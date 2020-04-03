Taliban Release Prisoners for First Time Since Deal with U.S. by J.P. Lawrence - Stars & Stripes

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban released 20 prisoners Sunday - the first public release of detainees by the militant group since it signed an agreement with the U.S. in February. The move breathes new life into a peace process that has stumbled from the outset.

The prisoners were handed over the International Committee of the Red Cross in the southern city of Kandahar, said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who provided photos of the release to journalists.

Prisoner releases are a key part of the U.S. deal with the Taliban, which spells out conditions that must be met if foreign forces are to completely withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months…