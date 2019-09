Syria War: US Missile Strike on 'al-Qaeda Leaders' in Idlib – BBC News

The US says it has carried out an attack on leaders of a group it calls al-Qaeda in Syria, in the country's rebel-held Idlib province.

US Central Command said the operation had targeted those "responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians".

No details were given but other reports say some 40 people died in a missile strike on a jihadist training camp…