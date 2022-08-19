Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 18, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 18, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 44300 (+200),

tanks ‒ 1889 (+3),

APV ‒ 4179 (+17),

artillery systems – 1010 (+17),

MLRS - 265 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 136 (+0),

aircraft – 234 (+1),

helicopters – 197 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 793 (+1),

cruise missiles - 190 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3061 (+7),

special equipment - 93 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) in the Donetsk direction.

Data are being updated

The one hundred seventy-sixth (176) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, holding captured Kherson oblast and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolayiv oblasts, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses and preventing a possible counteroffensive by the Defense Forces.

The situation remained unchanged in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. The enemy fired from barrel artillery in the areas of Studenok, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, carry out measures to restore the combat capability of the units that have suffered losses, and replenish the supplies of logistical support for the troops. Replenished the grouping with a battalion tactical group and deployed additional electronic warfare systems.

Enemy employed tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket fire systems for shelling the areas of the settlements of Udy, Kalynove, Slatyne, Derhachi, Pytomnyk, Bazaliivka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshki, Petrivka, Kutuzivka, Staryy Saltiv, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Pechenyhy, Lebyazhe, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia, Slobozhanske, Chepil and Velyki Prohody. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Verkhnyi Saltiv, Stariy Saltiv, and Baranivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilla, Dibrivne, Virnopilla, Brazhivka, Chervone, Adamivka, Mazanivka, Nortsivka, Dolyna, and Bohorodychne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Verkhnyokamyanske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Fedorivka, Berestove, Vesele, and Kryva Luka. In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike near Spirne.

The occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction. They suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, and Zalizne settlements from tanks and artillery of various types. The enemy used aviation for strikes on the districts of Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Zaytseve, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna and Bilohorivka.

With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops and advance from the districts of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovske, Klynove, Semihirya, and Holmivskyi in the direction of the city of Bakhmut, but it was no success.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Kamianka, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Netaylove, New York and Yuryivka were hit by fire from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The occupiers used aviation to strike directly at the settlement of Krasnohorivka.

The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions of Verkhnotoretske - Kam'yanka, Novoselivka Druha - Avdiivka, Pisky - Pervomaiske, and Lozove - Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling was recorded near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Velika Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near Vuhledar.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Taramchuk-Vodyane direction. It was strongly repulsed and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from all available means of fire along the contact line did not stop. The enemy used aviation near Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne and Novoandriivka.

In the South Buh direction, enemy units continue to focus their efforts on holding occupied positions and preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for counteroffensive actions.

The occupiers strengthened the group with forces up to two battalion tactical groups due to the reserve and the transfer of individual units from other directions.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Bilohirka, Bila Krynytsia, and Lozove. The Air Force pays a lot of attention to aerial reconnaissance.

Two enemy sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities are ongoing.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today we are in Lviv, the Potocki Palace, now. At the end of this very busy day, here’s my report on events, meetings, negotiations and decisions.

We have been here since the morning. And once again I want to thank the city of Lviv, all Lviv residents for the attention, comfort and emotional support felt throughout the day.

First of all, I paid a visit to our defenders - those who are being treated after injuries in the hospital. Very brave guys, strong. I thanked the doctors who are doing everything to restore the health of our warriors as soon as possible.

I was very happy to see the boys and girls studying at the Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy. It was extremely pleasant to hear that more and more people want to become officers of the Ukrainian army. The competition for one place in the academy is of such a scale that used to be only in civilian universities before. And this really gives a reason to be proud not just of the patriotism of our youth, but of the fact that people believe in Ukraine, in our Armed Forces, in our victory. I presented awards to the best warriors.

During a special ceremony on the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv Cemetery, we honored the memory of all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and for the independence of our country in this brutal war.

There is no other alternative - we must return everything of ours and guarantee security for all future generations of Ukraine.

I held talks with UN Secretary-General Guterres and President of Türkiye Erdoğan.

Most of the points discussed are already in the news. I want to say a few main things now.

First. There are no objective obstacles to prevent the IAEA mission from reaching the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Today, Mr. Guterres and I discussed the parameters of this mission and the fact that it can get to the plant very quickly and quite safely in a legal way through the free territory of our state. And just like that.

The one who organized nuclear blackmail certainly cannot be the "transporter" of any such missions. Russia must immediately and unconditionally allow IAEA representatives to the plant and also immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the territory of the plant. The world has the power to ensure this.

If it does not ensure this, we can simply throw the entire body of international documents on nuclear and radiation safety into the trash. Russia is destroying this international order.

The second extremely important point of the negotiations is Ukrainian prisoners of war held by the Russian Federation.

I called on Mr. Secretary-General to use all the capabilities of the UN to ensure Russia's compliance with all norms of international law regarding prisoners of war. And we discussed sending a fact-finding mission to Olenivka. The full truth about this Russian terrorist attack must and will be established.

Of course, we talked about the grain export initiative. The result is there - and not only for Ukraine, but also for the world, as it is felt that the severity of the global food crisis is decreasing.

Therefore, there is a great need for more security, a greater volume of exports, more ships that can deliver Ukrainian food from our ports.

I held very substantive negotiations on many topics today with President of Türkiye Erdoğan. I am grateful to him for his unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. We discussed defense, economic and energy cooperation.

I am grateful to Türkiye for its willingness to take under patronage the reconstruction of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. This is a mission for a truly powerful country. Today, the first step was taken - an agreement on infrastructure was signed.

I called on both Mr. President and Mr. Secretary-General to voice the strictest possible position regarding Russia's planned pseudo-referendums in the occupied territory. Any pseudo-referendum will be a slap in the face of the international community.

And I want to mention one more thing today.

It was an extremely hard night in Kharkiv - more than ten people died. Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia were again shelled. The Russian army is spending enormous resources to capture at least one more kilometer in Donbas. Russian officials reiterate threats to Odesa and other cities of Ukraine. We see what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We see what happened in Olenivka.

We can and should think only about how to win. To win on the battlefield, on the political front, in the information confrontation, in the economic plane, everywhere...

Let’s believe in ourselves, help each other, protect the interests of Ukraine and know that there will be peace.

He who fights and fights wisely wins.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/mi-z-vami-mozhemo-j-povinni-dumati-tilki-pro-te-yak-peremogt-77141

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Turkey in Lviv

In Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who arrived in our country on a visit.

The Head of State noted the importance of this visit: "This is a strong message of support from such a powerful country as Turkey."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Republic of Turkey for its constant support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

During a meeting, the interest in further reliable partnership with Turkey was emphasized. The leaders discussed the entire complex of bilateral relations and agreed that further expansion of cooperation between the states would strengthen both sides.

The Presidents positively assessed the implementation of the grain export initiative. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the leading role of Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally in the launch and implementation of this initiative. The Head of State noted that it helps overcome the global food crisis.

The leaders discussed the possibility of improving the initiative, strengthening the security of its implementation and increasing the volume of relevant exports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also discussed the issue of Russia's large-scale theft of grain in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, it was pointed out that the occupiers appropriated almost 0.5 million tons of grain. The leaders agreed that any trade in stolen goods is unacceptable.

The leaders also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and nuclear blackmail by the Russian Federation whose actions threaten Ukraine and the whole world with catastrophe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is one of the biggest risks created by Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, the leaders touched upon the issues of defense interaction, discussed the prospects of cooperation in this direction.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for the participation of the President of Turkey in the second summit of the Crimea Platform.

The President of Ukraine personally and on behalf of his wife Olena thanked the First Lady of Turkey for her participation in the Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which was held recently.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/volodimir-zelenskij-zustrivsya-z-prezidentom-turechchini-u-l-77137

President of Ukraine met with the UN Secretary-General in Lviv

In Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres who is on a visit to our country.

The Head of State noted the key role of the UN and António Guterres personally in resolving the issue of unblocking Ukrainian ports for food exports. The parties agreed to continue active and comprehensive coordination of the implementation of the grain initiative.

During the negotiations, possible directions for the further development of the initiative were outlined - its improvement and increase in the level of security of implementation. Increasing the number of ships that safely export Ukrainian food is a global need.

Special attention was paid to the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian Federation and the protection of Ukrainians illegally detained in Russia. "I am asking you personally to help the UN representatives get permanent unhindered access to the deported Ukrainians," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In this context, the President emphasized the importance of assistance from the UN in the liberation of Ukrainian servicemen and medics from Russian captivity. He also emphasized the need to observe the norms of the Geneva Conventions regarding prisoners of war, especially in the context of Russia's detention of people in so-called filtration camps.

The Head of State separately informed the UN Secretary-General about the Russian nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, noting that this deliberate and cynical terror on the part of the aggressor could have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine and the whole world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the United Nations must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops. The President and the UN Secretary-General agreed upon the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It must be carried out in a legal way through a territory free from occupiers.

António Guterres informed of the work on sending a UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka, where Russia committed a cynical terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to include in the mandate of the mission the issue of compliance by the Russian side with the agreements reached in the context of the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal, as well as to ensure the security and rights of all our prisoners of war.

The President of Ukraine informed António Guterres about the readiness of the Ukrainian state to take an active part in the next, 77th session of the UN General Assembly and to develop a number of important initiatives. It is primarily about working on legal mechanisms to hold Russia accountable, in particular the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by a terrorist state against Ukraine, as well as a new international mechanism for compensation for damages caused by Russian aggression.

The Secretary-General assured the President of Ukraine that the UN system will provide the necessary direct assistance to the citizens of Ukraine to overcome humanitarian challenges in the winter period.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited António Guterres to participate in the online summit of the international Crimea Platform on August 23.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-ukrayini-u-lvovi-zustrivsya-z-generalnim-sekretare-77129

In the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a memorandum on Turkey's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure was signed

In Lviv, in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Infrastructure Recovery was signed, which provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the post-war reconstruction of our country.

The document was signed by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Muş.

"Turkey is our strategic ally. We are grateful to our Turkish partners for their willingness to cooperate in the recovery of the infrastructure destroyed by Russia. The Turkish business has extensive experience in the construction of roads and bridges, in particular the Zaporizhzhia and Kremenchuk bridges, and has proven itself as a reliable partner. Therefore, we expect the concrete practical results of joint reconstruction shortly," Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

It is envisaged that Turkish state and business structures will be able to develop specific recovery projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance.

As the first project, the reconstruction of the bridge in the village of Romanivka, Kyiv region, which connects Bucha and Irpin with the capital, is being considered. It was destroyed at the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion, and in fact this stopped the aggressor's advance on the capital.

In the near future, a joint Ukrainian-Turkish working group on reconstruction issues will be created, within which the mechanisms of attracting Turkish investments in specific projects will be worked out.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/u-prisutnosti-volodimira-zelenskogo-ta-redzhepa-tayipa-erdog-77133

Yermak meets with UNCTAD Secretary-General

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan.

Yermak noted the role of the UN and the personal leadership of the Secretary-General of this organization, António Guterres, in the fact that agreements were reached and the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports began.

"We are open and ready for cooperation in all matters that take into account our national interests and do not harm our country," he said.

The head of the Office of the President said that Ukraine is also ready for extensive discussion of those steps that will help other states in the conditions of the food crisis and other challenges, as well as contribute to the strengthening of the Ukrainian economy, with international institutions and partners.

For her part, Grynspan thanked the Ukrainian side for its readiness to cooperate, particularly in the difficult conditions of the war. She said that the food crisis is an extremely serious challenge, especially for certain countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-zustrivsya-z-gensekom-konferenciyi-oon-z-torgi-77109

Ukraine, the Czech Republic have common vision of prospects for implementing European integration strategy of our country – Zhovkva

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Kurfürst.

Zhovkva expressed his gratitude to the Czech government for the constant political and military support of Ukraine, as well as for the significant practical assistance to our country, which is provided by the Czech partners to overcome the consequences of Russian military aggression.

The deputy head of the President's Office briefed the counterparts on the current security situation in Ukraine, in particular on the threats that arose due to enemy shelling of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The discussion was focused on the interaction of the parties in the context of the Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of the current year. Zhovkva and Kurfürst coordinated positions on high-level events planned by the Czech presidency in support of Ukraine's European integration movement.

The parties also discussed in detail the prospects for the Czech Republic's participation in the large-scale reconstruction project of Ukraine, in particular through the patronage of one of the regions of our country and the implementation of specific reconstruction projects.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation for the online summit of the leaders of the Crimea platform, which is designed to enshrine the issue of the deoccupation of Crimea in the international agenda, as well as to confirm the world's position regarding the obligation to observe the principles of international law.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-ta-chehiya-mayut-spilne-bachennya-shodo-perspektiv-77113

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Preparations for the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023 were discussed by the participants of the conference call with the heads of regions under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine, like Europe, was preparing for the most difficult heating season. He reminded that a voluntary 15% reduction in energy consumption had been agreed upon within the European Union.

"Europe is responding to challenges in the energy sector, to the difficulty of passing the heating season in connection with the war in Ukraine and the crisis caused by the Russian federation. Ukraine must offer its answer to the challenges we will face during the autumn-winter period," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov informed about the implementation of measures aimed at reducing the consumption of energy resources in Ukraine. In particular, the transfer of heat-generating enterprises to alternative types of energy, thermal modernization of households, and implementation of programs of the Energy Efficiency Fund.

According to the data provided by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, gearing up for the heating season is carried out according to plan, and the state of readiness of the housing stock is already 72%, heating networks — 74%. Active restoration of the damaged infrastructure is also underway.

In addition, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reported that Ukraine had accumulated 12.6 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.89 million tons of coal. The regions also provided comprehensive plans for operational response in crisis situations that may arise during the autumn-winter period.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of providing a sufficient amount of alternative fuels, in particular wood. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported that all forest enterprises have appropriate plans, and today the state has the opportunity to harvest 2.3 million cubic meters of wood.

According to the results of the meeting, the Head of the Government instructed regional administrations together with local self-government bodies to ensure the creation of reserve stocks of materials, equipment and fuel.