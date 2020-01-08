Trump Warns Iran Will Pay a ‘Very Heavy Price’ if its Forces or Proxies Attack U.S. Troops by Shawn Snow – Military Times

President Donald Trump warned Iran in a tweet Wednesday that it would pay a “very heavy price” if its forces or militias attacked U.S. troops.

Trump hinted the U.S. may have information that Iran and its proxies may be planning a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops in Iraq.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!,” Trump tweeted Wednesday...