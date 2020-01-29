Turkey Demands Syrian Army Exit Rebel Areas, Threatens Force – Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president threatened Wednesday to use force against Syrian government forces if they don’t pull back to an earlier cease-fire line in northern Syria by the end of the month.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks to members of his ruling party followed rare direct clashes Monday between Turkish and Syrian troops inside Syria, which killed several Turkish and Syrian personnel.

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have been advancing deeper into the northwestern province of Idlib, the country’s last rebel stronghold, since December. Turkey — a strong backer of some of the rebels — has a dozen military observation posts in Idlib province, which borders Turkey…