Trump Seeks Resolution With Turkey Over Russian Missile Dispute by David Gauthier-Villars and Alex Leary – Wall Street Journal

President Trump said he is considering ways to resolve a problematic situation borne out of Turkey’s decision to purchase advanced Russian air-defense missile systems the Pentagon regards as a threat to North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s security.

The Trump administration and Congress have warned in recent weeks that Turkey would face sanctions, including being booted out of the F-35 stealthy aircraft program, if it proceeded with the acquisition of the Russian weapons, known as S-400.

Sitting next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Japan on Saturday, however, Mr. Trump struck a conciliatory note. He said the problem had its roots in decisions made by the Obama administration to prevent Ankara from buying the U.S.’s Patriot air-defense systems…