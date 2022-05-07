Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN July 5, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

July 5, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.07 were approximately:

personnel - about 36350 (+150) persons,

tanks ‒ 1594 (+5),

APV ‒ 3772 (+18),

artillery systems – 806 (+2),

MLRS - 247 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 105 (+0),

aircraft – 217 (+0),

helicopters – 187 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 660 (+2),

cruise missiles - 144 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2634 (+5),

special equipment - 65 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.

The one hundred thirty-second (132) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

No signs of the creation of an offensive group were found in the Siverskyi direction. The enemy carried out mortar attacks in the areas of Mkhy, Zalizniy Mist, Chernihiv oblast, and Shalygyne, Sumy oblast. An airstrike from a Mi-24 helicopter hit a school building in the area of ​​Esman settlement in Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy shelled the areas of Kutuzivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshky, Mala Danylivka, and Dementiivka settlements with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and tanks. It launched an airstrike in the city of Kharkiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the vicinity of Krasnopilla, Pervomaiske, Nova Mykolaivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Dolyna, Mazanka, Dibrivne, Chepil and Mospanove. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy's attack in the direction of Dolyna settlement. The occupiers were repelled.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on establishing control over the territory of the Luhansk region within the administrative borders. The enemy is taking measures to restore the transport infrastructure in the rear areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyansk with barrel artillery. A missile and air strike was carried out near Slovyansk and Zvanivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting assaults in the direction of the settlement of Novoluhanske, the fighting continues.

The areas of Kodema, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Berestove, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka settlements were shelled with barrel artillery. Delivered missile and air strikes near Soledar, Spirne, Pokrovske, and Shumy.

With the support of artillery fire and aviation, the aggressor resumed assaults in the direction of the settlement of Spirne, with partial success, the hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces from the artillery of various calibers along the contact line is recorded. The Russian occupiers struck the settlement of Avdiyivka with aircraft.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Lupareve, Myrne, Shevchenkove, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Bereznehuvate, Topolyne, Ivanivka, Potemkine, Knyazivka, Dobryanka, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka settlements. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters carried out airstrikes near Zarichne and Olhyne.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to strike enemy warehouses and invaders' concentrations, in particular in the Kherson region.

The occupiers are demoralized and look for any opportunity to receive minor injuries. They resort to self-mutilation and various simulations of ill health to return alive to the Russian Federation.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide increased protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending on previously captured lines. He used tanks, mortars, barrels and jet artillery for shelling the areas of the settlements of Udy, Dementiyivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Kutuzivka, Bazalivka, Pryshyb, Shevelivka, and Protopopivka. He led an assault near Sosnivka, had no success, and withdrew. Conducted an airstrike in the Kharkiv area.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. Artillery shelling was recorded near Dibrovny, Dolynaya, and Adamivka. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the Krasnopil region.

In the Donetsk region, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on taking control of the Bakhmut - Lysychansk road and attempts to seize the settlement of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the Kryvya Luka and Serebryanka districts. Delivered a missile and air strike near Siversk. Fighting continues in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled our troops with mortars, barrels and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodema, Pokrovske, Zaytseve, Zalizne, and Novoselivka settlements.

With the support of artillery and operational-tactical aviation, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Spirne and Vershina settlements, and the fighting continues.

Artillery shelling continues along the contact line in Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Avdiivka area.

In the South Buh region, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Potemkine, Ivanivka, Bereznehuvate, Partyzanske, Chervona Dolyna, Kiselivka, and Myrne. There remains a further threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions. It is becoming more and more difficult for the enemy to replenish units suffering losses as a result of their unjustified war on the territory of Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Oleksii Reznikov on twitter: Congratulations to Finland and Sweden! This is a timely and correct step. NATO with 32 is better than 30. More security in the Baltic Sea and new 1,300+ km NATO- border are good for Europe and bad for terrorists. Best wishes to Antti Kaikkonen and Peter Hultqvist. Who will be next…?

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

At night of July 5, an air alert was announced over almost the entire territory of our country. Before that, there has been no air alert in the capital and in some regions for some time, and some people even felt particularly anxious because of such unusual silence. They were overthinking, dreading, looking for some kind of explanation - as if the occupiers were preparing for something... Actually, you shouldn't overthink. You should not look for logic in the actions of terrorists. The Russian army does not take any breaks. It has one task - to take people's lives, to intimidate people - so that even a few days without an air alarm already feel like part of the terror. And this evening, Kyiv and again almost the whole of Ukraine heard the air alarm. As of now, there are reports of strikes at the Khmelnytskyi region - victims, wounded are now being specified.

Our task is to hold on, to take care of ourselves, including our emotions, to help the country's defense as much as possible, to protect the state, as much as it will be necessary for our victory.

The occupiers again hit the Sumy region, Mykolaiv and the region, the Dnipropetrovsk region. Some of the missiles were shot down by our air defense forces. And we have not reduced and will not reduce our diplomatic activity for a single day to obtain modern anti-missile systems for Ukraine in sufficient quantity.

This is a maximum task for our state – to provide basic security for Ukrainians, basic protection against missile attacks already this year. But the fulfillment of this task depends not only on us, but also on the understanding of our fundamental needs by our partners.

I spoke today with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I thanked him for increasing security assistance to our nation by £100 million more, on top of the £1 billion defense support package announced recently. This is a very tangible aid for us.

We also discussed with Boris the system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which we are developing, which should work in the long term for our people.

Together with the Presidents of Moldova and Greece I took part in the format of a special conference of The Economist. This is already the 26th such annual event, and this year Ukraine and security were, of course, the main words at it. Why do we need it? Our state needs certainty with a safe space right now. We are working very actively to ensure that all our partners both in Europe and on other continents understand our vision of security guarantees.

Today, the results of two months of work of the United24 state charitable platform were summed up. Over this time, thanks to the participation of people from dozens of countries, we managed to collect more than two billion hryvnias for the needs of Ukraine. This is not only help to our defenders, but also contributions to demining and humanitarian needs.

I personally thanked Liev Schreiber, a very famous actor, for joining United24 as an ambassador. He is a co-founder of the BlueCheck charitable organization, which financed programs for psychological support and evacuation of more than twenty thousand orphans from boarding schools and orphanages in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa regions. Liev's organization also helps families of IDPs in Lviv. Now he, together with Andriy Shevchenko and Elina Svitolina, will work in the humanitarian direction.

Democracy and freedom will be protected as long as Europe and the world can support Ukraine

Only by joint pressure on Russia in all spheres can the world force it to stop the war in Ukraine and the policy of aggression. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable.

"United Europe and the world, sanctions and diplomatic pressure - constant, daily - is an important "homework" to force Russia to seek peace," the Head of State said.

He noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation will have a powerful impact on its economy when there are no exceptions to them.

The President separately emphasized that the world community should understand that the specified restrictions are being introduced against Russia not only because of its aggression in Ukraine, but also, in particular, because it violates and neglects the fundamental principles of international law.

"This is not only because of Ukraine, but also because of violations of international law, violations in the attitude towards democracy, freedom of speech, people's rights, etc. Sanctions have been imposed on the Russian Federation due to the violation of these principles, and they must be continued," said the Head of State.

He emphasized: if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will continue to pursue its aggressive policy. The President stressed that all the crises the world is currently facing were artificially created by the Russian state.

In addition, according to him, the Russian Federation is investing heavily in the maximum mobilization of its disinformation policy against Ukraine.

"It is difficult to fight this. My voice, the voice of our society is not enough for this, we need the voice of a united Europe. Therefore, as long as Europe and the whole world can support us, democracy and freedom will be protected. As long as Europe understands that this is not a war in Ukraine, but a war in Europe, and we are the "fence" that protects Europe with our lives; as long as they feel it as painfully as we do, as long as Europe can feel it - that's how long we will be able to hold on, and there will be a chance to defeat Russia," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The draft Recovery and Development Plan under the leadership of Ukraine, which was presented yesterday at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, was recognized as the main framework document that sets the direction of the recovery process. This is stated in the adopted Outcome Declaration of the Conference, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that all highly respected participants of the Conference supported the creation of a coordination platform between the Government of Ukraine and all bilateral and multilateral partners, organizations and international financial organizations for the preparation and implementation of the Plan.

"In just 6 weeks, together with more than 3,000 experts, officials, and parliamentarians, we developed reforms and proposed breakthrough projects in 24 directions. And for this, I also wish to thank all those who have already joined the work on the Recovery Plan," stressed the Head of the Government.

The participants of the Conference have approved the following principles:

1. Partnership. Ukraine will lead the recovery process and implement it in partnership with its international partners.

2. Reform focus.

3. Transparency, accountability and rule of law.

4. Democratic participation.

5. Multi-stakeholder engagement.

6. Gender equality and inclusion.

7. Sustainability.

The coalition for Ukraine’s recovery will necessarily include Ukrainian and international private businesses. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his speech in Lugano at the economic panel "Private Sector and Recovery".

"In a few years, Ukraine will not just be next to the European Union. Ukraine will be a member of the EU. Two years will be sufficient for us to implement the principal norms of the European Union. For international companies, this opens up new opportunities and is an important signal for promising investments in various sectors of our economy," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to Denys Shmyhal, the total volume of the reconstruction program is already estimated at USD 750 billion.

"Restoring infrastructure, green transition, construction of new generation, increase in gas production, deep processing in the agricultural sector and metallurgy, IT sector. All these are projects with a potential of billions, and we invite international businesses to invest in these industries," the Prime Minister noted.

The Head of Government also thanked the international and Ukrainian companies that continue to work in Ukraine, pay taxes, help people and implement social projects. According to him, this is an example of the principle ‘United in our defense – united in our recovery’.

Denys Shmyhal submits an application for Ukraine's accession to the OECD

On behalf of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal handed over an application for our country to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). As the Head of Government reported, this happened during the discussion on the practical implementation of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine within the framework of the Conference in Lugano, Switzerland. The Prime Minister handed over the application for joining the OECD to the Secretary-General of the Organization Mathias Cormann.

"We believe that the OECD Council will consider this document for us to join as fast as possible," the Head of the Ukrainian Government emphasized and added that Ukraine shares all the Organization's goals and values, and membership in it is one of the cornerstones of Ukraine's successful recovery and development.

"The current support and future work on Ukraine's recovery and accession to the EU, the beginning of which was supported by all EU member states, will be based on the completion of structural reforms in Ukraine — an area in which having the OECD countenance is of fundamental importance," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

Minister Oleksii Chernyshov took part in the panel discussion titled Infrastructure Recovery as part of the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2022) in Lugano, Switzerland. During the event, he presented the Regional Recovery and Development Plan, which is a component of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

"As of mid-June, we have an indicator of total losses from physical destruction of USD 95.5 billion. The war singled out four groups of regions in our country: frontline, hub, rear and de-occupied. Every region has its particular challenges and tasks. At that, communities have demonstrated adaptability and flexibility to the challenges of war," Oleksii Chernyshov wrote on his Facebook page.

The Minister also described a vision of the future, in particular: implementation of Decentralization 2.0; updated multi-level governance and regional policy - synchronized with the EU policy; development of cities with a focus on people and their needs; transparent reconstruction.

"Currently, our directions are as follows: restoration, construction of temporary housing, increasing the number of social housing. We are focused on improving energy efficiency, modernizing the entire housing and communal economy, reducing emissions and recycling waste. We will develop a creative economy, build scientific centers and industrial parks. Our infrastructure will contribute to the development of all regions, the entire state!" stressed the Minister.

