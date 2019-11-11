Turkey Deports U.S. Man With Ties to Islamic State, Says More Will Follow by David Gauthier-Villars and Sune Engel Rasmussen – Wall Street Journal

Turkish authorities said they deported a U.S. national whom they say is affiliated with Islamic State, and were prepared to send other foreign-born suspected militants back to their home countries.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said it also was sending a Danish Islamic State suspect back to Denmark on Monday and has completed paperwork to deport more than 20 Europeans this week, including three Irish nationals and 11 French. A spokesman for Germany’s foreign ministry said Turkey had said it would deport 10 German nationals over the course of the week.

The move to send foreign-born fighters back to their home countries has rankled European countries. Many have been reluctant to accept them back for security reasons and, in some cases, stripped them of their citizenship, though German authorities have no recourse to prevent their nationals from entering the country…