UK to Repatriate First Citizens From North-Eastern Syria – BBC News

The UK government is to repatriate the first British citizens from the area of north-eastern Syria formerly under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group, the BBC has learned.

For security reasons, the BBC cannot provide further details of the repatriation.

The individuals being brought out of the region will be returned to the UK in the coming days.

The UK has been reluctant to take back citizens from the area.

The United Nations has said countries should take responsibility for their own citizens unless they are to be prosecuted in Syria in accordance with international standards...