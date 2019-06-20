Trump Says Iran Made ‘Big Mistake’ by Taking Down U.S. Drone by Deb Riechmann – Associated Press

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that “Iran made a very big mistake” in shooting down a U.S. surveillance drone near the Persian Gulf but suggested it was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation of the tensions that have led to fears of open conflict.

Asked about a U.S. response, the president said pointedly, "You'll find out."

The downing of the huge, unmanned aircraft was a stark reminder of the risk of military conflict between U.S. and Iranian forces as the Trump administration combines a “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions against Iran with a buildup of American forces in the region…