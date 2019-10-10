Turkey Syria Offensive: 100,000 Flee Homes as Assault Continues – BBC News

Some 100,000 people have fled their homes in north Syria, the UN reports, as Turkey presses on with its cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas.

Many people are sheltering in schools or other buildings in Hassakeh city and the town of Tal Tamer, the UN says.

Turkey took action on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the area.

At least 11 civilians have died. Humanitarian groups say the number of people affected will rise further…