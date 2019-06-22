Trump, Iran Step Up Rhetoric After Washington’s Sanctions Threat by Rebecca Ballhaus and Sune Engel Rasmussen – Wall Street Journal

President Trump and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran shifted back to a sharply confrontational footing on Tuesday, trading accusations while U.S. officials and international leaders worked toward expected talks aimed at defusing the conflict at a global summit at the end of the week.

Mr. Rouhani denounced new U.S. sanctions targeting the assets of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders, calling them “outrageous and stupid” and saying the move closed the door on diplomacy and threatened global stability.

In return, Mr. Trump threatened a heavy military response in the event of an Iranian attack. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.”…