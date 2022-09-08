Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 8, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 8, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 42340 (+140),

tanks ‒ 1811 (+6),

APV ‒ 4070 (+15),

artillery systems – 960 (+2),

MLRS - 261 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 132 (+0),

aircraft – 223 (+0),

helicopters – 192 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 754 (+4),

cruise missiles - 182 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2993 (+15),

special equipment - 86 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction.

Data are being updated

The one hundred sixty sixth (166) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

There were no significant changes in the position and actions of the enemy in the Volyn and Polissya directions. The build-up of the air defense system is noted.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery along the line of contact. Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Dementiyivka, Ptomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv and Asiivka.

The enemy arried out airstrikes near Husarivka and Verkhniy Saltiv. Actively conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Velika Komyshuvakha, Virnopilly, Suligivka, Rydny, Dibrivny, Hrushuvakh, Bogorodichny, Nortsivka, and Dolyna. Airstrikes near Zalyman.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and Spirne. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy waged an offensive battle in the Verkhnokamyanske area. The enemy traditionally suffered losses and left.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Bakhmutske settlements. Used aviation near Bakhmut, Yakovlivka and Zaitseve.

The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance, sparing no personnel. Enemy reconnaissance groups were detected and neutralized in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Yakovlivka settlements.

The enemy tried to conduct assaults near Bakhmut, Zaytsevo, Yakovlivka and Vershyn, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Pisky, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Kurakhovo. The occupiers launched airstrikes near New York, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Yuryivka.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Pisky, Nevelske and Avdiyivka, had no success, retreated.

In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues shelling the military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Shevchenko, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohirya, Stepove and Poltavka settlements. Used aviation for strikes near Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Volodymyrivka, and Novosilka. It led offensive actions in the directions of Maryinka and Shevchenko. Ukrainian soldiers met the invaders with accurate fire and pushed them back.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy's main efforts continue to focus on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy actively conducts reconnaissance of UAVs.

The enemy conducted shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the entire line of contact. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Olhyne, Novohryhorivka, and Andriivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group continues to perform the specified tasks. The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and infrastructure elements throughout Ukraine remains.

Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

The operational update as of 18.00, August 8, 2022.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units using tanks, barrel and jet artillery are trying to restrain the Defense Forces from advancing deep into the territory temporarily captured by the enemy. Shelling was recorded in the areas of Uda, Svitlychne, Zolochiv, Slatyne, Nove, Borshchova, Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Peremoha, Slobozhanske, Chervone, Husarivka and Asiivka. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Husarivka, Verkhnyi Saltiv, and Bayrak, and also used UAVs for reconnaissance near Tsupivka and Ruski Tyshky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Virnopilla, Rydne, Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Bohorodychny, Nortsivka, Krasnopilla, and Mykilske. It made an air strike near Zalyman.

The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position near Bohorodychne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, using the available means of fire damage along the line of contact, is trying to inflict maximum losses on our units and prevent them from being transferred to other directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Starodubivka from tanks, barrels and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our troops near Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Krasnopolivka, Pokrovske, and Vershyna It carried out airstrikes in the Bakhmut, Soledar, and Kodema districts.

Our soldiers repelled enemy assaults in the direction of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Vershyna, and Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery and tank shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Opytny, Novobakhmutivka, Karlivka, Keramik and Kurakhove. Enemy aircraft operated near New York, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka.

The attempt of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Avdiyivka and Piski was choked under the fire of Ukrainian soldiers. The enemy left.

In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy used tanks, barrels and rocket artillery to fire at civil infrastructure objects in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Shevchenko, Hulyaipilske, Temyrivka, Vremivka, Hulyaipole, Malynivka, and Novopilla settlements. It carried out airstrikes near Prechystivka, Volodymyrivka and Poltavka.

The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Maryinka and Shevchenko settlements, but was unsuccessful and retreated. It conducted aerial reconnaissance of the regions of the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Mykolaiv, Tavriyske, Lymany, Oleksandrivka, Kotlyareve, Novomykolaivka, Novohredneve, Kiselyvka, Kobzartsi, Kvitneve, Zeleny Hay, Andriivka, Ivanivka, Novooleksandrivka, Topolyne and Potemkyne settlements. It carried out airstrikes near Lozove Olhany, Andriyivka, and Tavriyske. Considerable attention is focused on aerial reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's naval group concentrates its main efforts on supporting the actions of the land group of troops and attacking objects deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Today, around 10 o'clock, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed four sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type launched by the enemy from the Black Sea. One missile was destroyed in Odesa by soldiers of the "South" air command, and three more were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the "Center" air command.

Secret Service of Ukraine

The Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU) launches online service to search for prisoners of war and persons who went missing during war.

The United Center for Search and Liberation of Captives has introduced a fast way to submit applications on Ukrainians who went missing during the war and those who were captured by the occupiers.

Now, it is possible to report a missing person through an online form. Those citizens who applied to the United Center earlier do not need to fill out the electronic form – their information has already been processed. Data in the form are confidential and will not be shared with third parties.

As a result of joint activities and implementing the decisions of the Coordination Staff on Treatment of Prisoners of War, the United Center liberated 573 persons from captivity and returned them to Ukraine-controlled territory.

https://ssu.gov.ua/en

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

These days, people remember the Russian war against Georgia in 2008. There are many talks about the prerequisites of that war, about its consequences. About how that year's refusal to provide Ukraine and Georgia with a NATO Membership Action Plan increased the audacity of the Russian leadership. But still, the war of that time has not yet become history, has not completely receded into the past. Therefore, it is necessary to talk more about what can be done than about what happened.

The challenges of that time are still very relevant today. And not only because the threat of further Russian aggression in this part of the Caucasus still exists, even though it is frozen. Only now has the world begun to realize the need for real, effective tools to prevent such aggressions and to bring any aggressors to justice.

2008, 2014, 2022 - the wars that started in these years have a different scale and nature, but there is one meaning of what happened: regional and global security mechanisms did not work.

That is why the principle of prevention, which we have been insisting on for a very long time even before February 24, is so necessary in international relations. If it is already clear that a state is preparing aggression - unjust, unprovoked, illegal, then the world's reaction to its preparation should be the same as to the aggression that happened. It is necessary to act to prevent war, not to wait for strikes and victims.

After this Russian war against Ukraine, neither smoldering nor frozen conflict should remain. This is an important conclusion. Ukraine must return everything that Russia temporarily seized, and the aggressor state must be punished for the crime of aggression. And this is important not only for justice.

Only the obvious defeat of the aggressor, their loss of everything captured and their international legal responsibility for aggression are safeguards against any war.

This is what our diplomats, the Office, government officials and absolutely everyone involved in organizing a global political, economic and legal response to Russian aggression are working on. By protecting our state, we automatically protect everyone who has already been threatened or may still be threatened by a terrorist state.

And, of course, the greatest contribution is now made by the military - all Ukrainian heroes who are breaking the Russian terrorist machine on the battlefield.

Today I especially want to thank the Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters of the Air Command "Center" and Air Command "South" for the successful destruction of Russian missiles that were launched from the Black Sea in the morning. The four downed Kalibrs are dozens of Ukrainian lives saved. Our military also managed to shoot down some of the missiles that Russian terrorists launched at Ukraine in the afternoon and in the evening.

Yes, our military means are still not enough to guarantee the downing of all Russian missiles. And we will do everything to ensure that such means appear in our country. But even now, the skill of our heroes makes it possible, at least partially, to reduce the Russian terrorist threat. I am grateful to everyone who ensures that!

We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail - about shelling and mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities. There are already appropriate reactions from the international community. But it is necessary to speed up actions in response. Russia will not pay attention to words and concerns. New sanctions are needed against the terrorist state and the entire Russian nuclear industry for creating the threat of a nuclear disaster. The world should not forget about Chornobyl and remember that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest in Europe. The Chornobyl disaster is an explosion in one reactor, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is six power units.

I held negotiations with the President of Botswana - the first in the history of our bilateral relations. We discussed cooperation within the UN and other international organizations. I expressed gratitude for the condemnation of Russian aggression and assured Mr. President that Ukraine is ready to continue being the guarantor of world food security.

Implementation of the grain export initiative continues - today, for the first time since February 24, a loaded ship left the Pivdennyi port. Currently, there is every chance to ensure the rhythmic nature of such exports. However, as in previous days, the key thing is the ability of the partners to prevent any attempts by Russia to disrupt exports and exacerbate the global food crisis again.

And I want to remind all our agrarians, all workers of our ports, all those involved in related industries and all those who comment on this that sea export was restored primarily thanks to our warriors who protected the relevant water area: our intelligence, our special operations forces and "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine, gunners, the Navy, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards and our entire heroic army that defends the state.

A new package of American support for Ukraine in the amount of one billion dollars was announced today. These are, in particular, rockets for HIMARS, ammunition for artillery and many other really useful things. I am grateful to President Biden and the people of the United States for this support, 100% of which is used to protect freedom, our common freedom.

I signed a new decree on awarding combatants. 183 of our defenders were awarded state awards, four of them posthumously.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/pislya-ciyeyi-rosijskoyi-vijni-proti-ukrayini-ne-maye-zalish-76953

First Lady of Ukraine

Olena Zelenska gave an interview to NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation. The President's wife spoke about barrier-free projects that will be implemented during the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Olena Zelenska recalled that even before the Russian invasion, powerful initiatives to create a barrier-free environment and a society of equal opportunities were launched in the country.

In particular, the President signed the Decree "On ensuring the creation of a barrier-free space in Ukraine", the National strategy for barrier-free environment was adopted - standards of equal opportunities for all population groups. Ukraine introduced paternity leave for dads so that both parents have equal opportunities to care for children and work, the wage gap between women and men was reduced by 3%. Under the patronage of the First Lady, the Barrier-Free Solutions Album was created - a guide to city planning friendly to all population groups.

Olena Zelenska emphasized that after the Russian invasion, these projects become even more important, as the Russian invaders traumatize Ukrainians physically and psychologically every day.

"Ukraine should become the most comfortable place in the world for its people who have experienced and are experiencing so much. Every street, every building should be convenient for citizens of any physical condition and age. This is an ambitious goal and a new challenge for our barrier-free projects. A chance to remove a barrier that prevents a person from living, be it physical or psychological barrier. Get the war out of the way. Forever," the First Lady emphasized.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-maye-stati-dlya-svoyih-lyudej-najkomfortnishim-misc-76945

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Federal Republic of Germany supports the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union and the launch of a new special program with the International Monetary Fund. This was discussed during an online conversation between the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner. The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko was also present during the conversation.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government thanked Germany for its substantial support for Ukraine, in particular for EUR 300 million in credit and EUR 1 billion in grant aid, as well as for the support of providing by the European Union of the first tranche of exceptional macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

"In the spring, the European Commission approved the decision to provide EUR 9 billion of macro-financial support. We have already received EUR 1 billion and expect the next EUR 8 billion. We hope our partners will demonstrate firm support regarding this decision as such funding is critically necessary for us," the Prime Minister noted.

Denys Shmyhal informed that last week Ukraine had submitted an official proposal to the International Monetary Fund regarding the launch of a new special IMF program.

"On Friday, the letter was sent to the leadership of the Fund. We expect to receive appropriate assistance from the IMF yet in November-December this year," said the Head of the Government.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Federal Minister of Finance of Germany also discussed the issue of restoring infrastructure and networks in Ukraine, as well as gas procurement for the autumn-winter period. In addition, Denys Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the initiative of holding the G7 conference on the restoration of Ukraine in October.

Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner, for his part, assured that Germany would help Ukraine quickly receive the remaining EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU. In addition, according to him, Germany supports the procedures initiated by the Government of Ukraine to postpone the payment of debts as well as efforts towards the launch of a special program with the IMF.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/premier-ministr-nimechchyna-spryiatyme-shvydkomu-otrymanniu-ukrainoiu-nastupnykh-8-mlrd-ievro-makrofinu-vid-ies

Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

In the morning of August 7, a second caravan with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk - 3 ships from Chornomorsk and one more from Odesa.

More than 160,000 tons of agricultural products are on board the bulk carriers STAR HELENA, GLORY, RIVA WIND and the tanker MUSTAFA NECATI.

"After the organization of the first caravan by the ports, we are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work. We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future.

Also, soon we plan to fully join the Pivdenny port to the implementation of the Initiative. We expect that thanks to this we will be able to send even larger caravans of ships to buyers, at least up to 3 million tons per month," commented the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The vessels are heading to the ports of Italy, China and Turkey.

As was reported on July 22 in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food Products from the Ukrainian Ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

As part of the implementation of the agreements, 4 ships have already been sent with a cargo of Ukrainian corn: RAZONI, NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET. They transport more than 80,000 tons of corn.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/mininfrastruktury-7-serpnia-z-portiv-odesy-vidpravleno-uzhe-druhyi-karavan-z-prodovolstvom

The POLARNET vessel, which was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the Initiative on safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports, successfully passed the inspection by the inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey.

"This first successful experience of the implementation of the "grain initiative" allows us to look optimistically at the future prospects of transportation. I am grateful to our partners from the UN and Turkey for effectively guaranteeing the safety of the ship's movement and maximum cooperation at all stages of the implementation of the agreements. I am especially grateful to the crew of the POLARNET vessel for being one of the first to use the "grain corridor", thereby opening the way for all other vessels," commented the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The arrival of the NAVI STAR, ROJEN vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with POLARNET, is expected at the destination ports approximately in a week.

As was reported earlier, on July 22 in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food Products from the Ukrainian Ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

On August 1, as part of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship - RAZONI under the flag of Sierra Leone - departed from Odesa port. The ship is transporting 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.