Turkey Syria Offensive: Heavy Fighting on Second Day of Assault – BBC News

Heavy fighting is reported in northern Syria on the second day of a Turkish offensive into Kurdish-held areas.

Turkey says it has seized a number of designated targets and killed dozens of Kurdish militants.

Tens of thousands of people are reported to be fleeing their homes, and Kurds report several civilian deaths.

Turkey says it wants to create a "safe zone" cleared of Kurdish militias which will also house some of the millions of Syrian refugees it hosts.

The long-planned Turkish offensive began after President Donald Trump withdrew US troops from the area, which has been held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF have been key US allies in the battle against the Islamic State (IS) group but Turkey regards their dominant Kurdish militias as terrorists…