Taliban Say Afghanistan Has Freed Several Of Their Prisoners by Kathy Gannon – Associated Press

Taliban officials say several of their group’s members have been freed from Afghan jails, including former shadow governors, just days after a U.S. envoy met top Taliban leaders in the Pakistani capital following the suspension of U.S.-Taliban talks last month.

The Taliban also said they released three Indian engineers they had been holding, though that has yet to be confirmed by New Delhi or the Afghan government.

The Taliban officials spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they were not cleared by their leadership to speak to the media…