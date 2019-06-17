U.K. Sending Royal Marines to Protect Ships After Oil Tanker Attacks by Julio Rosas - Washington Examiner

The United Kingdom is deploying a contingent of Royal Marines to protect their warships in the Persian Gulf as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.

Using speedboats and helicopters to protect Royal Navy warships and U.K. merchant vessels, 100 Marines will form Special Purpose Task Group 19 and patrol the region from Britain’s new naval base in Bahrain, according to The Sunday Times.

The Royal Marines, which served as the model for the U.S. Marine Corps when it was created in 1775, are organized into smaller light infantry units than their American cousin…