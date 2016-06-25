Trump: An Iranian Attack on the U.S. will be Met with ‘Great and Overwhelming Force’ by Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

The U.S. is prepared to wipe out areas of Iran if the country decides to attack ‘anything American,' President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force,” Trump tweeted. “In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

Trump’s remarks come after Iran mocked new sanctions the U.S. imposed Monday against the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader and other top officials. According to Iran, the sanctions closed the door on any diplomacy with the U.S., and President Hassan Rouhani accused the White House of being "afflicted by mental retardation.”…