rota, Pokrovske, and Novoselivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Severodonetsk, has partial success, and has established control over the eastern part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian enemy is attacking the village of Komyshuvakha, without success.

Russian occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas.

In the South Buh direction, Russian enemy continues to equip the positions and frontiers. Conducted air reconnaissance in the settlements of Ivanivka, Lepetykha, and Zelenodolsk.

The enemy increased the intensity of fire damage to our troops with mortars and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Snihurivka, Vysokopillya, and Zolota Balka. Continued shelling of objects of civil infrastructure and residential quarters shelled the city of Mykolayiv.

In the Bessarabian direction, no significant changes in the activities of enemy units are observed.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to take measures to restrict the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, restrict movement, carry out filtering measures and deepen the humanitarian crisis in these territories. Russian servicemen rob civilians. In some settlements, the enemy organizes the restoration of damaged military equipment at the facilities of local enterprises. Thus, the repair of military equipment was found in the city of Berislav in the Berislav Machine-Building Plant.

Russian occupiers blocked access of Ukrainian residents to Ukrainian mobile operators and the Internet in almost the entire temporarily occupied territory.

from mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Repaired the railway bridge crossing in the area of ​​the settlement of Kupyansk to restore the logistics supply of the railway branch Kupyansk - Lyman.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy reinforced units and regrouped them. With the support of Ka-52 helicopters, the offensive is in the direction of the Lyman -Stary Karavan, the fighting continues.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, aggressor carried out assault operations in the northern, southern and eastern districts of the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to oust units of our troops from their positions in the Belogorovka and Vrubivka districts. It used assault and army aircraft in the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestov and Nyrkove.

In the Zaporozhzhia direction, the enemy carried out engineering work to improve the fortifications of the second line of defense. He relocated to the area of ​​Vasylivka settlement to the T-62 tank battalion and to the motorized rifle battalion.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka and Novopavlivka directions, the enemy holds its occupied positions, inflicting fire damage with mortars and artillery.

In the South Buh direction, Russian enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating additional lines of defense. In the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Novopavlivske and Shyroke, it carried out massive shelling from multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian federation continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and blockade shipping.

The storm tore from the anchor 2 enemy naval mines. One was carried by the waves to the shores of Odesa, where it was neutralized by specialists of the Navy subversive team, the other was blown up by our soldiers just at sea.

One carrier of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type is ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

In the past 24hrs, nine enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, two tanks, thirteen artillery systems, eight armored fighting vehicles and six enemy vehicles have been destroyed. In the South, in the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, the losses of the Russian occupiers, in addition to military equipment, amounted to about seventy people.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine

Oleksii Reznikov address to Ukrainians.

Today is 1 June, but many of us feel like it’s 24 February.

Wherever each of us may be, mentally we are still in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. With our hearts and minds, we are with Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea.

“How are our Ukrainians doing out there?” – this is the main question that remains in constant focus. How are those who heroically defend Ukraine from the russian invasion? How are those who, sadly, are now in captivity or on temporary occupied territories?

The battle for Donbas and our other territories continues. Ahead of us lies the de-occupation of all our lands according to internationally recognized Ukrainian borders. Difficult stages of liberation of our boys and girls from captivity, as well as the return of Ukrainian citizens forcibly deported to russia lie ahead.

We are working on this all together: President of Ukraine, Presidential Office, members of Government, our diplomats, intelligence, military command, and soldiers on the ground. It is a difficult path. But we will make it.

For a long time now, the Ministry of Defence’s efforts have been focused as much as possible on ensuring that the needs of Ukraine’s defense forces are perceived as one’s own in Europe and beyond.

On Sunday, I had the honor to address the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and take part in the discussion. Apart from traditional emphasis on the fact that Ukraine needs heavy weaponry quickly and in sufficient quantity, I proposed the members of the Assembly (who also represent the parliaments of their states) to take three things into account.

First. The actions of the Russian authorities are openly criminal and terrorist in nature. The Kremlin is committing a crime of genocide against Ukrainian people. At the same time, Russia is trying to terrorize the world by the threat of a global food crisis. This is state terrorism, and this is exactly how it should be perceived in every country of the free world. With corresponding consequences for criminals.

Second. Russia is investing huge resources into fake news, speculating on problems it creates on its own. I call upon parliamentarians to take the lead in explaining to their citizens what the kremlin regime does to Europe. Talks about “fatigue” from Ukraine and the war, which russian leaders are trying to spark artificially, and objective complications will disappear only when the cause – russian aggression – will be eliminated.

Third. There is no point in pushing Ukraine to make decisions on surrendering its own territory for the temporary appeasement of moscow. This will only increase the aggressor’s appetites. Moreover, such measures will not be accepted neither by the Ukrainian government, nor by the Ukrainian people. Someone who wants to stop the war this way will get the exact opposite result. The war will come directly to the NATO and EU borders. Russian propagandists directly controlled by the kremlin are already saying on air that it is time for russia to “demilitarize” not only Ukraine but the entire NATO. That is, we hear direct threats to the safety of the whole world. There will be millions of new refugees and hundreds of billions of new financial losses for Europe.

In its final declaration in support of Ukraine, the Assembly inter alia noted the following important things.

First of all, it was recognized that through its aggression against Ukraine, russia seeks not only to destroy Ukrainian democracy, but also intimidate other sovereign and democratic countries, and hence undermine the values fundamental to the NATO and the whole democratic, civilized and peaceful world.

Furthermore, Assembly members stated that Moscow actions created a new strategic reality, and that the Alliance’s allies and partners should immediately find solutions, including long-term ones.

In this context, the NATO Summit in Madrid will be of paramount importance. It is where the adoption of the NATO Strategic Concept 2030 is expected. I drew the attention of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to the fact that this Concept would be weak from the very beginning, if it fails to designate a clear place for Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Among other things, this may encourage other actors that view armed aggression against an independent state as means for achieving their goals.

In the end of the month, we will see the results. Meanwhile, we are continuing intensive dialogue with our partners on the bilateral level.

Yesterday I had a very meaningful conversation with a great friend of Ukraine, the US Secretary of Defense Mr. Lloyd Austin III. We are anticipating a new portion of good news soon thanks to the remarkable leadership of the United States in supporting Ukraine’s fight against the russian invasion.

I also spoke with my colleague, the Minister of National Defence of Canada Mrs. Anita Anand. I highly value the efforts of the Minister in everything she does for Ukraine. We have a special relationship with Canada and feel their genuine support.

Before that, I had spoken with the Minister of National Defence of Portugal, Prof. Helena Carreiras. We greatly appreciate Lisbon’s support, their concrete and necessary steps that will increase our capacity to resist the kremlin.

Today we expect good news from Poland. Our delegation from the Ministry of Defence is finishing its work. We will announce the details soon.

In total, we calculated that in May there were 30 official international events, not counting dozens of working contacts. The key event in May was the second meeting of the Coordination and Advisory Group for Assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format. In two weeks, we will discuss the progress on our third meeting.

The results of these communications are already working at the front lines or are on the move to Ukraine.

Ukraine is currently going through a critical phase of the war. We have extremely bloody battles on the East. We lack heavy weaponry to push back the enemy. That is why we are not stopping, even for a minute.

However, every day of resistance strengthens the confidence that Ukraine will endure and certainly win.

https://bit.ly/396fCiZ

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Every year on June 1 we celebrate Children's Day. A special day when adults pay special attention to the rights of children, safety and development of our kids. But since February 24, everything has changed in our country. And literally every day now is a day of protection for us. Protection of all our people, children, our future. Protection of a free country where every child can, when he or she grows up, live the life he or she wants. Without coercion and oppression.

Everyone sees what Russia brings to Ukraine and what it wants to bring to other European countries. Total contempt for individuals, for entire nations. The Russian state despises even its own citizens so much that they do not understand the value of human life at all. Russian soldiers kill and die themselves as if they were not people, but just dust. Dust under the feet of the owners of Russia.

The principles of our life are completely different. And although life has changed with the onset of wartime, our principles remain the same. Every person matters. This is the main thing that distinguishes us from the occupiers.

During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers' attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied. But from what is known today - 446 children were injured, 243 children died. 139 went missing.

It is said that human consciousness does not perceive large numbers. The larger the number, the harder it is for a person to realize what is behind it. Destroyed families. Little personalities who did not even have time to see what life is like.

Like little Denys from the Zhytomyr region, from the village of Malynivka, who died with his whole family when a Russian plane dropped bombs on the village. Denys was less than two years old.

Like Stepan from the village of Novi Petrivtsi, Kyiv region. He was less than three years old when a Russian shell hit the yard. The kid was fatally wounded.

Like Anya from Bucha, Kyiv region, she was 14 years old. She was killed when the Russian military fired at a minibus on the road. People were just trying to escape. Anya was in that car with her mother and grandmother. They all died.

Polina, she was not even two years old. A Russian tank fired at a house in Borodyanka. An ordinary house. Direct hit. Polina died.

Arina, Mykolaiv region. On March 5, she received shrapnel wounds as a result of artillery shelling, the occupiers hit the usual residential sector. She died at the hospital. Now, in June, Arina could be 4 years old.

Svyatoslav from Odesa, he was 15 years old. He was killed by a Russian missile strike at a dormitory. It happened on May 2. His body was retrieved from the rubble of the house.

Alisa from Okhtyrka, Sumy region. 7-year-old kid. She died on the second day of a full-scale war as a result of Russian artillery shelling. The occupiers simply fired at the houses.

Mykyta from the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. He was 3 years old. On the night of March 3, he was killed by a Russian air strike at the city. A total of nine people died that night.

Two sisters - Varvara and Polina from Mariupol. Varvara was 14 years old and Polina was 11. They died as a result of the Russian shelling of an apartment building.

I have named only ten children from the list of two hundred and forty-three. And it's not just numbers. Each line is a separate world that was destroyed by the Russian army.

In this list there are those about whom nothing is known at all, even the name... 243 children! Eternal memory to everyone whose life was taken away by the Russian war against us, against Ukrainians, against Ukraine.

About 12 million of our citizens have been forced to flee their homes due to the war. More than 5 million went abroad. And the vast majority of them are women with children. We will do everything so that they can return home to Ukraine.

Russia is also pursuing a consistent criminal policy of deporting our people. Forcibly deports both adults and children. This is one of Russia's most heinous war crimes. In total, more than 200,000 Ukrainian children have been deported so far. These are orphans from orphanages. Children with parents. Children separated from their families.

The Russian state disperses these people on its territory, settles our citizens, in particular, in remote regions. The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people, but to make deportees forget about Ukraine and not be able to return.

But we must find a solution to this challenge as well. And ensure that all those who killed, tortured or deported Ukrainians are held accountable.

The inevitability of punishment is a principle that Ukraine will definitely teach Russia. But first of all, we must teach it on the battlefield that Ukraine will not be conquered, that our people will not surrender, and our children will not become the property of the occupiers.

Today I signed two new decrees on awarding our heroes. 380 combatants were awarded. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 17 thousand 86 defenders of Ukraine have received orders and other awards.

Thanks to all those who defend our state, our people, our children, We can be sure that Ukraine has everything, and has a future.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/kozhna-lyudina-maye-znachennya-ce-golovne-sho-vidriznyaye-na-75517

On the International Children's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a meeting of the Council on Issues Related to the Life and Safety of Children in Wartime and Postwar chaired by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President.

During the event, the President spoke in a video conference format with Ukrainian children temporarily staying in the Republic of Poland and with students of Drohobych Lyceum, among whom were residents of different regions of Ukraine.

The main topic of the Council’s meeting was the development of a clear mechanism for recording the crimes of forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, identification of deported children in order to return them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed that as of today, 234,000 young Ukrainians have crossed the border with Russia, 4,795 children among them are identified.

The Council is also working on the concept of the information and communication portal "Children of War", which will publish daily information on how many children died and were injured as a result of hostilities in Ukraine. In addition, there will be information about the search for children from the National Police of Ukraine, the data of children who were deported to Russia. On this portal you can apply for a search for a child who is lost or deported, as well as submit information about other crimes against children.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-uzyav-uchast-u-zasidanni-radi-z-pitan-zhittya-ta-b-75513

Speech by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak at a meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Irish Parliament

For three months now, we have been resisting one of the world's largest armies.

Ireland was among those states that extended a helping hand to Ukraine in the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion. We are very grateful to the people and Government of Ireland for their support, for the immediate abolition of visas and for the creation of the most favorable conditions for refugees from Ukraine. We are also thankful for the consistent position that the Republic of Ireland has taken throughout the eight years of Russian aggression against Ukraine on the need to comply with international law and non-recognition of the annexation of illegally occupied territories of our country.

In these eight years, the world has failed to stop Russia. It failed to restrain its imperial intentions. Unpunished evil always becomes stronger, always becomes more ambitious.

But Ukraine did not surrender. It has been resisting for more than three months already. The Kremlin cannot conquer it. And so it resorted to the destruction. It began to destroy its industrial and economic potential. Regular missile and air strikes, artillery shelling of settlements and critical infrastructure are carried out exactly for this purpose.

The looting of the occupied territories of Ukraine is large-scale and systematic. And this indicates that looting is the basis of Russia's public policy in these lands. Hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain have already been taken to Russia from the southern regions, which are under the control of Russian troops. At the same time, Russia refuses to provide green corridors for the export of our agricultural products. This is an obvious blackmail of the world community with food shortages, as before the war Ukraine was the guarantor of food security for 400 million people on the planet.

This is already the fourth type of blackmail used by the Kremlin during the aggression against Ukraine. It was preceded by threats of energy shortage in the European Union, a possible catastrophe at one of the seized Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and a nuclear strike. We do not know what else Russia's actions in its longing for domination can lead to. But we know for sure: it must be stopped.

It is very difficult for us now. As a result of hostilities, 5 million people left the country. The number of internally displaced persons is the same. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion. The war took away 35% of Ukraine's GDP. We lost more than 200 factories. Our direct losses today exceed $ 600 billion.

Nevertheless, Ukraine continues to defend itself. Fierce fighting continues in the east and south. We have to win. Otherwise, Ukraine will simply disappear as a nation and as a state. The more help the international community provides, the closer our victory is. Any help - military-technical, political, financial or humanitarian.

An extremely strong support for Ukraine in deterring aggression is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. I would like to talk about the International Expert Group set up at the initiative of President Zelenskyy, which I have the honor to chair with Ambassador Michael McFaul, and which has already presented two documents: the Sanctions Strengthening Plan and the Sanctions Roadmap, which contain detailed recommendations for a coordinated and coherent sanctions policy.

Ukraine welcomes the EU's move to implement the Sixth Sanction Package. A key part of it is a complete embargo on Russian oil. This should be done as soon as possible. Energy accounts for the lion's share of Russia's budget revenues. So, buying them, Europe is financing the Russian military machine.

We have a very wide space for cooperation. Agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food industry, mechanical engineering, services - you name it.

I will place a special emphasis on the capabilities of the IT sector. Even before the war, Ukraine introduced a revolutionary tax regime in this area - Diya.City. It continues to work effectively even in the current circumstances.

Our future security will depend, among other things, on our ability to adapt and implement technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous management and cybersecurity. Ukraine could cooperate with Ireland as a high-tech country on these issues.

Full text: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vistup-kerivnika-ofisu-prezidenta-ukrayini-andriya-yermaka-n-75497

Prime Minister of Ukraine

On June 1, Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations were held in Kyiv under the co-chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the opening of the meeting.

According to the President of Ukraine, the meeting of the two governments in this format is taking place in Kyiv for the first time and is historic for both states.

"I want to note the priority of relations between Ukraine and Poland. I believe that due to Russia’s war against Ukraine our relations have moved from warm and neighborly to a new stage-strong and historical relations," the President said.

Opening the meeting, Denys Shmyhal stressed that Ukrainian-Polish relations have become closer than ever.

"We appreciate every step the Polish side has taken since the beginning of the war. Poland's military-technical, financial and humanitarian aid is accelerating our victory over the enemy, "said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

As Denys Shmyhal noted, today significant volumes of cargo pass through the common border of Ukraine and Poland in both directions. According to him, both Ukraine and Poland are aware of the importance of improving the efficiency of border checkpoints. He added that one of the key priorities of the Government of Ukraine is to join the EU common transit regime (NCTS).

"Ukraine also continues to take the initiative to conclude an agreement on the creation of a common roaming space between Ukraine and the EU. An important issue in this context is joining the EU's Roam like at home program. Thus, our citizens will have the right to the same quality and speed of the mobile network abroad as at home, "the Prime Minister of Ukraine stressed.

Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Poland's support and significant assistance in rebuilding the energy infrastructure destroyed as a result of russia's military aggression against Ukraine. According to him, the received equipment will be primarily aimed at restoring power grids and energy facilities that have suffered the most damage due to the fighting.

"Ukraine and Poland have a common strategic energy potential that can be used for the development of the energy sector of Ukraine and Poland, cooperation between European countries. This potential is an air line connecting the Khmelnytsky NPP with the Polish city of Rzeszow, which will allow exporting more electricity to Poland and further to other EU member states, "said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Moreover, Denys Shmyhal praised Poland's assistance in building modular towns. In particular, during Mateusz Morawiecki's visit to Kyiv region on June 1, a modular town was opened in Borodyanka.

Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Poland endorsed the Joint Statement and signed a number of bilateral documents.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denis-shmigal-i-mateush-moraveckij-proveli-ukrayinsko-polski-mizhuryadovi-konsultaciy

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

During a working trip to the south of Ukraine, the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine met with Kathryn Insley, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Programs at the U.S. Department of State.

Serhiy Deyneko thanked for the opportunity to hold the meeting, and also thanked the US Government for supporting the State Border Guard Service in countering russia's military aggression.

He briefed the representatives of the partner country on the participation of units of the State Border Guard Service in repelling the russian invasion of Ukraine.

"For more than three months now, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine as part of the Security and Defense Forces has been taking comprehensive measures to repel the armed aggression of the russian federation and is acting according to the general plan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Units of the department are on the front line and resist the enemy under round-the-clock missile and mortar shelling, conducting heavy fighting, "said the Chairman of the State Border Guard Service.

Serhiy Deyneko noted the high level of cooperation with the US State Department and the EXBS Program in the implementation of joint international technical assistance projects. In particular, during the war, border guards received protective equipment for personnel, night vision and surveillance devices, medical equipment and first aid kits, tactical belongings and more.

In particular, the Head of the Border Guard thanked for the decision of the US Government to increase the budget to strengthen the capacity of the State Border Guard Service in carrying out tasks to protect and defend Ukraine's borders.

During the meeting, Serhiy Deyneko stressed that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their cities and their country, but also for the values and key democratic principles that russia is trampling on. He expressed the readiness of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine for further fruitful cooperation and joint activities to ensure national and international security.