Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 23, 6.00 pm EST - The one hundred eighty first (181) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian peopleto the russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 23, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 45550 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1921 (+2),

APV ‒ 4238 (+8),

artillery systems – 1033 (+1),

MLRS - 266 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 146 (+1),

aircraft – 234 (+0),

helicopters – 198 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 817 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+2),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3150 (+1) од,

special equipment - 99 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction.

The one hundred eighty first (181) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions in the border areas, the enemy is actively using means of radio-electronic warfare.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired barrel artillery at civilian and military infrastructure in the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied areas and borders, and is trying to improve the tactical position.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Tsupivka, Nove, Zamulivka, Dokuchayevske, Pytomnyk, Staryy Saltiv, Velyka Rohan and Ivashki settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Pytomnyk and Mospanove. UAV was used to scout the positions of our troops and adjust artillery fire.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and anti-aircraft guns near Nortsivka, Krasnopilla, and Dolyna. An airstrike was carried out by an airstrike of Bohorodychne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on conducting active actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Hryhorivka, Rozdolivka, Bilenke and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers carried out fire damage near Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Soledar, Zaytseve, Shumy and Kodema. The enemy tried to conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of Zaitseve settlement, as well as conduct assault operations near Soledar and Kodema, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, and Nevelske. Conducted an airstrike near Maryinka. It led an offensive near Krasnohorivka and Pervomaiske, but was unsuccessful.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, it shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Prechistivka, and Vugledar settlements. It led offensive battles in the areas of settlements of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva, without success.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, fire damage was recorded near Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Chervone, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Stepove, Novopavlivka, and Novoandriivka. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Malinivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne and Novopil settlements.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. Takes measures to replenish losses. It carried out shelling from tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of settlements of Parutyne, Lymany, Lozove, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Ukrainka, Kiselivka, Potyomkyne, Shyroke, Ivanivka, Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Pryshyb, Kvitneve. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Trudolyubivka, Potyomkine, and Andriivka. In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance, the UAV was actively involved.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today was a useful day for Ukraine, very meaningful. A day that showed how strong our state has become, and this is not the limit yet. We are doing everything so that the strength of Ukraine, the opportunities of Ukraine, the freedom of Ukraine only increase.

Today we celebrate the day of our flag, and it happens at a time when we are fighting against the most dreadful threat to our statehood and at the same time when we have achieved the greatest national unity. That is why we endured. Because we united and united the world around true values.

Our national flag has become a global symbol of courage. A symbol of all who value a free life. Where there is blue and yellow, there is no and will be no tyranny. Where there is blue and yellow, there are no and will not be savages.

Our flag is everywhere - from the frontline, where our warriors beat the enemy, to capitals on all continents, and it means one thing everywhere - humanity.

I am grateful to everyone who defends true values. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who, since February 24, has chosen the path of struggle for what makes life real: for freedom, for independence.

Very soon we will celebrate our main national holiday - our independence. Already tomorrow. We have planned many activities - something that will emphasize the path we have covered. Covered together - Ukrainians in Ukraine, throughout our territory - free and temporarily occupied, because our people are fighting everywhere. Ukrainians abroad - all those who helped, all those who spread the truth about Ukraine, all those who urged to fight for Ukraine.

No occupier feels safe on our land. All collaborators know that they have no future. And we all do not just believe - we see that our state has a perspective.

And for tomorrow, I have planned to award people who have contributed to our strength. These are people from different areas of life. Our warriors, all those who help warriors. Communication officers, railwaymen, rescuers, media workers, those who inform our people, who work in the national marathon "United News". These are utility workers, electricians, drivers, volunteers, officials, athletes, artists - those artists who are known on the frontline, whom the army is grateful to, those who preserve and restore the positive emotions of our warriors.

I asked various ministries, regional administrations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, media representatives to submit their proposals on who deserves awards on Independence Day. It is up to you to decide. And tomorrow the awards will be given to those who really deserve them.

Now I am near the office of the Crimea Platform, near the building that symbolizes that we care about every part of Ukraine, about every part of our people - the great Ukrainian people. Crimea is an integral part of our state, Crimea is Ukraine. Crimea is an integral part of our people. And we will certainly come to our cities in Crimea, to our people in Crimea and return to them the freedom that belongs to them by right, as well as to all our other people.

That is why we have organized a special format - the Crimean format, the Crimea Platform. We held the inaugural summit last summer and today we have already held the second one. I am grateful to all participants of the summit - 40 leaders, almost 60 states and international organizations. European leaders, leaders of the G7, leaders of the countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America. This is not just a meeting, not just a discussion. The Crimea Platform became a global forum that united the leaders of the free world. This is a community of people who help restore peace and legality for Crimea, for the Black Sea region, for all of Europe.

And the fact that we are holding the summit for the second time right now, with the expansion of the representation, is a clear response of the world to Russian aggression. Clear support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. Russian aggression began in Crimea, and its finale will be in Crimea as well.

In Kyiv, on Constitution Square, the Walk of the Brave was opened today - a place to honor the personal strength of those people who did not fail after February 24, who were not afraid, who did not retreat under the pressure of tyranny. Who helped us fight against Russian aggression and is still helping us. And the first name that we presented on the Walk of the Brave is the name of Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland. He was in Kyiv today, participating in the Crimea Platform. And for not a single day during these six months has he lost strength in supporting Ukraine. I am grateful to him!

I definitely want to address our Kharkiv and all Kharkiv residents separately today. You are heroic people, a heroic city. A proud city. A city with a sense of self-respect. A city that knows how to defend itself. A city whose people know how to unite. A neat city. A city that always impresses everyone who comes and sees how Kharkiv residents take care of their streets and yards even when they are under the brutal pressure of Russian terrorists.

Today is Kharkiv Day. Now our Kharkiv is not willing to celebrate. Yes, Kharkiv experienced a lot of injustice and cruelty. But Kharkiv will never be a city of black scorched windows and ruined districts. Kharkiv will never submit to this evil, which has nothing but artillery and missiles.

We will definitely liberate the entire Kharkiv region. We will find a way to guarantee security to our Kharkiv. And we will do everything to restore the city. I promise!

Fellow Ukrainians!

Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy. We must be aware that tomorrow hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect people - as much as possible. And we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror.

But please follow the safety rules strictly tomorrow. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together.

In the event of an illegal show trial of the defenders of Mariupol, there will be no question of negotiations - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that the inhumane treatment of the captured defenders of Mariupol, in particular the servicemen of the "Azov" special purpose regiment, will make negotiations with the Russian side impossible.

"These are understandable human conditions. If our prisoners are treated exactly as you said, then this is not about "red lines". What negotiations can we talk about? This is the full stop. I have nothing to add," said the Head of State during a meeting with media representatives following the negotiations with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in Kyiv, answering the question about his position in the event of an illegal show trial of captured "Azov" warriors.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that it is too early to talk about his possible participation in the G20 summit in November.

"I’ve already mentioned the conditions under which we are ready to be there, and we are grateful that Ukraine was invited. The format will depend on many factors. For me, first of all, this is the situation on the battlefield, at the front," the President said.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/u-razi-provedennya-nezakonnogo-sudilisha-nad-zahisnikami-mar-77233

Everything started with Crimea and will end with it - liberation of the peninsula from occupation is necessary - speech by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the opening of the Second Crimea Platform Summit

I know that Crimea stands with Ukraine and is waiting for us to return. I want you all to know, we will definitely be back. When we return and correct everything that the occupiers did on our Ukrainian peninsula.

What has come to Crimea and the entire Black Sea region along with Russian aggression and Russian weapons? Catastrophic environmental threats, unprecedented destruction of Crimea's nature, destruction of social life, economic decline, destruction of monuments, militarism. When the Russian fleet, which is based in the occupied Crimea, blocked our ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, it provoked a global food crisis and the crisis of the rights of people - Crimeans, our wonderful citizens, citizens of our unitary state of Ukraine.

But - in spite of everything, in spite of any threats - Ukraine is strong enough and capable enough to see a perspective for the Ukrainian Crimea.

I have the honor to announce the start of the Second Summit of the Crimea Platform.

In a year, we managed to significantly expand the capabilities of the Crimea Platform, Minister Kuleba mentioned that. Last year, 46 foreign countries and international organizations participated in the summit. This year the figure is almost 60. I am grateful to everyone. Much more state leaders - 40 presidents and prime ministers, including the leaders of the G7. I am grateful to all of you for understanding how important such actions are now - your support, our joint actions and our joint work.

This year, representatives of two more continents - Africa and South America - have joined, and this demonstrates that there is no boundary in the world that the truth about the Russian war against Ukraine and our people would not overcome.

When I speak to our citizens, I often use the honorific address: all our defenders. In fact, today, addressing you, honorable leaders, honorable ministers, I can use the same words and with a related meaning: all defenders of the international legal order!

We are restoring the power of international law, and it is thanks to this that we will return the Ukrainian flag to our land of Crimea, it is thanks to this that we will bring freedom to Ukrainian citizens in Crimea and certainly restore justice for all those who suffered from repression and abuse by the Russian occupiers.

The degradation of Russia began with the seizure of Crimea. It started with terror against the Crimean Tatar people, the indigenous people of Crimea. With repression on religious grounds, which probably became the largest religious persecution in Europe in the XXI century, against the Crimean Muslim community.

There was also the expulsion from occupied Crimea of all ordinary people who said that Crimea is Ukraine, who were not afraid to defend Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian freedom in Crimea. Murders and torture - we saw it all - humiliation and looting - the occupiers committed all this in Crimea and continue to commit all this since the first weeks after its shameful capture. And then they spread these crimes to Donbas, to other countries, in particular to Syria, to African countries, where Russian banditry under the cover of Russian special services is now seen.

Mass terror after February 24 became the logical completion of the degradation of this state, which not so long ago was invited to the table with the G7 and which now competes for supremacy with the most brutal regimes of the past, responsible for genocides, wars of aggression and deportations.

We are grateful that many people in the world did not keep silent about all this, many people constantly resisted - helped us, fought. But at the same time, many remained silent - and it is true - tried not to notice what was happening in Crimea. And this, in my opinion, became one of the key reasons for everything that is happening now in Ukraine and in the world.

It is important to remember that there was resistance on the peninsula. There were and are people, we know, who are not silent, who defend freedom and simply defend normal life in Crimea. They are oppressed. But we see them, we know about them, we are grateful to them.

I recently received a letter from one of the qırımlılar, Nariman Celâl. Unfortunately, he is now behind bars. The occupiers imprisoned him on a completely false charge, for fighting for the homeland, for taking part in the first summit of the Crimea Platform, which took place last year. Last year, he left the already occupied Crimea to tell the participants of the summit what is really happening on the peninsula and what it all will lead to. And nine days after his return to Crimea, the occupiers deprived him of his freedom. For the fact that he was simply a free man. This was Russia's response.

In his letter, Mr. Celâl wrote: "It began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea." And it really will. I believe in it. In order to overcome terror, to return predictability and security to our region, Europe and the whole world, we need to win the fight against Russian aggression, and therefore we need to free Crimea from occupation. It will end where it began.

And this will be an effective resuscitation of the international legal order.

But this is not just a political and legal task for the world. This is about a specific land, about specific people living in Crimea. About cities, about culture, about specific landmarks. About hopes of specific living people. About the fact that someone invested his life in Crimea, and after the arrival of Russia, was forced to leave it and seek refuge in other lands, or fear that something of his own would be taken away: a house, land, work, any business... And he was forced to limit himself. Or lose everything when it was taken.

Russia stole a part of life even from those in Crimea who were lucky enough not to become a victim of repression. It was impossible to imagine such a thing, but the occupation turned Crimea - which is a paradise for all of us - into a depressed and dependent region. Into a region of high fences, barbed wire and lawlessness. Into a zone of environmental disaster and a military bridgehead for aggression and the spread of grief.

Since February 24, 750 different cruise missiles have been launched from the occupied Crimea at our cities and communities. Imagine - 750 in six months! They destroyed at least hundreds of civilian objects: schools, universities, ordinary residential buildings, hospitals.

That is why Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe.

This will restore security and provide justice, this will reintegrate Crimea into the modern world, and this will allow each of us - participants of the Crimea Platform - to tell our children, our relatives and friends that they can be proud of us precisely as peacekeepers.

For Ukraine, Crimea is a part of our people, our society. A community of people to whom we will guarantee freedom and restore modernity.

Crimea was and is Ukraine, and after deoccupation, along with our entire state, it will become part of the European Union. I am sure of that. The passport of a citizen of Ukraine will also be the passport of the European Union. These are colossal opportunities for all our people living in Crimea.

The roads of Crimea will be the roads of the entire European continent, the ports of Crimea will be the ports of all of Europe. Only Ukraine can connect Simferopol with Berlin, and Yalta with Naples.

Only Ukraine is concerned about the real security of Crimea. That is, a normal supply of clean water, normal disposal of garbage, effective rules for waste and sewage management.

Only Ukraine can build a modern irrigation system in Crimea and integrate Crimean agricultural production and the entire business sector into the colossal European market.

Only our state will provide Crimea with a modern and affordable medical system, a modern and affordable educational system, and a modern digital system of public services.

Ukraine will remove the barbed wire that blocks the path of ordinary people to the best locations, and the illegal fences that have torn the coast of our beautiful Crimea. Free access to beaches, real protection of protected areas, historical sites - this will be provided only by Ukraine, not by someone who came to capture, steal and humiliate people.

It is Ukraine that will restore the system of sanatoria and rehabilitation centers in Crimea - professional institutions that will be able to host hundreds of thousands of people annually. Millions of tourists. Children and adults, civilians and veterans, our citizens and foreigners - everyone whom the precious nature of Crimea helps. And millions of tourists - at least of the middle class - can come to Crimea stably only thanks to Ukraine.

There will never be repressions under the Ukrainian authorities in Crimea, and everyone knows that. The lack of freedom or moral suffocation that Russia brought in 2014. And even more so, Ukraine will never ignore the social needs of pensioners or anyone else in Crimea. Ukraine will never tell people: "There is no money, but hold on", because we respect people, and even this year, already in the bloody times of a full-scale war, we indexed pensions for all our pensioners.

I think you felt from my words that we have a very elaborated view of how to restore our Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea after the expulsion of the Russian invaders. That is why we are adding two more directions to the work of the Crimea Platform: economic and legislative directions.

We have a strategy for the restoration of Crimea - today it will be presented as part of the economic panel.

And we are creating a legislative foundation for Crimea - after deoccupation, as well as for all those for whom Crimea is much more than even home.

We adopted the Law "On Indigenous Peoples", which protected the rights of the Crimean Tatar people and Mejlis, Karaites and Krymchaks. We are developing the Crimean Tatar language. A law was passed on the protection of political prisoners - all those who suffered from the repressions of the occupiers. And these are just some examples. We are not going to stop there - there is still a lot of work to do.

This year, the Crimea Platform will be continued in the autumn - in Croatia - with a parliamentary summit. No longer online, with the presence of parliamentary delegations of the world. We use all the power of democracies to protect our state and the international legal order.

And, returning to the letter of Nariman Celâl, who was imprisoned by the occupiers, I want to read a few more important words: "Thanks to the change in the agenda on the world stage, in Europe and in Ukraine itself due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, the members of the Crimea Platform have a more determined attitude focused on the implementation of specific measures."

The person who was sent to jail by the occupiers only for defending the truth and participating in last year's Crimea Platform hopes for specific measures from all of us - participants of the summit. And we all must not deceive this hope. We all have to be strong and effective.

Full address: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/z-krimu-vse-pochalosya-nim-i-zavershitsya-potribno-zvilniti-77237

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda opened the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv, where true friends of our state will be honored

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda took part in the opening of the Walk of the Brave on Constitution Square in Kyiv.

The Walk was laid on the initiative of the Head of State on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence. The place was not chosen randomly, as modern independent Ukraine was born on Constitution Square in front of the Verkhovna Rada.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this Walk will feature the names of political leaders and other representatives of partner countries that have provided Ukraine with important support since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, became the first foreign leader to be honored on the Walk of the Brave.

"Today I want to open the Walk of the Brave in the presence of President of Poland Andrzej Duda. His name will always be on this Walk. It is a symbol of bravery, a symbol of friendship, of support for Ukraine when it is really needed," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Andrzej Duda played a particularly important role in strengthening the defense capabilities of our country in the first days of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation. He arrived in war-torn Ukraine, called Russia's actions an unprecedented violation of international law and emphasized that the Russian Federation was thereby excluding itself from the international community.

It was Poland that was one of the first EU countries to become a new home for millions of forced migrants from Ukraine. Industry, business, ordinary Poles - everyone contributed to the fastest possible adaptation and support of our citizens. The Polish government and the Sejm have simplified the procedures for crossing the border and the subsequent inclusion of Ukrainians in the friendly European community as much as possible.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/volodimir-zelenskij-i-andzhej-duda-vidkrili-v-kiyevi-aleyu-s-77229

Joint statement of the International Crimea Platform Participants

One year ago, on 23 August 2021, we gathered in Kyiv to establish the International Crimea Platform, based on the non-recognition of Russia’s illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as a direct challenge to international security.

We, the Participants in the International Crimea Platform, remain committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters. We reiterate our resolve to maintain pressure on Russia to end the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol without delay to restore Ukraine’s control over its territory.

We condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion and its war of aggression against Ukraine, and notably its use of the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula and Ukrainian territorial waters for its war against Ukraine. We strongly condemn Russia’s extensive use of military aircraft and warships for missile strikes and attacks affecting civilians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. We also condemn the use of Crimea for aggression against and military invasion of southern Ukrainian regions. All perpetrators of war crimes should be brought to justice.

Recalling the resolution ES-11/1 of the UN General Assembly adopted on March 2, 2022, we call on Russia to ensure an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

We regret that against this backdrop the situation in temporarily occupied Crimea has further deteriorated.

We are deeply concerned about the increase in repressive measures by Russian occupying authorities, including abuses of human rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatars severely threatening their ability to fully enjoy their human rights, maintain and develop their culture, education and identity.

We are equally concerned with the aggressive imposition of education in the Russian language, of Russian curricula and education materials and with efforts to use the education system for the propaganda of service in the armed or auxiliary forces of the Russian Federation among children.

We call on the Russian Federation to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, to immediately and unconditionally release Ukrainian prisoners unjustly detained in Crimea and the territory of Russia, including Nariman Dzhelyalov, the First Deputy Head of the Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people, and to comply with the order of the International Court of Justice of April 19, 2017 to refrain from maintaining the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and provide full and unimpeded access to Crimea for established regional and international monitoring mechanisms.

We condemn the continued practice of illegal conscription of Crimean residents into the Russian Armed Forces and their reported forced involvement in Russia’s offensive military actions against Ukraine.

We also condemn Russia's resettlement of its citizens to the Peninsula seeking to forcibly change the demographic composition of Crimea in a blatant attempt to deepen its occupation and control.

We are also deeply concerned by numerous reports of forcible transfer by the Russian Federation of Ukrainian citizens, in particular civilians and prisoners of war, including Crimean Tatars, from the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine to Crimea and Russia.

We equally deplore Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov and in Kherson, which has impeded the lawful exercise of navigational rights and freedoms and maritime traffic in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, contributing to global food insecurity. We are further concerned about the massive transportation of heavy weapons and personnel through Crimea, which is aggravating the ecological consequences of Russia`s temporary occupation of Crimea since 2014.

We recognise that the increasing militarization of the Peninsula by the Russian Federation continues to have a negative impact on the security situation in the Black Sea region.

We condemn Russia’s reported attempts to trade in stolen grain and metallurgy from Ukraine.

Furthermore, we condemn Russia’s attempts to forcefully integrate parts of the Ukrainian territory currently under the control of invading Russian armed forces as a result of their illegal invasion. Any attempts to redraw Ukraine’s borders by force are a clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter and of Ukraine’s Constitution, they further undermine sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and will not be recognised.

We stand firmly with the people of Ukraine as they bravely face Russia’s military aggression and express our solidarity with those in Crimea and other Ukraine’s territories under Russia’s temporary control who continue to speak up at great personal risk against Russia’s temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and Russia`s ongoing military invasion.

In this context we express our determination to continue our support of Ukraine, including political, economic, humanitarian and/or security assistance.

We express our determination to continue working together within the International Crimea Platform on ending the Russian Federation’s temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

We confirm the need to continue implementing the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation.

We reiterate our commitment to maintain pressure on Russia to end its temporary occupation of Crimea and to restore Ukraine’s control over the territory of the Peninsula.

This would create a solid basis for the restoration of the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law, and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It would also contribute to improving security and stability in the region and global food security, as well as allowing bringing perpetrators to justice.

We express our readiness to consider or to join further political diplomatic and restrictive measures towards the Russian Federation should its actions so require and in line with the respective procedures and legal jurisdiction of each Participant.

We stand by Ukraine as it defends its territorial integrity and sovereignty against the Russian aggression.

We invite other states and organizations to consider joining the International Crimea Platform.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/spilna-zayava-uchasnikiv-mizhnarodnoyi-krimskoyi-platformi-77241

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children by citizens of the Russian Federation

The Russian Federation continues to abduct children from the territory of Ukraine and arrange their illegal adoption by Russian citizens.

According to the information from the Krasnodar Department of Family and Childhood, over 1,000 Ukrainian children from Mariupol, seized by the Russian army, were illegally transferred to outsiders in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, and Altai Krai; more than 300 children are currently being held in specialized institutions in Krasnodar Krai.

Such actions by the Russian Federation grossly violate the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which stipulates the obligation of the occupying power not to change the civil status of children, as well as the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

We call on the international community, in particular the UN, to condemn Russia's ongoing crimes against children in Ukraine, as well as to take immediate measures against Moscow to stop its brazen violation of international law.

All Ukrainian children, who were illegally displaced to the territory of Russia, must be returned to their parents or legal guardians.

The Ukrainian side will continue to document the crimes of Russian servicemen and high-ranking officials to bring them to criminal liability.