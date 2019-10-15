Turkey-Syria Offensive: Russia Vows to Prevent Clashes with Assad Forces – BBC News
Russia has said it will not allow clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces, as Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria continues.
"This would simply be unacceptable... and therefore we will not allow it, of course," said Moscow's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev.
The withdrawal of US troops from the region, announced last week, gave Turkey a "green light", critics say.
Russia is a key military ally of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad…
Comments
A recent Trump tweet: …
A recent Trump tweet:
"After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!"
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
Thus:
a. Any and all countries
b. Whether they are America's allies or not
c. Which are "miles away" from the U.S.
These folks -- formally now -- understand that they, in reality and as per Trump above, are own their own?