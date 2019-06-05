UAE to UN: 'State Actor' Behind UAE Tanker Attack

UAE to UN: 'State Actor' Behind UAE Tanker Attacks – BBC News

The United Arab Emirates has told the UN Security Council that a "state actor" was most likely behind attacks on four tankers off its coast.

The May 12 attacks bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," according to its report.

The UAE did not say who it thought was behind the attacks, which also targeted vessels from Saudi Arabia and Norway.

The US has accused Iran of being behind the attacks, but Tehran has denied this and called for an investigation.

The attacks took place on 12 May, within UAE territorial waters east of the emirate of Fujairah, just outside the Strait of Hormuz...