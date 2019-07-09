Syrian Government Intensifies Strikes on Opposition Stronghold by Raja Abdulrahim and Nazih Osseiran – Wall Street Journal

… While much of the world’s focus on the Middle East centers on rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the Syrian government and its Russian allies have intensified airstrikes on Idlib and the surrounding areas in a months-long campaign to recapture the territory, upending lives and leaving residents wondering where else they can go, eight years into a brutal war.

On Friday, airstrikes hit several cities in Idlib, killing 10 people, according to the White Helmets, a rescue group operating in opposition-held parts of Syria. Bakeries and residential neighborhoods were targeted as they have been in other recent attacks, which have also frequently hit hospitals…