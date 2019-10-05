Trump Makes Way for Turkish Operation in Syria – BBC News

The US will play no role in an imminent Turkish operation against Kurdish-led forces in north-eastern Syria, the White House has said, in a major shift.

Turkey wants to clear Kurdish militiamen - whom it regards as terrorists - away from the border.

The Turks would become responsible for all Islamic State (IS) group prisoners in the area, the US statement said.

Kurdish YPG fighters have until now received strong support from the US, which has hundreds of troops in Syria.

In January, President Trump threatened to "devastate Turkey economically" if it attacked Kurdish forces following a planned US pullout from Syria…