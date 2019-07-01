U.A.E. Moves to Extricate Itself From Saudi-Led War in Yemen by Dion Nissenbaum – Wall Street Journal

The United Arab Emirates is aiming to pull most of its forces out of the Saudi-led campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen, extricating itself from a four-year war that has provoked congressional opposition and has become a flashpoint with Iran in the region.

In recent weeks, Abu Dhabi has begun pulling tanks and attack helicopters out of the country, according to Western officials. It also has withdrawn hundreds of soldiers from the Red Sea coast, including those close to the port city of Hodeidah that serves as the country’s main gateway for humanitarian aid, the officials added.

The U.A.E. has been the most important partner in the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since March 2015. The war has left thousands dead and fueled what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, evoking widespread international criticism…