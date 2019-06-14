Trump Rejects Iran’s Denials It Attacked Tankers, Citing Video Released By Central Command by Erin Cunningham and Simon Denyer – Washington Post

The U.S. Central Command released a video June 13 it says shows Iran removing a mine from a targeted tanker. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

Iran and the United States traded accusations Friday over responsibility for attacks on two petrochemical tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Here is what we know so far:

●The U.S. Central Command released video late Thursday that it said showed Iranian boats retrieving an unexploded mine from one of the tankers.

●Iran denied involvement in the attacks and accused Washington of sabotage and “economic terrorism.”

●Trump said in a television interview that the Iranians “did do it” and tried to recover evidence of their involvement in the tanker attacks.

●The president of the Japanese shipping company that owns one of the tankers said crew members reported it was hit by “a flying object,” contradicting the U.S. account that the vessels were damaged by mines.