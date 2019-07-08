Trump Says U.S. ‘Will No Longer Deal With’ British Ambassador; Britain Hunts For Leaker Of Cables by William Booth and Josh Dawsey – Washington Post

President Trump said Monday that the United States would “no longer deal with” the British ambassador who disparaged his administration.

In a cache of diplomatic cables leaked and published over the weekend, Ambassador Kim Darroch described the Trump White House as “inept,” “dysfunctional” and “unpredictable.”

Trump tweeted his displeasure on Monday — and more than hinted that he is looking forward to a change: “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.”

The British Embassy declined to comment…