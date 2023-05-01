Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 4, 6.00 pm EST:The three hundred and fifteenth day of the russianlarge-scale invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

January 4, 6.00 pm EST

Russia continues to move personnel, weapons, military equipment and ammunition to the areas of hostilities. In addition to rail transportation, it uses military transport and civil aviation.

During the current day, Russia launched 3 missile strikes on civilian objects in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, carried out 9 airstrikes and 14 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Russia is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka areas and is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk areas. In Novopavlovka, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson - leads the defense. Conducts engineering equipment of positions and mining of terrain along the left bank of the Dnipro River.

President: We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year exactly

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02.2022 to 04.01.2023:

personnel ‒ about 108910 (+720) killed,

tanks ‒ 3038 (+2),

APV ‒ 6106 (+6),

artillery systems – 2039 (+6),

MLRS – 424,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 215 (+1),

aircraft – 283,

helicopters – 270,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1842 (+3),

cruise missiles ‒ 723,

warships / boats ‒ 16,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4745 (+10),

special equipment ‒ 181.

The three hundred and fifteenth day of the russian large-scale invasion continues.

The situation is stable in the Volyn, Polisiya, Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, areas of Karpovychi, Leonivka, and Gremyach settlements of Chernihiv region were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery shelling; Novovasylivka - Sumy and Krasne, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Ustinivka, Figolivka and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast.

Areas of 15 settlements were shelled by tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Masyutivka, Zapadne, Kup'yansk, Kotlyarivka, Berestov in the Kharkiv region and Ivanivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervopopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Areas of more than 30 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In particular, these are Spirne, Berestov, Vesele, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka of the Donetsk region.

Zolota Niva, Vugledar, Mykilski Dachi and Prechistivka in Donetsk region came under the fire of the occupiers in the Novopavlovka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson directions, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of more than

40 settlements. It does not stop terrorizing the civilian population of cities and towns along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The civil infrastructure of Dorozhnyanka, Zaliznychny, Biloghirya, Lukyanivskyi and Kamianskyi in the Zaporizhzhya region and Havrylivka, Dudchan, Ivanovka, Antonivka and Dniprovskyi in the Kherson region were damaged by the artillery shelling of the russian occupiers.

In the city of Luhansk, in the neurological department of the Luhansk Regional Clinical Hospital, the occupiers are treating more than 100 mercenaries of the private military company "Wagner".

Regarding enemy losses. On January 3, fire damage was confirmed to the concentration of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers in the Tokmak settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region. The losses of the enemy amounted to about 80 soldiers wounded and dead.

During the day, our aviation made 17 strikes on the areas where the invaders were concentrated, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces during the current day carried out fire damage to the command post, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, and the enemy's ammunition warehouse.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today we have new and powerful results from our diplomatic marathon.

France takes European defense support for Ukraine to a new level, and I thank President Macron for this leadership.

We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production. This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks. And this is very important to restore security for all Ukrainians and peace for all Europeans.

Before the new "Ramstein" such signal is extremely relevant. We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year exactly and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state. Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities.

I want to thank Denmark today after the conversation with Prime Minister Frederiksen. I informed her of the current situation on the frontline, that Russia is planning another wave of aggression for the coming months. We must make this wave the last one - no chance for revenge for terrorists.

Today, I have heard strong support for Ukraine from Denmark, readiness to strengthen our positions in the fight against aggression together. And it is very important that this year Denmark will defend the security and interests of Europe and international law just as after February 24.

I had a conversation with the President of Romania today. It was a meaningful and multifaceted conversation. I thanked Mr. President for the level of cooperation we achieved last year. This applies to political, defense and economic cooperation as well. We have done a lot together to protect the Black Sea region. I am confident that this year we will do even more.

As I have already said, I will continue such diplomatic activity every day - this marathon of negotiations with the leaders of partner states and friends of Ukraine around the world. We are already responding and will respond very concretely and effectively to any new attempt of the aggressor to additionally mobilize and throw something more against Ukraine. Exactly with what is necessary on the battlefield and for the protection of the entire territory of our state.

Each of our partners will have very specific information about our defense needs. And we all have the same goal: to put an end to Russian aggression as soon as possible, to restore reliable and lasting peace.

We are discussing our initiative - our Peace Formula - with all leaders. These are ten clear points. All security elements, our territorial integrity, complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and full guarantee of justice, that is, punishment of all those guilty of this aggression and crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as compensation for all damages caused to Ukraine at the expense of the assets of the terrorist state.

Today, I would like to praise our warriors in the Bakhmut direction, in particular, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine "Shaman", as well as the border guards of the Luhansk detachment, who, together with the fighters of the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, inflict numerous losses to the enemy and drive the occupants out of their positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut. This is a good result, and I am grateful for it.

Each such result and each day of the enemy's failures in the Bakhmut direction and in Donbas in general is a significant weakening of the aggressor state. The occupants have been postponing the date when they expect to capture the entire Donbas for six months. They have been expecting to do it by the New Year - and our defenders are demonstrating success again. The invaders are constantly increasing their forces in the Donetsk region - they are doing it now as well. And every such day with our successes is a new proof of the insanity of the very idea to attack Ukraine. If only such news from the front can return a sense of reality to everyone in Russia, we will have to ensure it as much as possible.

And we must understand how difficult and painful this task is. But it cannot be otherwise. Terrorists must lose despite everything they try to do to strengthen themselves.

I am grateful to our defenders of the Bakhmut fortress!

I am grateful to all our warriors who withstand the pressure in the Soledar direction and defend their positions!

I am grateful, of course, to all our fighters who provide quite encouraging news from the Luhansk region and certain southern areas of our country!

Thank you to all who fight for Ukraine!

Thank you to all who help us!

Glory to Ukraine!

Cabinet of Minister s of Ukraine

Grain Initiative: Over the holiday weekend 9 vessels exported 432,000 tonnes of Ukrainian products

During the holiday weekend 9 vessels exported 432,000 tonnes of Ukrainian products to Africa, Asia, and Europe.

In particular, bulk carrier HONORINE with 27,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain was on its way to Tunisia, bulk carrier VELVET with 57,000 tonnes of wheat was sent to Bangladesh.

Today, 630,000 tonnes of agricultural products are loaded on 19 vessels in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny. No new vessels are expected to arrive for loading.

In the Bosporus, 94 vessels are waiting for inspection (69 vessels are empty for loading, and 25 are already loaded with agricultural products). The russian side in the JCC systematically slows down the inspections. Vessels are waiting for an average of more than a month. However, the bulk carrier T-Med with wheat on board has been waiting for inspection since the beginning of November last year.

Since August 1, 620 vessels have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting 16.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to Asia, Europe and Africa.